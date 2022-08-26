2022/2023 Build Your Base Program Launches in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D – Athletes from 55 South Dakota high schools and seven universities and their communities will benefit from the Build Your Base Program throughout the 2022-23 sports season. The collaborative program written in partnership between Sanford Health, the Sanford Sports Science Institute and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) utilizes BEEF as its premier protein and instills positive whole plate nutrition concepts for athletes and their families. The partnership is moving into its fifth year and provides online educational material and resources.

This comprehensive sports nutrition and training program is working with athletes and their families towards building a successful sports season through a healthful lifestyle. “We are excited to see the Build Your Base program continue to grow year after year,” states Dr. Thayne Munce, Sanford Health. “We value our partnership with the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and appreciate the opportunity this innovative program gives us to impact the health and well-being of student-athletes and communities in South Dakota.”

The Build Your Base with Beef program continues to expand beyond the borders of South Dakota and throughout the nation. SDBIC Executive Director Suzy Geppert describes the expansion, “This program continues to surpass expectations as it expands into several states and was recently showcased at the U.S Olympic Team Trials – Track and Field and is partnering with the Indoor Football League as its community partner in 2023. Although we are seeing national success, we want to ensure our South Dakota Schools continue to have the opportunity to be a part of its growth. Beef plays a huge role in our schools and rural communities and we want to make sure we are continuing these relationships.”

The program provides information to high school, collegiate, and elite professional athletes with educational materials developed around a whole plate experience; supporting optimal performance on and off the field.

The following schools will be a part of the 2022/2023 season:

High Schools: Alcester Hudson, Avon, Beresford, Bon Homme, Bowdle, Brandon Valley, Bridgewater-Emery, Britton-Hecla, Chester Area, Colman-Egan, Colome, Corsica-Stickney, Custer, Dell Rapids, Deubrook, Douglas, Elkton, Eureka, Faith, Frederick, Freeman, Gayville-Volin, Hanson School District,

Harding County, Herreid, Howard, Huron, Ipswich, Irene-Wakonda, Jones County, Kimball, Lake Preston, Lead-Deadwood, Lemmon, Leola School District, Little Wound School, McIntosh, Mitchell, New Underwood, Newell, Northwestern High School, Parker, Philip, Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, Sioux Falls Christian, Sioux Falls Jefferson, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Spearfish,Timber Lake

Wagner, West Central, Winner

Post- Secondary: Augustana University, Black Hills State University, Northern State University, South Dakota State University, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, University of Sioux Falls, University of South Dakota.

For more information on the Build Your Base with Beef program visit, http://www.buildyourbase.org

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

For more information on the Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.beefboard.org .

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council