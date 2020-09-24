2020 SDCA Convention Goes Virtual

September 24, 2020 (Pierre, SD) – During their regular quarterly meeting last week, the SDCA Board of Directors decided the 2020 SDCA Convention will be delivered via a virtual platform. SDCA President Eric Jennings noted,

“Covid-19 has brought challenges to all of us and has caused many of us to incorporate new technologies and advancements in our operations sooner than we expected. SDCA is adopting technology to re-think how we deliver on our members’ expectations and we anticipate this virtual experiment will be well-received as members can partake in the virtual events while also taking care of business at home. We will miss the social gathering and fellowship of the in-person convention but look forward to the opportunities a virtual convention provides. It’s likely the first step in what may well be a hybrid event in the future.”

“While the delivery may be different this year, we are moving forward creatively to deliver the key aspects of our event and to serve our members through policy development, leadership elections, as well as providing the high-quality educational forums our attendees have come to expect,” stated SDCA Executive Director Jodie Anderson. She continued, “We will move forward with virtual policy committee meetings the week of November 15-22 and our Annual Membership Meeting will be held on the evening of Wednesday, December 2. Plans are still being developed for the Cattlemen’s Education Series, virtual vendor access, and the popular President’s Auction. Please refer to our website, http://www.sdcattlemn.org, where details for these events will be announced soon.”

SDCA members should check their November-December South Dakota Cattleman magazine for more information, including details for how to log on to the members-only section of the SDCA website. The members-only section will provide access to documents for the policy committee and Annual Membership meetings. Additionally, members are encouraged to contact the SDCA office at 605-945-2333 or office@sdcattlemen.org with their current email addresses to ensure timely delivery of virtual conference information.

–SDCA