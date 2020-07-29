2020 Young Ag Leadership Conference Canceled

The Young Ag Leadership Conference (YALC) host organizations and committee regret to announce the cancelation of YALC 2020. Due to COVID-19 and Montana’s Phase 2 restrictions, the YALC Committee felt it was best to cancel the event which had been slated for October 2020.

The committee would like to thank all of the YALC sponsors for their dedication to the event. Sponsorship is vital to the success of YALC each year.

Follow “Young Ag Leadership Conference” on Facebook for more updates and YALC 2020 online activities.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation