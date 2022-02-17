2022-2023 Henry C. Gardiner Scholars Announced

Since 2012, the Henry C. Gardiner scholarship application process creates an environment for qualified students to compete for elite undergraduate scholarships. Thirty-three students applied for the 2022-2023 scholarships and represented the largest group of applicants to date. Academic standing, community service, work ethic and future goals are taken into consideration. A panel of K-State faculty and industry leaders review the applications. Finalists are selected and compete in a rigorous interview process. The students are academically elite agriculture undergraduates enrolled at K-State and plan to continue careers in agriculture.

When asked to comment on the level of excellence of the applicants, Mark Gardiner said, “Dad was passionate about education, critical thinking and lifelong curiosity.” During the interview process, one student asked Mark to characterize Henry in two words, and those words were curiosity and caring. “Henry was adamant that students should have the opportunities to succeed. The six recipients of the Henry C. Gardiner scholarships are models for the level of excellence Dad would have appreciated.” In closing for the evening, Mark reminded the students that in the future, they, too, are expected pay it forward.

Henry C. Gardiner Scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year have been awarded to twin brothers, Sage and Lukas Dierks, Douglass, Kansas; Joshua Waller, Hoehne, Colorado; Chesney Effling, Highmore, South Dakota; Grace Knepp, Lincolnville, Kansas; and Riley Krehbiel, Kingman, Kansas.

The Henry C. Gardiner Scholarship is made possible through the generous contributions of Gardiner customers, friends and family continuing the legacy of Henry Gardiner. To date,

42 undergraduate students have received $195,500 in scholarships.

Students classified as a rising-junior, junior or senior, either enrolled in or planning to enroll at Kansas State University with a major in Animal Science and Industry or closely related field may apply. Scholarships are awarded annually to students meeting rigorous criteria and exhibiting a commitment to focus on improving the beef industry and food animal production.

Gardiner Angus Ranch is a family-owned ranching operation that produces registered and commercial Angus cattle. The original ranch was homesteaded near Ashland, Kansas, in 1885 by Henry Gardiner’s grandfather. Today, the ranch encompasses more than 48,000 acres. The Gardiner operation sells approximately 2,500 bulls and 2,000 registered and commercial females each year. One hundred percent of the sale offering each year is the result of artificial insemination or embryo transfer.

Gardiner Angus Ranch is a founding member of U.S. Premium Beef, the producer-owned limited liability corporation with minority ownership in National Beef, the nation’s fourth largest beef processing company. By providing access to a proven value-added processing system through GAR delivery rights, Gardiner Angus Ranch customers have received more than $11.31 million in premiums and dividends.