2022 General MATE Show and Home & Health Expo Info

Billings, Mont.– Montana’s largest Ag trade show is back! The MATE Show and Home & Health Expo, February 17-19, highlights agriculture products and services just in time for the upcoming spring season. Drawing visitors from a 500 miles radius the MATE is the largest agriculture trade show in the region.

The MATE show focuses on agriculture, but it also features the Home & Health show. Businesses that offer products and services for the home set up in the Montana Pavilion. The home is a part of the farm or ranch after all. Clothing, food, nutrition, insurance, medical needs, and a menagerie of other things fill the Home & Health show.

Since 1976, the MATE, short for Montana Agri-Trade Exposition, invites agricultural businesses to MetraPark for a three-day trade show. Increased interest, and attendance grew the MATE to become the largest Ag trade show in the region. The businesses that set up booths capture their target audience and build relationships with customers.

Equipment dealers bring in the latest models of tractors. Seed specialists display new varieties. Livestock nutritionists answer questions and provide strategies. Visitors attend because they can test out products, investigate new technologies, and come up with ideas to take back to the farm or ranch to make their operation better.

Bull Pen Preview and Stallion Row

Live animal exhibits in the Bull Pen Preview showcase the beef seed stock producers from the area promoting upcoming bull sales or private treaty sales. Featured are some of the best genetics of Angus, Red Angus, Hereford Aberdeen and Galloway genetics. Enter for the grand prize drawing to win $300 towards the purchase of a bull — drawing to be held Friday, February 18th at 5 p.m..

As a new addition to the 2022 MATE Show, the Stallion Row will showcase some of the outstanding horses in our area! Come look at these fancy stallions and meet their owners. The horse market it exciting right now and doesn’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon. The MATE Stallion Row will be an excellent opportunity to find your next stallion!

Theater

Attend the MATE Theater which provides classroom style presentations covering a wide range of topics. Learn about the newest technology to aide in pesticide application, discover the latest alfalfa weevil management, control of prairie dogs on large acreage and more! Saturday afternoon provides a fun opportunity to enjoy free painting with Bitterroot Sip & Paint. The full schedule can be found on the website.

2022 GRAND PRIZES

Every year Grand Prizes are given away on the last day of the show. This year’s grand prizes are a John Deere Gator, a Royal Queen by West Bend cookware set from Exclusive Home Products LLC., and one ton of SweetPro from AgriBest Feeds. For a chance to win fill out the back of the MATE ticket and put it in the prize specific drawing drum. The winners will be announced Saturday, February 19 starting at 4 p.m.

MATE Vendors Vendor Area Booth # 7K METALS Pavilion 613 ABS GLOBAL EXPO 92 ADVANCED AGRI DIRECT (USA) Inc. EXPO 5 AGRI BEST FEEDS EXPO 501 AGRI INDUSTRIES, INC. EXPO 209 AGROLIQUID EXPO 313 Agxplore International LLC EXPO 274 ALDRICH LUMBER COMPANY EXPO 390 Alpha Overhead Door Pavilion 629 AMERICAN DRILLING EXPO 213 AMERICAN POWER UNIT Outside Outside ANDERSON GROUP EXPO 154 AP Industries EXPO 388 APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES EXPO 113 ARCHITECTURAL SPECIALTIES EXPO 111 ATP NUTRITION EXPO 294 AWS AIR BAR EXPO 224 B & L SCALES, INC. EXPO 302 Bar Star Cattle Bull Pen Bull Pen BARE Chiropractic Pavilion 650 BATH PLANET OF MONTANA Pavilion 666 BEARTOOTH HARLEY -DAVIDSON Pavilion 700 Beartooth Quarter Horses Pavilion Stallion Row BELTONE HEARING Pavilion 618 BESLER INDUSTRIES INC EXPO 27 BIG EQUIPMENT COMPANY EXPO 12 Big Iron Auctions EXPO 119 Big Sky Bath Solutions Pavilion 605 BIG SKY EXTERIOR DESIGN Pavilion 603 BIG SKY IRRIGATION, INC EXPO 236 Big Sky Natural Wellness Clinic Pavilion 636 BIG SKY R Control SIPs EXPO 109 BIG SKY SPAS Pavilion 632 BIG SKY SYNTHETICS EXPO 214 Billings Chiropractic Injury Clinic Pavilion 675 BILLINGS CLINIC Pavilion 610 BILLINGS FARM HAND EXPO 227 BILLINGS KUBOTA EXPO 145 BioLife Plasma Services Pavilion 619 BLEGEN GALLOWAYS Bullpen Bull Pen BLUE MOOSE BBQ EXPO K BOBCAT OF BIGSKY EXPO 211 BOZEMAN GREEN BUILD EXPO 205 BULL MOUNTAIN FENCING Pavilion 714 Bullet Proof Insulation EXPO 507 C & A Farm and Ranch Services EXPO 141 C & B Operations EXPO 47 C & B Operations outside outside CABIN CREEK Pavilion 652 Central Life Sciences EXPO 11 CENTRAL-EASTERN MT INVASIVE SPECIES TEAM Pavilion 721 Chase Hawks Memorial Association EXPO 118 CIRCLE S SEEDS of MT, Inc. EXPO 523 CITY COLLEGE MSU-BILLINGS Pavilion 638 CLASSY & SASSY COFFEE EXPO G CLEARY BUILDING CORP. EXPO 271 COLLECTIVE GOODS Pavilion 627 Copper Mountain Irrigation LLC EXPO 102 CORDER & ASSOCIATES EXPO 13 CRAZY MOUNTAIN FABRICATION EXPO 315 CREIGHTON POST & PIPE EXPO 318 Croft Country, LLC EXPO 135 CROP PACKAGING SPECIALISTS EXPO 398 CROSSWIRE INC EXPO 126 C’S EXTERIOR DESIGNS Pavilion 662 CUTCO CUTLERY Pavilion 645 DAKOTA SALES EXPO 411 DEAN’S IRRIGATION EXPO 141 Ducks Paint Shop LLC EXPO 136 EASTERN MONTANA AG EXPO 59 EDWARD JONES Pavilion 637 EMBROIDERY WHOLESALE EXPO 506 Enforce One EXPO 394 EUGENE SARA DETACHMENT,USMC Pavilion 661 EUROCAST COOKWARE/HOMERUN PRODUCTS Pavilion 664 EXCLUSIVE HOME PRODUCTS Pavilion 628 FARMER’S BUSINESS NETWORK, INC. EXPO 43 Farmers Edge EXPO 31 FARSTAD OIL Pavilion 722 FISCHER RED ANGUS Bull pen Bull Pen Forestry Fuels and Fire LLC Pavilion 712 FRANK HEREFORDS Bull Pen Bull Pen Friesen Nutrition EXPO 400 FUSE IT PIPE AND SUPPLY CO, LLC EXPO 121 Gallagher NA EXPO 512 GALLES FILTER & EXHAUST EXPO 309 GENERAL IMPLEMENT EXPO 24 General Implement outside outside GIANT RUBBER WATER TANKS EXPO 393 GRAB TEC EXPO 548 GRAIN CLEANING LLC EXPO 89 Grindy’s Cheeseballs Pavilion 659 HAWAIIAN MOON Pavilion 640 HEARING AID INSTITUTE Pavilion 655 Heartland AG Systems EXPO 156 Heartland AG Systems outside outside HIGH COUNTRY AGRICULTURAL MARKETING INC. EXPO 226 HOTSY WY-MONT EXPO 107 HUBBARD FEEDS EXPO 137 HydroSide Systems, LLC EXPO 269 INDHEMP EXPO 10 INDUSTRIAL SALES & SERVICE EXPO 17 INTELLIGENT AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS EXPO 104 Iron Horse Construction EXPO 36 ITC SERVICES EXPO 112 JOHN DEERE COMPANY EXPO 47 K.R. RAUCH CO. EXPO 1 KC’S WESTERN DÉCOR Pavilion 601 KG POST FRAME EXPO 132 KGHL RADIO EXPO 305 KLEER VU Pavilion 620 KUGLER COMPANY EXPO 127 La Tinga – Billings Pavilion LEE UNLIMITED POWER BENCH EXPO 307 Leslie Glen Pavilion Stallion Row LILLA ROSE Pavilion 684 LINDA KAY’S CARAMEL KITCHEN Pavilion 625 Liquitube Marketing International EXPO B LOST CREEK RED ANGUS Bull Pen Bull Pen LOVE YOUR NAILS – COLORSTREET Pavilion 631 L-W CATTLE COMPANY Bull Pen Bull Pen LYNNRICH SEAMLESS SIDING & WINDOWS, INC. Pavilion 679 MB Enterprise/Lewis Cattle Oilers EXPO 391 McClees Incorporated EXPO 130 MEADOW GREEN SALES EXPO 503 MH Equipment & Ag Resources EXPO 288 MH Equipment & Ag Resources Outside Outside MIDLAND IMPLEMENT CO., INC. EXPO 264 MIDWEST OUTDOOR RESORTS Pavilion 660 MILLER FARM EXPO J MILLER LOADERS EXPO 548 MINERAL TUB LIFTER EXPO 397 MINERAL TUB LIFTER Outside Outside MINNESOTA PNEUMATIC PRODUCTS EXPO 560 MISSOURI RIVER REALTY EXPO 7 Mobility Plus Pavilion 626 MONTANA AG PLASTICS EXPO 129 MONTANA BEEF COUNCIL EXPO 106 MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION EXPO 117 MONTANA FARMERS UNION EXPO 134 Montana FORD Dealer Association Pavilion 725 Montana Grasslands Pavilion 719 Montana Land and Ranch EXPO 508 MONTANA LIVESTOCK AG CREDIT EXPO 304 MONTANA MELT Pavilion 691 MONTANA WEED CONTROL ASSOC EXPO 517 MORTON BUILDINGS EXPO 128 MQS, INC. EXPO 567 MSU Extension EXPO 524 MT WILD RAGS Pavilion 622 MUSSER BROS, INC. EXPO 116 NACHURS (ALPINE) EXPO 45 NAPA AUTO PARTS EXPO 520 NORTH 40 AG, INC EXPO 220 NORTHERN AG NETWORK EXPO 305 Northern Lights Ag LLC EXPO 138 Northwest Linings & Geotextile Products Inc EXPO 223 NORWOOD SALES EXPO 228 The Nut Shack Pavilion 600 NUTRA-LIX, INC. EXPO 310 O’REILLY AUTO PARTS EXPO 207 Pipeline Ag Safety Alliance EXPO 525 PIUSI USA Pavilion 713 Powder River Inc. EXPO 511 PRECISION FARM PARTS Pavilion 703 Pretty Good Twine EXPO 9 Production Agriculture Safety Training for Youth EXPO 514 ProSource Machinery EXPO 530 Pruvit Ketone Supplements Pavilion 681 PURVIS INDUSTRIES EXPO 125 Rafter Diamond Quarter Horses Pavilion Stallion Row RANGEWARD, INC. EXPO 526 RDO EQUIPMENT CO EXPO 535 REA HYBRIDS EXPO 312 REAL-TUFF / R-K AUCTIONS EXPO 402 RED E LLC EXPO 409 REDLAND RED ANGUS & Gelbvieh Bull Pen Bull Pen Redman Agriculture EXPO 287 REDS FIXIT SHOP LLC, GPS MONTANA EXPO 129 Regeneration Nation, LLC EXPO 30 REINKE IRRIGATION EXPO 123 REISIG CATTLE Bull Pen Bull Pen Renewal by Andersen of Montana Pavilion 651 RICK YOUNG & SONS AUCTIONEERS EXPO 86 RIMROCK PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY Pavilion 639 ROCK CREEK REMEDIES Pavilion 673 ROCKWELL SCALES EXPO 566 ROCKY MOUNTAIN COMPOST EXPO N ROGER DANIEL AGENCY Pavilion 609 RUNNING R EQUIPMENT REPAIR EXPO 42 S & P Brake & Driveline Services, Inc. EXPO 87 S BAR S SUPPLY CO. EXPO 405 S.I. FEEDERS EXPO 153 SAFFLOWER TECHNOLOGIES EXPO 387 SCHAEFFER Mfg Company EXPO 15 SCL Health Pavilion 616 SELECT SIRES EXPO 292 SES VANDERHAVE SUGARBEET SEED EXPO 14 SHEPHERD RED ANGUS Bull Pen Bull Pen SIDWELL RANCH Bull Pen Bull Pen SIMPLOT GROWER SOLUTIONS EXPO 120 Sioux Steel Company EXPO 399 SIX ROBBLEES’ INC. EXPO 212 Spartan Gutter Guards Pavilion 669 SPLIT DIAMOND RANCH EXPO 275 SPRING CREEK INDUSTRIES EXPO 316 STAN’S WEED CONTROL, INC EXPO 408 STITCHES & STEEL Pavilion 652 SUPERIOR SLEEP EXPERIENCE Pavilion 671 Superior Water & Energy Solutions EXPO 395 Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment EXPO 509 TASTE OF ASIA EXPO L THAT GUYS FAB SHOP EXPO 516 The Buckaroo Fringe Pavilion 624 THE PRAIRIE STAR EXPO C The Recreation Access Network Land Trust Pavilion 718 THE ROLLIN’ DONUT Pavilion 689 Thomas Vetter Water Tanks EXPO 206 TIRE RAMA EXPO 115 TORGERSON’S EXPO 540 TNR Group Pavilion 658 TNT SPRINGS INC EXPO 16 TORGERSON’S EXPO 148 TOUCH OF COUNTRY CATERING Pavilion 690 TOWN & COUNTRY SUPPLY ASSOC EXPO 272 TRACTOR & EQUIPMENT EXPO 54 TRACTOR HOUSE / AuctionTime.com EXPO 34 TRADER’S DISPATCH Pavilion 716 Tri-State Livestock News EXPO M TWEnterprises Inc. EXPO 6 UNICORN KETTLE CORN Outside Outside Usborne Books and More – Reuter Pavilion 615 VALLEY FARMERS SUPPLY EXPO 294 VERMEER CORPORATION EXPO 260 VitaliTEA Pavilion 656 WALLY WORLD RC Pavilion 649 WD-40 EXPO 401 Western Ag Network EXPO E WESTERN AG REPORTER EXPO A WESTERN RANCH SUPPLY CO. EXPO 170 Whitetail Properties Pavilion 676 WILD HORSE SEEDS EXPO 133 YELLOWSTONE COUNTY NEWS Pavilion 678 Yellowstone Dermatology Assoc. Pavilion 668 YELLOWSTONE POLARIS & RECREATION EXPO 84 Yellowstone Structural Systems EXPO 142 YOUNG LIFE Pavilion 607 YOUNG LIVING ESSENTIAL OILS Pavilion 646 Your Home Improvement Company Pavilion 666









Show Dates and Hours: Feb. 17 – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Feb. 18 – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Feb. 19 – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

–The MATE