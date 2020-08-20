2020 SD 4-H Rodeo finals results

Aug. 14-16, 2020

Stanley Co Fairgrounds, Ft Pierre, SD

The 49th South Dakota 4-H Finals rodeo was held Aug. 14th-16th in Fort Pierre. A total of 1,114 youth ages 8-18 were enrolled for the 2020 4-H rodeo season and 499 of those contestants qualified for the state finals rodeo. South dakota is one of two states with an organized 4-H rodeo program. It originated in 1971 and many great cowboys and cowgirls who compete at the collegiate, national, and professional rodeo level were also south dakota 4-H rodeo champions and competitors.

The Dallas Heninger memorial high point rides were earned by Adley Aman and Cash Schiley for jr cattle riding and Jack Rodenbaugh for sr boys bull riding. The Casey Tibbs igh point saddle bronc ride went to Traylin Martin. The Delores Melvin top hand buckles went to Megan Vanliere and Finn Hanson.

Scholarship recipients for the $250 4-H finals scholarship were Chloe Munson, Dawson Phillips, Madison Moody, and Finn Hanson. The Faye Deal memorial scholarship recipients were Elle Pieper and Kaylee Trent.

Honored as 2020 SD 4-H finals distinguished volunteers and given commemorative knives from tres rios were Keith Gebhardt, Pauline and Burt Witte, Jimmie Nicolaus, Teri and Donnie Heninger and Mike Steiger.

Following are the first go, second go, and average results. The top four in each go received prizes. Buckles were awarded to the second, third and four place in the average. Saddles were awarded to the all around and average winners in each event.

* Ambassador, Addyson Wittnebel, Castlewood

* Jr Girls All Around, Laramie Nutter, Rapid City

* Reserve Jr Girls Aa, Mataya Ward, Fruitdale

* Jr Boys All Around , Kale Crowser, New Underwood

* Reserve Jr Boys Aa, Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche

* Sr Girls All Around, Tyra Gates, Miller

* Reserve Sr Girls Aa, Jazz Mcgirr, Huron

* Sr Boys All Around, Wyatt Tibbits, Hot Springs

* Reserve Sr Boys Aa, Rio Nutter, Rapid City

Junior Boys

Place, Jr Boys Bareback Steer Riding

Go 1.

1. Sandquist, Mark, Trail City

2. Ping, Talon, Highmore

3. Birkeland, Fletcher, Dupree

4. Roghair, Rope, Isabel

Go 2.

1/2. Roghair, Rope, Isabel

1/2. Ford, Kashton, Sturgis

3. Arcoren, Talon, Blunt

4. Weborg, Taos, St Charles

Avg

1. Sandquist, Mark, Trail City

2. Roghair, Rope, Isabel

3. Ford, Kashton, Sturgis

4. Schiley, Cash, Meadow

Place, Jr Boys Breakaway

Go 1

1. Bowden, Rance, Belle Fourche

2. Elshere, Rylan, Elm Springs

3. Terveen, Hudson, Eagle Butte

4. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood

Go 2.

1. Sandquist, Mark, Trail City

2. Bowden, Rance, Belle Fourche

3. Hilgenkamp, Brand, Wall

4. Berglund, Tace, Faith

Avg

1. Bowden, Rance, Belle Fourche

2. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood

3. Tekrony, Kaleb, Clear Lake

4. Martin, Rowdy, Hayes

Jr Boys Cattle Riding

Go 1.

1. Schiley, Cash, Meadow

2. Schmidt, Hazin, White River

3. Iverson, Boe, Peever

4. Ford, Kashton, Sturgis

4. Zoss, Layton, Forestburg

Go 2.

1. Aman, Adley, Rapid City

2. Cordes, Gatlin, Wall

3. Miller, Lane, Selby

4. Schmidt, Hazin, White River

Avg

1. Aman, Adley, Rapid City

2. Schmidt, Hazin, White River

2. Schiley, Cash, Meadow

3. Miller, Lane, Selby

3. Ping, Talon, Highmore

4. Ford, Kashton, Sturgis

Jr Boys Flag Race

Go 1.

1. Hilgenkamp, Brand, Wall

2. Lammers, Jimmy, Orient

3. Stukel, Pierce, Burke

4. Heath, Seth, Colome

Go 2.

1. Stukel, Pierce, Burke

2. Blasius, Jace, Wall

3. Lammers, Jimmy, Orient

4. Bruns, Royce, Plankinton

Avg

1. Stukel, Pierce, Burke

2. Lammers, Jimmy, Orient

3. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood

4. Harper, Drew, Faith

Jr Boys Goats

Go 1.

1. Olson, Colby, Mud Butte

2. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood

3. Blasius, Jace, Wall

4. Haugen, Peyton, Reliance

Go 2.

1. Olson, Colby, Mud Butte

2. Rose, Donovan, Volga

3. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood

4. Gaikowski, Tigh, Waubay

Avg

1. Olson, Colby, Mud Butte

2. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood

3. Blasius, Jace, Wall

4. Rose, Donovan, Volga

Junior Girls

Jr Girls Barrels

Go 1.

1. Hoxeng, Taylor, Volin

2. Brewer, Charleigh, Wessington

3. Fagerhaug, Raylee, Wessington Springs

4. Johnson, Sidney, Sisseton

Go 2.

1. Fagerhaug, Raylee, Wessington Springs

2. Brewer, Charleigh, Wessington

3. Wolles, Cami, Dell Rapids

4. Wheelhouse, Makenzee, Pierre

Avg

1. Fagerhaug, Raylee, Wessington Springs

2. Brewer, Charleigh, Wessington

3. Hoxeng, Taylor, Volin

4. Wolles, Cami, Dell Rapids

Jr Girls Breakaway

Go 1.

1. Ward, Mataya, Fruitdale

2. Anthony, Josie, Crofton, Ne

3. Haugen, Adessa, Reliance

4. Johnson, Sidney, Sisseton

Go 2.

1. Sheppick, Ryen, Pierre

2. Nelson, Tandee, Faith

3. Schack, Ramey, Tolstoy

4. Johnson, Sidney, Sisseton

Avg

1. Johnson, Sidney, Sisseton

2. Anthony, Josie, Crofton, Ne

3. Delay, Megan, Beresford

4. Fortune, Chloe, Quinn

Jr Girls Flag Race

Go 1.

1. Jennings, Rylee, Mitchell

2. Moody, Aubrey, Letcher

3. Garry, Dawson, Hartford

4. Dehning, Raylynn, Gregory

Go 2.

1. Moody, Aubrey, Letcher

2. Jennings, Rylee, Mitchell

3. Pelster, Syd, Belle Fourche

4. Saienga, Madelyn, Miller

Avg

1. Moody, Aubrey, Letcher

2. Jennings, Rylee, Mitchell

3. Dehning, Raylynn, Gregory

4. Nutter, Laramie, Rapid City

Jr Girls Goat Tying

Go 1.

1. Ward, Mataya, Fruitdale

2. Luze, Presley, Egan

3. Moody, Aubrey, Letcher

4. Krogman, Taylor, White River

Go 2.

1. Ward, Mataya, Fruitdale

2. Wheelhouse, Makenzee, Pierre

3. Wendt, Jaelyn, Newell

4. Hanson, Piper, Burke

Avg

1. Ward, Mataya, Fruitdale

2. Hanson, Piper, Burke

3. Cass, Tayln, Pierre

4. Wendt, Jaelyn, Newell

Jr Girls Poles

Go 1.

1. Waln, Madilyn, Martin

2. Wilson, Sattyn, Bowman, ND

3. Nutter, Laramie, Rapid City

4. Toupal, Lily, Huron

Go 2.

1. Wendt, Macey, Newell

2. Nutter, Laramie, Rapid City

3. Redlin, Brylee, Gary

4. Wilson, Sattyn, Bowman, ND

Avg

1. Nutter, Laramie, Rapid City

2. Wilson, Sattyn, Bowman, ND

3. Wendt, Macey, Newell

4. Redlin, Brylee, Gary

Senior Boys

Sr Boys Bareback Riding

Go 1. 1. Yellow Hawk, Chase, Blunt

2. Paul, Iver, Faith

3. Vanwell, Logan, Selby

4. Filipek, Cooper, Rapid City

Go 2.

1. Yellow Hawk, Chase, Blunt

2. Paul, Iver, Faith

3/4. Vanwell, Logan, Selby

3/4. Filipek, Cooper, Rapid City

Avg

1. Yellow Hawk, Chase, Blunt

2. Paul, Iver, Faith

3. Vanwell, Logan, Selby

4. Filipek, Cooper, Rapid City

Sr Boys Saddle Bronc

Go 1.

1/2. Elshere, thayne, Hereford

1/2. Elshere, Talon, Hereford

3/4. Martin, Traylin, Faith

3/4. Clark, Teigan, Meadow

Go 2.

1. Martin, Traylin, Faith

2. Elshere, thayne, Hereford

3/4. Elshere, Talon, Hereford

3/4. Donaldson, Clint, Sturgis

Avg

1. Martin, Traylin, Faith

1. Elshere, Thayne, Hereford

2. Elshere, Talon, Hereford

3. Clark, Teigan, Meadow

4. Donaldson, Clint, Sturgis

Sr Boys Str Wrestling

Go 1.

1. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

2. Burrus, Brayden, Rapid City

3. Aasby, Grady, Highmore

4. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City

Go 2.

1. Lemmel, Logan, Whitewood

2. Spring, Tegun, Enning

3. Bergeson, Ryan, Mithcell

4. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

Avg

1. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

2. Pazour, Kaden, Sturgis

3. Aasby, Grady, Highmore

4. Floyd, Cayden, Buffalo

Sr Boys Tie Down Roping

Go 1.

1. Price, Brayden, Red Owl

2. Sackett, Dillon, Alcester

3. Porch, Dalton, Kadoka

4. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City

Go 2.

1. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis

2. Petersek, Linkyn, Colome

3. Good, Denton, Long Valley

4. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

Avg

1. Price, Brayden, Red Owl

2. Good, Denton, Long Valley

3. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City

4. Stroschein, Drew, Dell Rapids

Sr Boys Bull Riding

Go 1.

1. Meyer, Tate, Huron

2. Joens, Hadley, Eagle Butte

3. Sterkel, Peyton, Merriman, Ne

4. Glines, Gabe, Smithwich

Go 2.

1. Rodenbaugh, Jack, Box Elder

2. Sterkel, Peyton, Merriman, Ne

3. Laubach, Kaden, Canton

4. Shippy, Riley, Colome

Avg

1. Sterkel, Peyton, Merriman, Ne

2. Rodenbaugh, Jack, Box Elder

2. Laubach, Kaden, Canton

3. Elshere, Thayne, Hereford

4. Meyer, Tate, Huron

Senior Girls

Sr Girls Barrels

Go 1.

1. Cordes, Piper, Wall

2. Hoffine, Baylie, Colome

3. Skiles, Taya, Inwood, Ia

4. Haug, Kadence, Britton

Go 2.

1. Cordes, Piper, Wall

2. Longbrake, Mackenzie, Dupree

3. Brown, Wregan, Piedmont

4. Lang, Shelby, Chancellor

Avg

1. Cordes, Piper, Wall

2. Vanliere, Megan, Pierre

3. Ham, Meza, Shadehill

4. Merrill, T, Wall

Sr Girls Breakaway

Go 1.

1. Heath, Saydee, Colome

2. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree

3. Tibbs, Jayda, Fort Pierre

4. Ness, Swayze, Kimball

Go 2.

1. Henwood, Charlie, Belle Fourche

2. Richie, Abby, Bristol

3. Caspers, Tessa, New Underwood

4. Mcgirr, Jazz, Huron

Avg

1. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree

2. Crago, Chloe, Belle Fourche

3. Ness, Swayze, Kimball

4. Stroup, Taylee, Fort Pierre

Sr Girls Goats

Go 1.

1. Stevens, Layni, Pierre

2. Elshere, Camri, Elm Springs

3. Mccormick, Michaela, Salem

4. Mcgirr, Jazz, Huron

Go 2.

1. Mousel, Josie, Colman

2. Hunter, Devin, Huron

3. Merrill, T, Wall

4. Mccormick, Michaela, Salem

4. Breen, Tierney, Woonsocket

Avg

1. Mccormick, Michaela, Salem

2. Mousel, Josie, Colman

3. Stevens, Layni, Pierre

4. Elshere, Camri, Elm Springs

Sr Girls Poles

Go 1.

1. Gates, Tyra, Miller

2. Moody, Madison, Letcher

3. Howell, Shyanne, Belle Fourche

4. Skiles, Taya, Inwood, Ia

Go 2.

1. Gates, Tyra, Miller

2. Maxwell, Mariah, Parkston

3. Howell, Shyanne, Belle Fourche

4. Schuyler, Saige, Hamill

Avg

1. Gates, Tyra, Miller

2. Howell, Shyanne, Belle Fourche

3. Maxwell, Mariah, Parkston

4. Caspers, Tessa, New Underwood

Sr. Ribbon Roping

Go 1.

1. Gates, Tyra, Miller

2. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree

3. Mousel, Josie, Colman

4. Mcgirr, Jazz, Huron

Go 2.

1. Fulton, Jenna, St Lawrence

2. Crago, Chloe, Belle Fourche

3. Mcgirr, Jazz, Huron

4. Hilgenkamp, Sierra, Wall

Avg

1. Mcgirr, Jazz, Huron

2. Hilgenkamp, Sierra, Wall

3. Kelderman, Rachel, Hudson

4. Elshere, Camri, Elm Springs

Jr. Team Roping

Go 1. 1. Millar, Ryle, Sturgis

1. Sabers, Cason, Whitewood

2. Burress, Sage, Isabel

2. Burress, Hayes, Isabel

3. Hauk, Jhett, Tuthill

3. Fransua, Gavin, Martin

4. Bowden, Rance, Belle Fourche

4. Weishaar, Sern, Belle Fourche

Go 2.

1. Nutter, Laramie, Rapid City

1. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood

2. Millar, Ryle, Sturgis

2. Sabers, Cason, Whitewood

3. Bowden, Koby, Belle Fourche

3. Weishaar, Slone, Belle Fourche

4. Moore, Roper, Winner

4. Heath, Seth, Colome

Avg

1. Millar, Ryle, Sturgis

1. Sabers, Cason, Whitewood

2. Nutter, Laramie, Rapid City

2. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood

3. Bowden, Koby, Belle Fourche

3. Weishaar, Slone, Belle Fourche

4. Burress, Sage, Isabel

4. Burress, Hayes, Isabel

Sr. Team Roping

Go 1.

1. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

1. Olson, Tracer, White River

2. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City

2. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis

3. Carroll, Cheyenne, Harrold

3. Mccoy, Lexi, Belle Fourche

4. Blasius, Blair, Wall

4. Blasius, Burk, Wall

Go 2.

1. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City

1. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis

2. Heath, Saydee, Colome

2. Vanderpol, Weston, Geddes

3. Crowser, Jaden, New Underwood

3. Hanson, Sidney, Faith

4. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

4. Olson, Tracer, White River

Avg

1. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City

1. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis

2. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

2. Olson, Tracer, White River

3. Crowser, Jaden, New Underwood

3. Hanson, Sidney, Faith

4. Slykhuis, Cayden, Letcher

4. Moody, Tater, Woonsocket

Ambassador Contest

Ambassador, Addyson Wittnebel

1st Runner Up , Lacey Westphal

2nd Runner Up, Elle Pieper

3rd Runner Up, Jayden Carrier

Horsemanship, Addyson Wittnebel

Personality, Elle Pieper

Speech, Addyson Wittnebel

Photogenic, Danci Dunkelberger

Congeniality, Jayden Carrier

–South Dakota 4-H Rodeo