2020 SD 4-H Rodeo finals results
Aug. 14-16, 2020
Stanley Co Fairgrounds, Ft Pierre, SD
The 49th South Dakota 4-H Finals rodeo was held Aug. 14th-16th in Fort Pierre. A total of 1,114 youth ages 8-18 were enrolled for the 2020 4-H rodeo season and 499 of those contestants qualified for the state finals rodeo. South dakota is one of two states with an organized 4-H rodeo program. It originated in 1971 and many great cowboys and cowgirls who compete at the collegiate, national, and professional rodeo level were also south dakota 4-H rodeo champions and competitors.
The Dallas Heninger memorial high point rides were earned by Adley Aman and Cash Schiley for jr cattle riding and Jack Rodenbaugh for sr boys bull riding. The Casey Tibbs igh point saddle bronc ride went to Traylin Martin. The Delores Melvin top hand buckles went to Megan Vanliere and Finn Hanson.
Scholarship recipients for the $250 4-H finals scholarship were Chloe Munson, Dawson Phillips, Madison Moody, and Finn Hanson. The Faye Deal memorial scholarship recipients were Elle Pieper and Kaylee Trent.
Honored as 2020 SD 4-H finals distinguished volunteers and given commemorative knives from tres rios were Keith Gebhardt, Pauline and Burt Witte, Jimmie Nicolaus, Teri and Donnie Heninger and Mike Steiger.
Following are the first go, second go, and average results. The top four in each go received prizes. Buckles were awarded to the second, third and four place in the average. Saddles were awarded to the all around and average winners in each event.
* Ambassador, Addyson Wittnebel, Castlewood
* Jr Girls All Around, Laramie Nutter, Rapid City
* Reserve Jr Girls Aa, Mataya Ward, Fruitdale
* Jr Boys All Around , Kale Crowser, New Underwood
* Reserve Jr Boys Aa, Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche
* Sr Girls All Around, Tyra Gates, Miller
* Reserve Sr Girls Aa, Jazz Mcgirr, Huron
* Sr Boys All Around, Wyatt Tibbits, Hot Springs
* Reserve Sr Boys Aa, Rio Nutter, Rapid City
Junior Boys
Place, Jr Boys Bareback Steer Riding
Go 1.
1. Sandquist, Mark, Trail City
2. Ping, Talon, Highmore
3. Birkeland, Fletcher, Dupree
4. Roghair, Rope, Isabel
Go 2.
1/2. Roghair, Rope, Isabel
1/2. Ford, Kashton, Sturgis
3. Arcoren, Talon, Blunt
4. Weborg, Taos, St Charles
Avg
1. Sandquist, Mark, Trail City
2. Roghair, Rope, Isabel
3. Ford, Kashton, Sturgis
4. Schiley, Cash, Meadow
Place, Jr Boys Breakaway
Go 1
1. Bowden, Rance, Belle Fourche
2. Elshere, Rylan, Elm Springs
3. Terveen, Hudson, Eagle Butte
4. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood
Go 2.
1. Sandquist, Mark, Trail City
2. Bowden, Rance, Belle Fourche
3. Hilgenkamp, Brand, Wall
4. Berglund, Tace, Faith
Avg
1. Bowden, Rance, Belle Fourche
2. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood
3. Tekrony, Kaleb, Clear Lake
4. Martin, Rowdy, Hayes
Jr Boys Cattle Riding
Go 1.
1. Schiley, Cash, Meadow
2. Schmidt, Hazin, White River
3. Iverson, Boe, Peever
4. Ford, Kashton, Sturgis
4. Zoss, Layton, Forestburg
Go 2.
1. Aman, Adley, Rapid City
2. Cordes, Gatlin, Wall
3. Miller, Lane, Selby
4. Schmidt, Hazin, White River
Avg
1. Aman, Adley, Rapid City
2. Schmidt, Hazin, White River
2. Schiley, Cash, Meadow
3. Miller, Lane, Selby
3. Ping, Talon, Highmore
4. Ford, Kashton, Sturgis
Jr Boys Flag Race
Go 1.
1. Hilgenkamp, Brand, Wall
2. Lammers, Jimmy, Orient
3. Stukel, Pierce, Burke
4. Heath, Seth, Colome
Go 2.
1. Stukel, Pierce, Burke
2. Blasius, Jace, Wall
3. Lammers, Jimmy, Orient
4. Bruns, Royce, Plankinton
Avg
1. Stukel, Pierce, Burke
2. Lammers, Jimmy, Orient
3. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood
4. Harper, Drew, Faith
Jr Boys Goats
Go 1.
1. Olson, Colby, Mud Butte
2. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood
3. Blasius, Jace, Wall
4. Haugen, Peyton, Reliance
Go 2.
1. Olson, Colby, Mud Butte
2. Rose, Donovan, Volga
3. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood
4. Gaikowski, Tigh, Waubay
Avg
1. Olson, Colby, Mud Butte
2. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood
3. Blasius, Jace, Wall
4. Rose, Donovan, Volga
Junior Girls
Jr Girls Barrels
Go 1.
1. Hoxeng, Taylor, Volin
2. Brewer, Charleigh, Wessington
3. Fagerhaug, Raylee, Wessington Springs
4. Johnson, Sidney, Sisseton
Go 2.
1. Fagerhaug, Raylee, Wessington Springs
2. Brewer, Charleigh, Wessington
3. Wolles, Cami, Dell Rapids
4. Wheelhouse, Makenzee, Pierre
Avg
1. Fagerhaug, Raylee, Wessington Springs
2. Brewer, Charleigh, Wessington
3. Hoxeng, Taylor, Volin
4. Wolles, Cami, Dell Rapids
Jr Girls Breakaway
Go 1.
1. Ward, Mataya, Fruitdale
2. Anthony, Josie, Crofton, Ne
3. Haugen, Adessa, Reliance
4. Johnson, Sidney, Sisseton
Go 2.
1. Sheppick, Ryen, Pierre
2. Nelson, Tandee, Faith
3. Schack, Ramey, Tolstoy
4. Johnson, Sidney, Sisseton
Avg
1. Johnson, Sidney, Sisseton
2. Anthony, Josie, Crofton, Ne
3. Delay, Megan, Beresford
4. Fortune, Chloe, Quinn
Jr Girls Flag Race
Go 1.
1. Jennings, Rylee, Mitchell
2. Moody, Aubrey, Letcher
3. Garry, Dawson, Hartford
4. Dehning, Raylynn, Gregory
Go 2.
1. Moody, Aubrey, Letcher
2. Jennings, Rylee, Mitchell
3. Pelster, Syd, Belle Fourche
4. Saienga, Madelyn, Miller
Avg
1. Moody, Aubrey, Letcher
2. Jennings, Rylee, Mitchell
3. Dehning, Raylynn, Gregory
4. Nutter, Laramie, Rapid City
Jr Girls Goat Tying
Go 1.
1. Ward, Mataya, Fruitdale
2. Luze, Presley, Egan
3. Moody, Aubrey, Letcher
4. Krogman, Taylor, White River
Go 2.
1. Ward, Mataya, Fruitdale
2. Wheelhouse, Makenzee, Pierre
3. Wendt, Jaelyn, Newell
4. Hanson, Piper, Burke
Avg
1. Ward, Mataya, Fruitdale
2. Hanson, Piper, Burke
3. Cass, Tayln, Pierre
4. Wendt, Jaelyn, Newell
Jr Girls Poles
Go 1.
1. Waln, Madilyn, Martin
2. Wilson, Sattyn, Bowman, ND
3. Nutter, Laramie, Rapid City
4. Toupal, Lily, Huron
Go 2.
1. Wendt, Macey, Newell
2. Nutter, Laramie, Rapid City
3. Redlin, Brylee, Gary
4. Wilson, Sattyn, Bowman, ND
Avg
1. Nutter, Laramie, Rapid City
2. Wilson, Sattyn, Bowman, ND
3. Wendt, Macey, Newell
4. Redlin, Brylee, Gary
Senior Boys
Sr Boys Bareback Riding
Go 1. 1. Yellow Hawk, Chase, Blunt
2. Paul, Iver, Faith
3. Vanwell, Logan, Selby
4. Filipek, Cooper, Rapid City
Go 2.
1. Yellow Hawk, Chase, Blunt
2. Paul, Iver, Faith
3/4. Vanwell, Logan, Selby
3/4. Filipek, Cooper, Rapid City
Avg
1. Yellow Hawk, Chase, Blunt
2. Paul, Iver, Faith
3. Vanwell, Logan, Selby
4. Filipek, Cooper, Rapid City
Sr Boys Saddle Bronc
Go 1.
1/2. Elshere, thayne, Hereford
1/2. Elshere, Talon, Hereford
3/4. Martin, Traylin, Faith
3/4. Clark, Teigan, Meadow
Go 2.
1. Martin, Traylin, Faith
2. Elshere, thayne, Hereford
3/4. Elshere, Talon, Hereford
3/4. Donaldson, Clint, Sturgis
Avg
1. Martin, Traylin, Faith
1. Elshere, Thayne, Hereford
2. Elshere, Talon, Hereford
3. Clark, Teigan, Meadow
4. Donaldson, Clint, Sturgis
Sr Boys Str Wrestling
Go 1.
1. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
2. Burrus, Brayden, Rapid City
3. Aasby, Grady, Highmore
4. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City
Go 2.
1. Lemmel, Logan, Whitewood
2. Spring, Tegun, Enning
3. Bergeson, Ryan, Mithcell
4. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
Avg
1. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
2. Pazour, Kaden, Sturgis
3. Aasby, Grady, Highmore
4. Floyd, Cayden, Buffalo
Sr Boys Tie Down Roping
Go 1.
1. Price, Brayden, Red Owl
2. Sackett, Dillon, Alcester
3. Porch, Dalton, Kadoka
4. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City
Go 2.
1. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis
2. Petersek, Linkyn, Colome
3. Good, Denton, Long Valley
4. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
Avg
1. Price, Brayden, Red Owl
2. Good, Denton, Long Valley
3. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City
4. Stroschein, Drew, Dell Rapids
Sr Boys Bull Riding
Go 1.
1. Meyer, Tate, Huron
2. Joens, Hadley, Eagle Butte
3. Sterkel, Peyton, Merriman, Ne
4. Glines, Gabe, Smithwich
Go 2.
1. Rodenbaugh, Jack, Box Elder
2. Sterkel, Peyton, Merriman, Ne
3. Laubach, Kaden, Canton
4. Shippy, Riley, Colome
Avg
1. Sterkel, Peyton, Merriman, Ne
2. Rodenbaugh, Jack, Box Elder
2. Laubach, Kaden, Canton
3. Elshere, Thayne, Hereford
4. Meyer, Tate, Huron
Senior Girls
Sr Girls Barrels
Go 1.
1. Cordes, Piper, Wall
2. Hoffine, Baylie, Colome
3. Skiles, Taya, Inwood, Ia
4. Haug, Kadence, Britton
Go 2.
1. Cordes, Piper, Wall
2. Longbrake, Mackenzie, Dupree
3. Brown, Wregan, Piedmont
4. Lang, Shelby, Chancellor
Avg
1. Cordes, Piper, Wall
2. Vanliere, Megan, Pierre
3. Ham, Meza, Shadehill
4. Merrill, T, Wall
Sr Girls Breakaway
Go 1.
1. Heath, Saydee, Colome
2. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree
3. Tibbs, Jayda, Fort Pierre
4. Ness, Swayze, Kimball
Go 2.
1. Henwood, Charlie, Belle Fourche
2. Richie, Abby, Bristol
3. Caspers, Tessa, New Underwood
4. Mcgirr, Jazz, Huron
Avg
1. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree
2. Crago, Chloe, Belle Fourche
3. Ness, Swayze, Kimball
4. Stroup, Taylee, Fort Pierre
Sr Girls Goats
Go 1.
1. Stevens, Layni, Pierre
2. Elshere, Camri, Elm Springs
3. Mccormick, Michaela, Salem
4. Mcgirr, Jazz, Huron
Go 2.
1. Mousel, Josie, Colman
2. Hunter, Devin, Huron
3. Merrill, T, Wall
4. Mccormick, Michaela, Salem
4. Breen, Tierney, Woonsocket
Avg
1. Mccormick, Michaela, Salem
2. Mousel, Josie, Colman
3. Stevens, Layni, Pierre
4. Elshere, Camri, Elm Springs
Sr Girls Poles
Go 1.
1. Gates, Tyra, Miller
2. Moody, Madison, Letcher
3. Howell, Shyanne, Belle Fourche
4. Skiles, Taya, Inwood, Ia
Go 2.
1. Gates, Tyra, Miller
2. Maxwell, Mariah, Parkston
3. Howell, Shyanne, Belle Fourche
4. Schuyler, Saige, Hamill
Avg
1. Gates, Tyra, Miller
2. Howell, Shyanne, Belle Fourche
3. Maxwell, Mariah, Parkston
4. Caspers, Tessa, New Underwood
Sr. Ribbon Roping
Go 1.
1. Gates, Tyra, Miller
2. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree
3. Mousel, Josie, Colman
4. Mcgirr, Jazz, Huron
Go 2.
1. Fulton, Jenna, St Lawrence
2. Crago, Chloe, Belle Fourche
3. Mcgirr, Jazz, Huron
4. Hilgenkamp, Sierra, Wall
Avg
1. Mcgirr, Jazz, Huron
2. Hilgenkamp, Sierra, Wall
3. Kelderman, Rachel, Hudson
4. Elshere, Camri, Elm Springs
Jr. Team Roping
Go 1. 1. Millar, Ryle, Sturgis
1. Sabers, Cason, Whitewood
2. Burress, Sage, Isabel
2. Burress, Hayes, Isabel
3. Hauk, Jhett, Tuthill
3. Fransua, Gavin, Martin
4. Bowden, Rance, Belle Fourche
4. Weishaar, Sern, Belle Fourche
Go 2.
1. Nutter, Laramie, Rapid City
1. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood
2. Millar, Ryle, Sturgis
2. Sabers, Cason, Whitewood
3. Bowden, Koby, Belle Fourche
3. Weishaar, Slone, Belle Fourche
4. Moore, Roper, Winner
4. Heath, Seth, Colome
Avg
1. Millar, Ryle, Sturgis
1. Sabers, Cason, Whitewood
2. Nutter, Laramie, Rapid City
2. Crowser, Kale, New Underwood
3. Bowden, Koby, Belle Fourche
3. Weishaar, Slone, Belle Fourche
4. Burress, Sage, Isabel
4. Burress, Hayes, Isabel
Sr. Team Roping
Go 1.
1. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
1. Olson, Tracer, White River
2. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City
2. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis
3. Carroll, Cheyenne, Harrold
3. Mccoy, Lexi, Belle Fourche
4. Blasius, Blair, Wall
4. Blasius, Burk, Wall
Go 2.
1. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City
1. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis
2. Heath, Saydee, Colome
2. Vanderpol, Weston, Geddes
3. Crowser, Jaden, New Underwood
3. Hanson, Sidney, Faith
4. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
4. Olson, Tracer, White River
Avg
1. Nutter, Rio, Rapid City
1. Mattson, Bodie, Sturgis
2. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
2. Olson, Tracer, White River
3. Crowser, Jaden, New Underwood
3. Hanson, Sidney, Faith
4. Slykhuis, Cayden, Letcher
4. Moody, Tater, Woonsocket
Ambassador Contest
Ambassador, Addyson Wittnebel
1st Runner Up , Lacey Westphal
2nd Runner Up, Elle Pieper
3rd Runner Up, Jayden Carrier
Horsemanship, Addyson Wittnebel
Personality, Elle Pieper
Speech, Addyson Wittnebel
Photogenic, Danci Dunkelberger
Congeniality, Jayden Carrier
–South Dakota 4-H Rodeo
