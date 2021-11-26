2022 Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Awards Banquet in Houston on Jan. 31

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Nov. 19, 2021) – Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame inductees and award winners will be honored on Jan. 31, 2022, during the 13th annual banquet, which will precede the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in Houston, Texas, Feb. 1-3.

The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame was established in 2009 to honor the exceptional visionary men and women who have made lasting contributions to the cattle-feeding industry. Inductees for 2022 include Tom Jones with Hy-Plains Feedyard, LLC near Montezuma, Kan., and Norman Timmerman with N.A. Timmerman, Inc., which operates feedyards in Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas. William J. Pullen with Bill’s Volume Sales will receive the Industry Leadership Award, and Dave Mestl with N.A. Timmerman, Inc. will receive the Arturo Armendariz Distinguished Service Award.

“We continue to honor those who have made extraordinary contributions to the cattle feeding industry,” said Cliff Becker, senior vice president, Farm Journal, and Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame board member. “Holding the banquet in conjunction with the Cattle Industry Convention makes this special event even more exceptional.”

Attendees of the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet will find it convenient to stay in Houston for the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, which starts the next day. That event will feature important industry meetings, motivational speakers, valuable education, entertainment, a massive trade show, producer recognition and much more.

Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet tickets are $200 per person in addition to convention registration. All proceeds from banquet ticket sales and corporate sponsorships benefit future Hall of Fame initiatives. As an added incentive, Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet attendees will receive a $50 discount on their Cattle Industry Convention registration, courtesy of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

Information on the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, including tickets to the 2022 Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame banquet, can be found at convention.ncba.org. For more information on the Hall of Fame visit http://www.cattlefeeders.org .

–NCBA