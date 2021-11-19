2022 AQHA Convention Schedule

The 2022 AQHA Convention is slated for February 25-28 at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Convention is a chance for breeders, trainers, owners and horse lovers to talk about issues affecting the industry and discuss proposed changes to the way AQHA does business.

View the tentative schedule .

All AQHA members are welcome to attend the annual AQHA convention. Committee meetings are open to registered convention attendees and are conducted in two sessions – an “open discussion” session in which non-committee members can join in the discussion and a “committee member discussion” session in which the discussion is limited to committee members only. Occasionally, a meeting moves into a “committee members only” session, per direction of the committee or chairperson.

Registration information will be available in the coming weeks. For more information or to book your hotel room, visit http://www.aqha.com/convention .

Rule-Change Proposal Deadline – December 31

Remember to submit your rule-change proposal form by December 31 to ensure it will be reviewed by AQHA committees.

Members are always welcome to share views and comments regarding issues that affect or pertain to AQHA with AQHA directors. View a list of your directors and their contact information.

