2022 General MATE Show and Home & Health Expo Info
Billings, Mont.– Montana’s largest Ag trade show is back! The MATE Show and Home & Health Expo, February 17-19, highlights agriculture products and services just in time for the upcoming spring season. Drawing visitors from a 500 miles radius the MATE is the largest agriculture trade show in the region.
The MATE show focuses on agriculture, but it also features the Home & Health show. Businesses that offer products and services for the home set up in the Montana Pavilion. The home is a part of the farm or ranch after all. Clothing, food, nutrition, insurance, medical needs, and a menagerie of other things fill the Home & Health show.
Since 1976, the MATE, short for Montana Agri-Trade Exposition, invites agricultural businesses to MetraPark for a three-day trade show. Increased interest, and attendance grew the MATE to become the largest Ag trade show in the region. The businesses that set up booths capture their target audience and build relationships with customers.
Equipment dealers bring in the latest models of tractors. Seed specialists display new varieties. Livestock nutritionists answer questions and provide strategies. Visitors attend because they can test out products, investigate new technologies, and come up with ideas to take back to the farm or ranch to make their operation better.
Bull Pen Preview and Stallion Row
Live animal exhibits in the Bull Pen Preview showcase the beef seed stock producers from the area promoting upcoming bull sales or private treaty sales. Featured are some of the best genetics of Angus, Red Angus, Hereford Aberdeen and Galloway genetics. Enter for the grand prize drawing to win $300 towards the purchase of a bull — drawing to be held Friday, February 18th at 5 p.m..
As a new addition to the 2022 MATE Show, the Stallion Row will showcase some of the outstanding horses in our area! Come look at these fancy stallions and meet their owners. The horse market it exciting right now and doesn’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon. The MATE Stallion Row will be an excellent opportunity to find your next stallion!
Theater
Attend the MATE Theater which provides classroom style presentations covering a wide range of topics. Learn about the newest technology to aide in pesticide application, discover the latest alfalfa weevil management, control of prairie dogs on large acreage and more! Saturday afternoon provides a fun opportunity to enjoy free painting with Bitterroot Sip & Paint. The full schedule can be found on the website.
2022 GRAND PRIZES
Every year Grand Prizes are given away on the last day of the show. This year’s grand prizes are a John Deere Gator, a Royal Queen by West Bend cookware set from Exclusive Home Products LLC., and one ton of SweetPro from AgriBest Feeds. For a chance to win fill out the back of the MATE ticket and put it in the prize specific drawing drum. The winners will be announced Saturday, February 19 starting at 4 p.m.
Feb. 17 – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Feb. 18 – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Feb. 19 – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
