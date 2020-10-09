2021 Merit Heifer Class | TSLN.com
2021 Merit Heifer Class

News News |

Recipient Name — Donor

Bayley Becker of Ballantine, MT — Circle L Angus of Wise River, MT

Jacynta Bomgardner of Loma, MT — Diemert Ranch Herefords of Lothair, MT

Jenna Cox of Walla Walla, WA — Klompien Red Angus of Manhattan, MT

Taryn Cox of Walla Walla, WA — Hang’n A Cattle Company of Pasco, WA

Grace Elverud of Charlo, MT — Montana Angus LLC of Big Fork, MT

James Foss of Buffalo, WY — Powder River Angus of Spotted Horse, WY

Raija Gustin of Aitkin, MN — Y4 Livestock of Staples, MN

Weston Hersel of Lewistown, MT — Knaub Cattle Company of Lodge Grass, MT

Kenzie Herden of Bridger, MT — WEK Cattle Company of Reed Point, MT

Lane Hess of Park City, MT — L Bar W Cattle Company of Absarokee, MT

Miranda Johnson of Huntley, MT — Garrison Herefords of Glen, MT

Cooper Justus of Parkman, WY — K2 Red Angus of Wheatland, WY

Mariah McPhee of Belgrade, MT — Never Sweat Ranch of Hamilton, MT

Raegan Nansel of Billings, MT — Mydland Angus of Joliet, MT

Jaeda Paul of Ismay, MT — Sand Rock Angus of Broadus, MT

Josee Reiter of Park City, MT — Thompson Cattle Inc. of Billings, MT

Keagan Sandlin of Nye, MT — Redland Red Angus of Hysham, MT

Alexa Smieja of Belegrade, MT — Christensen Red Angus of Park City, MT

Kaylee Smith of Edwall, WA — Tonne Ranch of Prescott, WA

Grace Tekansik of Minden, NV — Hone Ranch of Gardnerville, NV

Taylor Weigle of Stevensville, MT — Angelo Cattle Company of Drummond, MT

Jhett West of Sheridan, WY — Beery Land & Livestock of Vida, MT

Taytin Young of Absarokee, MT — Sidwell Ranch of Columbus, MT

–The NILE

News
