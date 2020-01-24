2020 South Dakota Pest Management Guides Released

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The 2020 South Dakota Pest Management Guides are now available for free on the SDSU Extension website. The guides provide recommendations for controlling weeds, insects and diseases.

Pest Management Guides Include:

Alfalfa & Oilseeds (alfalfa, canola, flax, safflower, and sunflowers) (https://extension.sdstate.edu/sites/default/files/2020-01/P-00008.pdf)

Corn (https://extension.sdstate.edu/sites/default/files/2020-01/P-00009.pdf)

Soybeans (https://extension.sdstate.edu/sites/default/files/2020-01/P-00010.pdf)

Wheat (including barley, rye, oats, durum, millet and triticale) (https://extension.sdstate.edu/sites/default/files/2020-01/P-00011.pdf)

These guides have been completely updated for 2020. There are several new products that have new names and corresponding changes have been made to the labels such as rates for the chemicals, rotation restrictions, additive rates and products.

The guides are available for download at https://extension.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-pest-management-guides.

The guides are provided free of charge through SDSU Extension thanks to funding from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture, the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station at SDSU and the South Dakota Soybean Checkoff.

For more information contact Philip Rozeboom, SDSU Extension IPM Coordinator, at philip.rozeboom@sdstate.edu or at 605-688-4377

–SDSU Extension