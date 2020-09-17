2021 Class of NILE Merit Heifer Recipients

Congratulations to these young men and women! They will receive heifers from their gracious donors later this fall. After a year of monthly reports, lessons, and breeding the heifers they will show at the 2021 NILE and then take full ownership. We’re excited to see young people interested in agriculture and specifically beef cattle!

Thank you donors, past and present — we couldn’t do this amazing program without you!

Recipient Name — Donor

Bayley Becker of Ballantine, MT — Circle L Angus of Wise River, MT

Jacynta Bomgardner of Loma, MT — Diemert Ranch Herefords of Lothair, MT

Jenna Cox of Walla Walla, WA — Klompien Red Angus of Manhattan, MT

Taryn Cox of Walla Walla, WA — Hang’n A Cattle Company of Pasco, WA

Grace Elverud of Charlo, MT — Montana Angus LLC of Big Fork, MT

James Foss of Buffalo, WY — Powder River Angus of Spotted Horse, WY

Raija Gustin of Aitkin, MN — Y4 Livestock of Staples, MN

Weston Hersel of Lewistown, MT — Knaub Cattle Company of Lodge Grass, MT

Kenzie Herden of Bridger, MT — WEK Cattle Company of Reed Point, MT

Lane Hess of Park City, MT — L Bar W Cattle Company of Absarokee, MT

Miranda Johnson of Huntley, MT — Garrison Herefords of Glen, MT

Cooper Justus of Parkman, WY — K2 Red Angus of Wheatland, WY

Mariah McPhee of Belgrade, MT — Never Sweat Ranch of Hamilton, MT

Raegan Nansel of Billings, MT — Mydland Angus of Joliet, MT

Jaeda Paul of Ismay, MT — Sand Rock Angus of Broadus, MT

Josee Reiter of Park City, MT — Thompson Cattle Inc. of Billings, MT

Keagan Sandlin of Nye, MT — Redland Red Angus of Hysham, MT

Alexa Smieja of Belegrade, MT — Christensen Red Angus of Park City, MT

Kaylee Smith of Edwall, WA — Tonne Ranch of Prescott, WA

Grace Tekansik of Minden, NV — Hone Ranch of Gardnerville, NV

Taylor Weigle of Stevensville, MT — Angelo Cattle Company of Drummond, MT

Jhett West of Sheridan, WY — Beery Land & Livestock of Vida, MT

Taytin Young of Absarokee, MT — Sidwell Ranch of Columbus, MT

Join us for this year’s Merit Heifer Show!

NILE Merit Heifer Show will take place Sunday, October 4th at

11 a.m. **NEW LOCATION – Miller’s Horse Palace**

Join us in person or online!

Frontier Live Sale | http://www.frontierlivesale.com

Watch the show or bid in the Calcutta!

