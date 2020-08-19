2020 Sturgis Beef Throw Down Announces Beef, Brews, Bikers Event Winners

PIERRE, SD- This past week marked the 80th year of the Sturgis ® Motorcycle Rally™ and South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) added a new twist to the 2020 Sturgis Beef Throw Down with the Beef, Brews, and Bikers experience. The SDBIC collaborated with Food Network Celebrity Chef Justin Warner and the City of Sturgis to create a tour experience with beef once again being center stage. This demand building experience is part of the partnership that designates BEEF as the official meat of the Rally™. The venues allowed beef to reach approximately 366,000 consumers throughout the ten-day event taking place August 7-16, 2020.

The Beef, Brews, and Bikers Throw Down offered a signature beef and beer pairing contest judged by Food Network Celebrity Chef Justin Warner, Les Shaw, rancher from White Owl, SD, Ryan Casteel, rancher from Vale, SD and Gary Deering, rancher from Sturgis, SD. Judges traveled to some of the state’s favorite Black Hills Breweries where they were presented a mouth-watering beef dish paired with the destinations brew of choice.

Locations participating in the experience included the Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, SD, featuring a Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich paired with Darkest Omen Ale; the Knuckle Brewing Company also of Sturgis, featuring Beef Steak Tips paired with the Knucklehead Red Ale; Jacobs Brewhouse, Deadwood, SD featuring a Pretzel Beef Brisket Sandwich paired with Buffalo Amber Ale; Mount Rushmore Brewing Company & Pounding Fathers Restaurant of Custer, SD featuring Beef Tenderloin with Softshell Crab paired with Rooster Red Ale; Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City, SD featuring the SmokeJumper Beef Burger paired with SmokeJumper Stout; and Zymurcracy Beer Company & Amara’s Supper Club of Rapid City, SD featuring Knock-Out Steak Tacos paired with an American Rye Ale.

The Mount Rushmore Brewing Company & Pounding Fathers Restaurant was crowned overall “Beef Throw Down” champion and earned a team slot in the Sanford International Senior PGA Pro-Am Tour taking place September 7-13, 2020, in Sioux Falls, SD. Their beef tenderloin topped with softshell crab took home the trophy as they won the judges vote! “Pounding Fathers at Mount Rushmore Brewing Company presented a dish that represented just how special beef can be,” stated Chef Justin Warner. “Their take on Steak Oscar was creative and delicious but made sure that a ruby-hued and butter-soft beef tenderloin was the star.”

New to the event this year was a People’s Choice award in which attendees participated in the fun and selected their favorite beef and beer paired dish destination. Beef Bucks were offered as part of the promotion to participants voting for the People’s Choice award and 5 winners were selected.

Zymurcracy Beer Company & Amara’s Supper Club of Rapid City was selected as the 2020 Beef Throw Down People’s Choice Award winner. Their Knock-Out Steak Tacos and American Rye paired ale won the heart of many Beef, Brews, and Bikers participants. “Amara’s Supper Club cooks with vigor and enthusiasm yet with heart,” states Chef Justin Warner. “Their “Knock-Out” Steak Tacos would surely impress anyone who tries them, but the real magic is in the harmony and symbiosis between their hosts, Zymurcracy beer company, and the couple running Amara’s Supper Club. It comes as no surprise that the people have spoken as such.”

For more information on the event and to see all the delicious entries follow us on Facebook or visit http://www.sdbeef.org for more information!

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council