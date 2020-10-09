2021 Merit Heifer Class
Recipient Name — Donor
Bayley Becker of Ballantine, MT — Circle L Angus of Wise River, MT
Jacynta Bomgardner of Loma, MT — Diemert Ranch Herefords of Lothair, MT
Jenna Cox of Walla Walla, WA — Klompien Red Angus of Manhattan, MT
Taryn Cox of Walla Walla, WA — Hang’n A Cattle Company of Pasco, WA
Grace Elverud of Charlo, MT — Montana Angus LLC of Big Fork, MT
James Foss of Buffalo, WY — Powder River Angus of Spotted Horse, WY
Raija Gustin of Aitkin, MN — Y4 Livestock of Staples, MN
Weston Hersel of Lewistown, MT — Knaub Cattle Company of Lodge Grass, MT
Kenzie Herden of Bridger, MT — WEK Cattle Company of Reed Point, MT
Lane Hess of Park City, MT — L Bar W Cattle Company of Absarokee, MT
Miranda Johnson of Huntley, MT — Garrison Herefords of Glen, MT
Cooper Justus of Parkman, WY — K2 Red Angus of Wheatland, WY
Mariah McPhee of Belgrade, MT — Never Sweat Ranch of Hamilton, MT
Raegan Nansel of Billings, MT — Mydland Angus of Joliet, MT
Jaeda Paul of Ismay, MT — Sand Rock Angus of Broadus, MT
Josee Reiter of Park City, MT — Thompson Cattle Inc. of Billings, MT
Keagan Sandlin of Nye, MT — Redland Red Angus of Hysham, MT
Alexa Smieja of Belegrade, MT — Christensen Red Angus of Park City, MT
Kaylee Smith of Edwall, WA — Tonne Ranch of Prescott, WA
Grace Tekansik of Minden, NV — Hone Ranch of Gardnerville, NV
Taylor Weigle of Stevensville, MT — Angelo Cattle Company of Drummond, MT
Jhett West of Sheridan, WY — Beery Land & Livestock of Vida, MT
Taytin Young of Absarokee, MT — Sidwell Ranch of Columbus, MT
–The NILE
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User