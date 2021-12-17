2021 N.D. 4-H Ambassadors Elected

Eight youth have been selected to join the North Dakota 4-H Ambassador program. The North Dakota State 4-H Ambassadors is a group of young adults from across North Dakota who are actively involved in 4-H. They coordinate many activities that involve teaching youth and adults about topics such as leadership, team work and citizenship.

The new team members are: Marit Ellingson, Walsh County, Dakota Prairie High School Wyatt Dunlop, Rollete County, Rolla Mt. Pleasant School Forrest Sears, Cass County, Central Cass High School Grady Hornung, Pembina County, North Border Walhalla High School Aidan Sears, Cass County, Central Cass High School Alyssa Thomsen, Barnes County, Valley City High School Kiley Kvamme, Cass County, Kindred High School Taiton Axtman, Cass County, Davies High School

The 4-H Ambassadors specialize in planning and facilitating 4-H events, such as the annual statewide Extension Youth Conference (EYC), workshops, training sessions and regional events. They strive to create events that are fun, educational and skill building, and promote self-improvement. They also are active volunteers for 4-H programs in every North Dakota county.

After another year of COVID-19, the 4-H Ambassadors held their annual selections event in person this year. The event took place during the Ambassadors’ fall retreat at the North Dakota 4-H Camp in Washburn. This event was run by selection co-chairs Tucker Regner from Cavalier County and Brianna Mohs from Cass County.

“Our elections co-chairs did a great job and provided a positive and engaging experience for youth running to become an Ambassador,” says Hannah Nordby, 4-H Ambassadors co-adviser and North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension agent in Adams County.

“Running this event was a very fun time, and I learned so much about facilitating a large event,” says Regner “Our candidates were absolutely amazing and really made this a fun day.”

The election process begins with candidates completing an application and providing references.

“Once the application is received in the state 4-H office, then candidates must commit to the selection interview process,” says Sue Quamme, North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors co-adviser. “They must attend in person, where they participate in various events that include a formal interview, informal interview, problem solving event and a group project.”

“I joined the Ambies [Ambassadors] because I saw how much fun they were having at EYC,” says Hornung. “It seemed like everyone there valued 4-H and were very serious about it. I felt the same way and had join.”

Former 4-H’ers and Ambassadors helped with the judging process.

“Judging Selections as an Ambassador was a very rewarding experience,” says Raquel Bata, current 4-H Ambassador. “I was able to meet wonderful individuals and watch them exhibit their leadership, communication, and personable skills. Selecting new ambassadors is an exciting process, and I know the newly selected ambassadors are all going to do great things in the program.”

For more information about the 4-H Ambassador program, contact the Extension office in your county or visit the North Dakota 4-H Youth Development website at https://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/extension/extension-topics/north-dakota-4-h-youth-development .

New ambassadors from left to right: Forrest Sears, Wheatland; Marit Ellingson, Dahlen; Aidan Sears, Wheatland; Alyssa Thomsen, Valley City; Grady Hornung, Walhalla; Kiley Kvamme, Kindred; Taiton Axtman, Fargo; and Wyatt Dunlop, Rolla



–NDSU Extension