2021 National High School Finals Rodeo Results

Average Winners — final top 20 placings for all events except the bull riding and girls’ cutting.

For full results go to https://nhsra.com/2021-nhsfr-results-by-average/

Barrel Racing Average

1. (FL) Ava Grayce Sanders, Vero Beach, Fla., 52.573

2. (AZ) Karsen Jackson, Cornville, Ariz., 52.574

3. (MO) Merrin Frost, Baldwin City, Kan., 52.772

4. (MT) Lacey Lawrence, Jordan, Mont., 52.777

5. (MT) Alexis McDonald, Gardiner, Mont., 52.788

6. (NV) Wylee Mitchell, Pioche, Nev., 53.105

7. (WY) Jordan Morman, Gillette, Wyo., 53.137

8. (ND) Kiarra Reiss, Dickinson, N.D., 53.175

9. (ND) Trista Hovde, Sidney, Mont., 53.179

10. (CA) Ashlyn Muto, Tustin, Calif., 53.7

11. (LA) Kylie Conner, Welsh, La., 53.787

12. (OK) Grace Gardiner, Whitesboro, Texas, 53.843

13. (AB) Sabrina Glazier, Cayley, Alberta, Can., 53.855

14. (SC) Keely Orr, Chester, S.C., 53.856

15. (SK) Ember Schira, Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Can., 54.787

16. (TX) Alissa Flores, Laredo, Texas, 57.606

17. (NM) Hadley Tidwell, La Luz, N.M., 58.414

18. (OK) Chaley Hext, Canadian, Texas, 58.462

19. (NM) Weslynn Reno, Las Cruces, N.M., 59.282

20. (WY) Maddie Fantaskey, Worland, Wyo., 59.435

Bareback Riding Average

1. (ID) Kelby Schneiter, Rexburg, Idaho, 233.5

2. (MT) Sam Petersen, Helena, Mont., 232.5

3. (MT) Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, Mont., 231.5

4. (OR) Mason Stuller, Veneta, Ore., 224.5

5. (TX) Kade Berry, Poolville, Texas, 223

6. (AZ) Kooper Heimburg, San Tan Valley, Ariz., 221.5

7. (ID) Kelton Maxfield, Nampa, Idaho, 217.5

8. (ID) Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho, 216

8. (TX) Kash Martin, Lufkin, Texas, 216

10. (TX) Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, Texas, 215.5

11. (CA) Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, Calif., 214

12. (WY) Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis, Wyo., 213.5

12. (UT) Kade Madsen, Honeyville, Utah, 213.5

14. (OR) Clint Rutherford, Fossil, Ore., 211.5

15. (MT) Spur Owens, Helena, Mont., 211

16. (MO) Quintonn Lunsford, McCune, Kan., 204

17. (MS) Gavin Lee, Poplarville, Miss., 202

18. (SD) Devon Moore, Clear Lake, S.D., 149

19. (SD) Kashton Ford, Sturgis, S.D., 146

20. (CA) Erik Bettencourt, Modesto, Calif., 144

Boys Cutting Average

1. (TX) Jake Starns, Lovelady, Texas, 436

2. (UT) Cade Denton, Sterling, Utah, 432.5

3. (TX) Russell Bushaw, Weatherford, Texas, 429

4. (TX) Payden Rust, Gordon, Texas, 428.5

5. (UT) Porter Hales, Morgan, Utah, 428

6. (CA) Kerry Duvall, Farmington, Calif., 427

6. (TX) Jake Shelton, Krum, Texas, 427

8. (AZ) Cashton James Weidenbener, Payson, Ariz., 423.5

9. (ID) Joe ZeBarth, Kimberly, Idaho, 419

10. (HI) Daniel Miranda, Kula, Hawaii, 418

10. (MT) Ryatt Fraser, Fromberg, Mont., 418

12. (ID) Jett Brower, St. Anthony, Idaho, 417

12. (NE) Cody Miller, Broken Bow, Neb., 417

14. (NV) Daunte Ceresola, Fernley, Nev., 413

15. (ND) Colter Martin, Beulah, N.D., 410.5

16. (NM) Sterlin Mitchell, Lamy, N.M., 409.5

17. (IA) Will Hinck, Lime Springs, Iowa, 408.5

18. (CO) Jason Simmons, Parker, Colo., 403

19. (MS) Hunter Beason, Philadelphia, Miss., 347.5

20. (OH) Jeffrey Carver, Chardon, Ohio, 341.5

Breakaway Roping Average

1. (AB) Kendal Pierson, Wardlow, Alberta, Can., 7.04

2. (LA) Claire Vincent, Sulphur, La., 7.3

3. (UT) Mecarti Martin, Evanston, Wyo., 7.88

4. (TX) Tylie McDonald, Bryan, Texas, 8.04

5. (MS) Molli Rae Kinchen, Tickfaw, La., 8.49

6. (IA) Cheyenne VandeStouwe, Inwood, Iowa, 8.63

7. (AR) Kenlie Raby, Mt. Vernon, Ark., 9.58

8. (AZ) Rayna Billingsley, Phoenix, Ariz., 10.09

9. (KY) Addey Lawson, Lancaster, Ky., 10.95

10. (UT) Braylee Shepherd, Nephi, Utah, 18.57

11. (GA) Sarah Toole, Rydal, Ga., 4.57

12. (NC) Emme Colvard, Crumpler, N.C., 5.19

13. (TX) Emilee Charlesworth, Marathon, Texas, 5.21

14. (FL) Leyton Watford, Okeechobee, Fla., 5.55

15. (NE) Jace Hurlburt, Arcadia, Neb., 5.69

16. (CA) Londyn Brazil, Turlock, Calif., 5.79

17. (SK) Cassidy Weber, Carlyle, Saskatchewan, Can., 5.9

18. (OK) Sage Griswold, Geary, Okla., 5.97

19. (ND) Kiarra Reiss, Dickinson, N.D., 6.08

20. (OR) Natalie Thompson, Yoncalla, Ore., 6.35

Goat Tying Average

1. (WY) Haiden Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 23.67

2. (OR) Kennedy Buckner, Powell Butte, Ore., 23.68

3. (ID) Hailey Gibbs, Riverside, Utah, 23.87

4. (NE) Jessica Stevens, Creighton, Neb., 24.04

5. (LA) Meadow Raymond, Oak Grove, La., 24.84

6. (CO) Mackinzee Dermody, Eagle, Colo., 24.89

7. (MO) Karsyn Fuchs, Marshall, Mo., 25.49

8. (AB) Kyla Kelly, Red Deer County, Alberta, Can., 25.76

9. (NE) Wacey Day, Fleming, Colo., 25.78

10. (TX) Brooklyn Balch, Buckholts, Texas, 25.86

11. (CO) Makaylee Fischer, Eagle, Colo., 26.1

12. (WY) Tavy Leno, Sheridan, Wyo., 26.61

13. (MT) Murphy Gaasch, Dillon, Mont., 26.63

14. (OK) Hattie Haynes, Hydro, Okla., 26.84

15. (IN) Presley Haworth, Floyd Knobs, Ind., 27.25

16. (KS) Tally Wikum, Great Bend, Kan., 28.18

17. (NE) Kaci Wickersham, Verdigre, Neb., 34.76

18. (ND) Elli Rettinger, New England, N.D., 40.32

19. (NM) Rylee Grace Abel, Hobbs, N.M., 17.71

20. (ID) Laynee Gregersen, Malta, Idaho, 18.19

Pole Bending Average

1. (TX) Kiley Hargrave-Batten, Groveton, Texas, 60.718

2. (ND) Megan Larson, Hoople, N.D., 61.178

3. (TX) Katy Webb, Buffalo, Texas, 61.2

4. (TX) Rylee Hardin, Newcastle, Texas, 61.207

5. (WY) Ashlyn Goven, Rozet, Wyo., 61.275

6. (MT) Lexi Murer, Bigfork, Mont., 62.338

7. (FL) Ryla Bryant, Lakeland, Fla., 62.787

8. (OK) Camree Slavin, Canadian, Texas, 62.906

9. (PA) Alex Little, New Oxford, Pa., 63.149

10. (CO) Harley Ann Baas, Hudson, Colo., 63.253

11. (ND) Carlee Roshau, Bismarck, N.D., 63.348

12. (WA) Macy Brown, Kennewick, Wash., 63.904

13. (LA) Kylie Cliburn, Prairieville, La., 65.197

14. (KS) Marlee Quarles, Pampa, Texas, 67.868

15. (IA) Carli Stuva, Fontanelle, Iowa, 67.952

16. (UT) Kate Torgerson, Torrey, Utah, 68.08

17. (WV) Taylor Eastridge, Beckley, W.V., 68.412

18. (OK) Jaylee Young, Hugo, Okla., 83.307

19. (OK) Dessa Hext, Canadian, Texas, 41.34

20. (OK) Chaley Hext, Canadian, Texas, 42.075

Reined Cow Horse Average

1. (TX) Trevor Hale, Perryton, Texas, 890

2. (ID) Sierra Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 874.5

3. (KS) Tylor Todd, Rexford, Kan., 869

4. (WY) Maddie Fantaskey, Worland, Wyo., 868.5

5. (CA) Pierce Wold, Wilton, Calif., 868

6. (NE) Tatum Olson, Bloomfield, Neb., 866

7. (IA) Will Jones, Allerton, Iowa, 865.5

7. (TX) Trail Townsend, Earth, Texas, 865.5

9. (NV) Ali Norcutt, Fallon, Nev., 864

10. (NV) Tylie Norcutt, Fallon, Nev., 863

10. (BC) Ryley Wilson, Chilliwack, British Columbia, Can., 863

12. (OK) Gage Gardiner, Whitesboro, Texas, 861.5

13. (TX) Emily Kent, Jacksboro, Texas, 860.5

14. (FL) Caroline Fletcher, Jupiter, Fla., 858

15. (NV) Isaac Mori, Paradise Valley, Nev., 856

16. (MT) Walker Story, Dillon, Mont., 855.5

17. (ID) Elizabeth Frisbee, Filer, Idaho, 855

18. (UT) Porter Hales, Morgan, Utah, 853

19. (AB) Jett Smith, Minburn, Alberta, Can., 851

20. (CO) Regan Wheatley, Calhan, Colo., 850.5

Saddle Bronc Average

1. (TX) TW Flowers, Old Glory, Texas, 227

2. (SD) Talon Elshere, Hereford, S.D., 225.5

3. (AZ) Slade Keith, Stanfield, Ariz., 224

4. (LA) Coy Hebert, Welsh, La., 212

5. (NE) Brody McAbee, Ansley, Neb., 204

6. (MT) Garrett Cunningham, Broadus, Mont., 193

7. (ID) Cooper Cooke, Victor, Idaho, 187

8. (UT) Byron Christiansen, Emery, Utah, 186

9. (CO) Coleman Shallbetter, Gunnison, Colo., 185

9. (ND) Colter Martin, Beulah, N.D., 185

11. (UT) Statler Wright, Beaver, Utah, 155

12. (MO) Larry Bennett, Lowndes, Mo., 142

13. (AB) Briley Scott, Sundre, Alberta, Can., 137

14. (MO) John Allen, Auxvasse, Mo., 131

15. (OK) Heston Harrison, Carnegie, Okla., 123

16. (MN) Cody Owens, Truman, Minn., 113

17. (OK) Dahlyn Thomas, Woodward, Okla., 110

18. (TX) Gus Gaillard, Morse, Texas, 78

19. (IA) Cauy Masters, Leon, Iowa, 75.5

20. (UT) Hayz Madsen, Morgan, Utah, 74

Steer Wrestling Average

1. (OK) Traden Anderson, Hanna, Okla., 15.16

2. (MT) Sam Petersen, Helena, Mont., 15.93

3. (ND) Parker Sandstrom, Ray, N.D., 17.21

4. (SD) Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 17.27

5. (CO) Sam Gallagher, Brighton, Colo., 17.4

6. (MO) Clay Clayman, Highlandville, Mo., 17.6

7. (WA) Brier Selvidge, Omak, Wash., 18.07

8. (ID) Hunter Roche, Inkom, Idaho, 18.1

9. (AB) Chase Tkach, Coronation, Alberta, Can., 19.12

10. (MT) Cole Detton, Great Falls, Mont., 19.24

11. (HI) Cameron Haumea, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, 19.57

12. (KS) Kent Berkenmeier, Maple Hill, Kan., 23.37

13. (IN) Lucas Peterson, Lawrenceburg, Ky., 26.49

14. (IL) Garrett Leatherman, Newark, Ill., 29.28

15. (ID) Wes Shaw, Dietrich, Idaho, 33.67

16. (NE) Dane Pokorny, Stapleton, Neb., 40.88

17. (WA) Trav Johnson, Eltopia, Wash., 10.81

18. (SD) Denton Good, Long Valley, S.D., 10.86

19. (ND) Cael Hilzendeger, Baldwin, N.D., 11.26

20. (MI) Jered Howell, Osseo, Mich., 12.43

Team Roping Average

1. (MO) Clay Clayman, Highlandville, Mo., Cooper Freeman, Carthage, Mo., 19.2

2. (NM) Weslynn Reno, Las Cruces, N.M., Luis Mendiaz, Santa Fe, N.M., 22.34

3. (WY) Mason Trollinger, Casper, Wyo., Teagan Bentley, Casper, Wyo., 25

4. (IA) Trey Frank, Sioux City, Iowa, Houston Stephens, Pacific Junction, Iowa, 25.51

5. (AL) Colton Allen, Dadeville, Ala., Wyatt Allen, Dadeville, Ala., 26.49

6. (AZ) Kenzie Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., Ketch Kelton, Mayer, Ariz., 27

7. (GA) Joey Denney, Carrollton, Ga., Luke Denney, Carrollton, Ga., 28.04

8. (SD) Tegan Fite, Hermosa, S.D., Rio Nutter, Rapid City, S.D., 28.25

9. (CO) Colby Runner, Wellington, Colo., Joe Autry, Branson, Colo., 29.57

10. (KY) Addey Lawson, Lancaster, Ky., Trevor Thomas, Morganfield, Ky., 31.09

11. (FL) Brock McKendree, Dade City, Fla., Clayton Culligan, Okeechobee, Fla., 36.84

12. (NE) Cooper Bass, Brewster, Neb., Dane Pokorny, Stapleton, Neb., 37.08

13. (LA) Luke Dubois, Church Point, La., Corey Reid, Liberty, Miss., 48.24

14. (MS) Tanner Brown, Florence, Miss., Brody Smith, Hazlehurst, Miss., 57.3

15. (LA) Bray Aymond, Pine Prairie, La., Ty Aymond, Pine Prairie, La., 14.28

16. (KS) Brandt Walton, Trinidad, Colo., Cale Morris, Balko, Okla., 15.07

17. (WY) Jade Espenscheid, Big Piney, Wyo., Coy Johnson, Buffalo, Wyo., 19.13

18. (GA) Riley Green, Roanoke, Ala., Sarah Toole, Rydal, Ga., 21.06

19. (WY) Jase Longwell, Thermopolis, Wyo., McCoy Longwell, Thermopolis, Wyo., 21.34

20. (FL) Courtney Carbajal, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Samuel Mack, Christmas, Fla., 22.74

Tie-Down Roping Average

1. (FL) Cole Clemons, Okeechobee, Fla., 29.35

2. (FL) Travis Staley, Nashville, Ga., 29.75

3. (TX) Tyler Calhoun, Anderson, Texas, 31.98

4. (MS) Justin Plaisance, Cut Off, La., 32.02

5. (OK) Levi Sechrist, Mountain View, Okla., 34.65

6. (OR) Justin Reno, Springfield, Ore., 34.72

7. (LA) Jayden Broussard, Broussard, La., 35.03

8. (SD) Linkyn Petersek, Colome, S.D., 35.16

9. (OH) Evan Corzatt, Leesburg, Ohio, 36.96

10. (NE) Trace Travnicek, Minatare, Neb., 37.17

11. (NE) Matthew Miller, Callaway, Neb., 38.36

12. (LA) Dom Broussard, New Iberia, La., 39.55

13. (TX) Koby Douch, Huntsville, Texas, 44.71

14. (NM) Dontae Pacheco, Bloomfield, N.M., 21.07

15. (WY) Will Albrecht, Sheridan, Wyo., 23.61

16. (OK) Blake Tatham, Pryor, Okla., 24.26

17. (TN) Lane Webb, Byrdstown, Tenn., 25.26

18. (HI) Daniel Miranda, Kula, Hawaii, 25.65

19. (MS) Mason Theriot, Poplarville, Miss., 25.85

20. (MS) Tanner Brown, Florence, Miss., 26.6