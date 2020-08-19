2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo: Yes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association remains committed to hosting the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. There is no question – the 2020 PRORODEO World Champions will be crowned.

There are several options being considered: with fans, without fans, in Las Vegas, outside Las Vegas. Despite these extenuating circumstances, the PRCA and Las Vegas Events want to produce the best NFR ever and provide fans, sponsors, contestants and members the outstanding experience they’ve come to expect.

At this moment, an event in Las Vegas with fans isn’t feasible. There is an option to keep the NFR in Las Vegas without fans, so that is being explored.

But there are other options being evaluated, including, for this year only, holding the 2020 NFR in a new host city that will allow the PRCA to optimize:

NFR fan attendance and fan experience, including shopping in the NFR gift show, walking through the PRORODEO Fan Zone, local nightlife with NFR after-parties and other ancillary entertainment. These are all important activities for fans that contribute to the overall NFR experience.

Opportunities to hold the annual PRCA Convention, ProRodeo Hall of Fame Gala, NFR Contestant Back Number Ceremony and the annual PRCA Awards Banquet.

Season tickets; the PRCA values those who have been committed to the NFR and will be working to accommodate those who currently hold NFR season tickets.

The safety of contestants, members and fans; the PRCA is not willing to put anyone at risk and strives to maintain the safety of all involved.

We look forward to announcing the final decision by Sept. 30.

