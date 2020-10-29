2021 Angus Internship Applications are Open Now

In agriculture, learning by doing has proven to be the best form of experience. Applications are now open for college-age students to apply for the American Angus Association®, Angus Journal ® and Angus Genetics Inc. (AGI) 2021 summer internships. These 10-week internship programs provide a unique hands-on experience that will both challenge and instill confidence both professionally and personally.

“It was truly incredible to be involved in such purposeful work, serving breeders each day in ways that we could make their experiences better,” said Peyton Schmitt, 2020 communications intern. “Team Angus made me feel like I was a true member of the team.”

Not only are these internships valuable in helping students build specific skill sets, but they are an opportunity to extend their professional network. Interns at Angus are assigned responsibilities and guided by experts in their career field to help instill confidence and ensure success.

The four internships being offered are:

Angus Journal: This writing-intensive opportunity offers the chance to join a multi-media effort, which includes the Angus Journal® print publication and the AJ Daily electronic newsletter, as well as the Angus Journal’s website and social media presence. The internship can be tailored to the intern’s strengths, but many duties can be anticipated, including traveling to industry events. Experience in news and feature writing, editing and photography are strongly suggested.

Communications: From print stories to video scripts, photography, graphic design and more, the communications intern will truly gain valuable agricultural communications experience. Applicants should have strong writing and design skills and have completed coursework in news and feature writing, editing and design. Experience in photography, video and social media would be helpful.

Events and Education: The intern will assist in planning and executing youth events hosted by the National Junior Angus Association (NJAA), including preparations, correspondence and coordination for junior shows and events. Applicants should be a self-starter, detail-oriented and outgoing with the ability to work well with others. Livestock and event planning experience is a plus but not required. Travel to the 2021 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), Leaders Engaged in Angus Development (LEAD) Conference and other events is expected.

AGI: Students pursuing their master’s degree or Ph.D. in animal breeding and genetics should apply for the AGI summer internship. The intern will have the opportunity to work with one of the world’s largest beef genomic databases. The internship will be focused on research that involves data analysis, so candidates should have experience in analyzing animal breeding data sets and genomic data.

Angus Beef Bulletin: Angus Media is finalizing an internship structure with the Angus Beef Bulletin that will likely include a part-time schedule on a quarterly basis. Look for details to come.

Students interested in applying should send a resumé, cover letter and references to careers@angus.org by Feb. 1, 2021. Visit angus.org/careers for internship descriptions and requirements.

–American Angus Association