2020 Youth World Cup Cancelled
On March 26, the 2020 American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup organizers announced in a statement posted on Facebook that the 2020 Youth World Cup, scheduled for July 3-12 in the Netherlands, has been cancelled.
The event organizers cancelled to protect the health of exhibitors, coaches, advisers and event staff, due to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic worldwide.
Read the official statement.
The Deutsch Quarter Horse Association was slated to host the event July 3-12 at the Equestrian Centre de Peelbergen in the Netherlands.
Support Local Journalism
For additional information visit http://www.ywc2020.com or like the American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup on Facebook for the most up-to-date information.
About the American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup
The American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup was first contested in 1978 in Australia with three teams: Canada, Australia and the United States. The show takes place in even-numbered years. AQHA is a sponsor of the American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup, in which youth riders attend clinics and compete on unfamiliar American Quarter Horses. Each country can send five riders and five leadership team members.
–AQHA
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.