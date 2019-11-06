2020 S.D. Soil Health Coalition Conference January 15-16, Watertown

PIERRE, S.D. All are invited to attend the fourth annual South Dakota Soil Health Coalition (SDSHC) Soil Health Conference & Annual Meeting January 15-16, 2020 in Watertown at the Ramkota Hotel & Watertown Event Center (1901 9th Ave. SW).

“This conference connects South Dakota’s soil stewards, supporters and advocates with regional and international soil health experts, providing all with the opportunity to learn and share about the importance and functions of our soils,” says Cindy Zenk, SDSHC Coordinator.

During the two-day conference, participants will have the opportunity to attend educational sessions and engage with other producers, university and extension specialists, industry professionals and other soil health experts.

2020 keynote speakers include Dr. Christine Jones, soils and carbon biologist, Australia; Derek Axten, diversified grain farmer and no-till producer, Saskatchewan Canada and Tom Cannon, farmer and rancher, Blackwell, Oklahoma.

“It is our hope that you will join us in this effort and help to promote unity and understanding after a year that continues to be challenging for so many in agriculture,” Zenk explains.

Registration for the event is now open. To register, visit http://www.sdsoilhealthcoalition.org and click on the Events tab or call 605-280-4190.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available

Drawing more than 375 agricultural producers, business professionals, agency personnel, students and others, the SDSHC Soil Health Conference & Annual Meeting provides a unique opportunity for businesses and organizations to interact with participants. Sponsorship opportunities are currently available. To learn more, contact Cindy Zenk, SDSHC Coordinator at 605-280-4190 or sdsoilhealth@gmail.com ; or Sarah Scroggins, SDSHC Communications Coordinator at 605-368-4091or sarah.soilhealth@sdconservation.net.

–South Dakota Soil Health Coalition