2022 General MATE Show and Home & Health Expo Info

Billings, Mont.– Montana’s largest Ag trade show is back! The MATE Show and Home & Health Expo, February 17-19, highlights agriculture products and services just in time for the upcoming spring season. Drawing visitors from a 500 miles radius the MATE is the largest agriculture trade show in the region.

The MATE show focuses on agriculture, but it also features the Home & Health show. Businesses that offer products and services for the home set up in the Montana Pavilion. The home is a part of the farm or ranch after all. Clothing, food, nutrition, insurance, medical needs, and a menagerie of other things fill the Home & Health show.

Since 1976, the MATE, short for Montana Agri-Trade Exposition, invites agricultural businesses to MetraPark for a three-day trade show. Increased interest, and attendance grew the MATE to become the largest Ag trade show in the region. The businesses that set up booths capture their target audience and build relationships with customers.

Equipment dealers bring in the latest models of tractors. Seed specialists display new varieties. Livestock nutritionists answer questions and provide strategies. Visitors attend because they can test out products, investigate new technologies, and come up with ideas to take back to the farm or ranch to make their operation better.

Bull Pen Preview and Stallion Row

Live animal exhibits in the Bull Pen Preview showcase the beef seed stock producers from the area promoting upcoming bull sales or private treaty sales. Featured are some of the best genetics of Angus, Red Angus, Hereford Aberdeen and Galloway genetics. Enter for the grand prize drawing to win $300 towards the purchase of a bull — drawing to be held Friday, February 18th at 5 p.m..

As a new addition to the 2022 MATE Show, the Stallion Row will showcase some of the outstanding horses in our area! Come look at these fancy stallions and meet their owners. The horse market it exciting right now and doesn’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon. The MATE Stallion Row will be an excellent opportunity to find your next stallion!

Theater

Attend the MATE Theater which provides classroom style presentations covering a wide range of topics. Learn about the newest technology to aide in pesticide application, discover the latest alfalfa weevil management, control of prairie dogs on large acreage and more! Saturday afternoon provides a fun opportunity to enjoy free painting with Bitterroot Sip & Paint. The full schedule can be found on the website.

2022 GRAND PRIZES

Every year Grand Prizes are given away on the last day of the show. This year’s grand prizes are a John Deere Gator, a Royal Queen by West Bend cookware set from Exclusive Home Products LLC., and one ton of SweetPro from AgriBest Feeds. For a chance to win fill out the back of the MATE ticket and put it in the prize specific drawing drum. The winners will be announced Saturday, February 19 starting at 4 p.m.

MATE Vendors

Vendor Area Booth #

7K METALS Pavilion 613

ABS GLOBAL EXPO 92

ADVANCED AGRI DIRECT (USA) Inc. EXPO 5

AGRI BEST FEEDS EXPO 501

AGRI INDUSTRIES, INC. EXPO 209

AGROLIQUID EXPO 313

Agxplore International LLC EXPO 274

ALDRICH LUMBER COMPANY EXPO 390

Alpha Overhead Door Pavilion 629

AMERICAN DRILLING EXPO 213

AMERICAN POWER UNIT Outside Outside

ANDERSON GROUP EXPO 154

AP Industries EXPO 388

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES EXPO 113

ARCHITECTURAL SPECIALTIES EXPO 111

ATP NUTRITION EXPO 294

AWS AIR BAR EXPO 224

B & L SCALES, INC. EXPO 302

Bar Star Cattle Bull Pen Bull Pen

BARE Chiropractic Pavilion 650

BATH PLANET OF MONTANA Pavilion 666

BEARTOOTH HARLEY -DAVIDSON Pavilion 700

Beartooth Quarter Horses Pavilion Stallion Row

BELTONE HEARING Pavilion 618

BESLER INDUSTRIES INC EXPO 27

BIG EQUIPMENT COMPANY EXPO 12

Big Iron Auctions EXPO 119

Big Sky Bath Solutions Pavilion 605

BIG SKY EXTERIOR DESIGN Pavilion 603

BIG SKY IRRIGATION, INC EXPO 236

Big Sky Natural Wellness Clinic Pavilion 636

BIG SKY R Control SIPs EXPO 109

BIG SKY SPAS Pavilion 632

BIG SKY SYNTHETICS EXPO 214

Billings Chiropractic Injury Clinic Pavilion 675

BILLINGS CLINIC Pavilion 610

BILLINGS FARM HAND EXPO 227

BILLINGS KUBOTA EXPO 145

BioLife Plasma Services Pavilion 619

BLEGEN GALLOWAYS Bullpen Bull Pen

BLUE MOOSE BBQ EXPO K

BOBCAT OF BIGSKY EXPO 211

BOZEMAN GREEN BUILD EXPO 205

BULL MOUNTAIN FENCING Pavilion 714

Bullet Proof Insulation EXPO 507

C & A Farm and Ranch Services EXPO 141

C & B Operations EXPO 47

C & B Operations outside outside

CABIN CREEK Pavilion 652

Central Life Sciences EXPO 11

CENTRAL-EASTERN MT INVASIVE SPECIES TEAM Pavilion 721

Chase Hawks Memorial Association EXPO 118

CIRCLE S SEEDS of MT, Inc. EXPO 523

CITY COLLEGE MSU-BILLINGS Pavilion 638

CLASSY & SASSY COFFEE EXPO G

CLEARY BUILDING CORP. EXPO 271

COLLECTIVE GOODS Pavilion 627

Copper Mountain Irrigation LLC EXPO 102

CORDER & ASSOCIATES EXPO 13

CRAZY MOUNTAIN FABRICATION EXPO 315

CREIGHTON POST & PIPE EXPO 318

Croft Country, LLC EXPO 135

CROP PACKAGING SPECIALISTS EXPO 398

CROSSWIRE INC EXPO 126

C’S EXTERIOR DESIGNS Pavilion 662

CUTCO CUTLERY Pavilion 645

DAKOTA SALES EXPO 411

DEAN’S IRRIGATION EXPO 141

Ducks Paint Shop LLC EXPO 136

EASTERN MONTANA AG EXPO 59

EDWARD JONES Pavilion 637

EMBROIDERY WHOLESALE EXPO 506

Enforce One EXPO 394

EUGENE SARA DETACHMENT,USMC Pavilion 661

EUROCAST COOKWARE/HOMERUN PRODUCTS Pavilion 664

EXCLUSIVE HOME PRODUCTS Pavilion 628

FARMER’S BUSINESS NETWORK, INC. EXPO 43

Farmers Edge EXPO 31

FARSTAD OIL Pavilion 722

FISCHER RED ANGUS Bull pen Bull Pen

Forestry Fuels and Fire LLC Pavilion 712

FRANK HEREFORDS Bull Pen Bull Pen

Friesen Nutrition EXPO 400

FUSE IT PIPE AND SUPPLY CO, LLC EXPO 121

Gallagher NA EXPO 512

GALLES FILTER & EXHAUST EXPO 309

GENERAL IMPLEMENT EXPO 24

General Implement outside outside

GIANT RUBBER WATER TANKS EXPO 393

GRAB TEC EXPO 548

GRAIN CLEANING LLC EXPO 89

Grindy’s Cheeseballs Pavilion 659

HAWAIIAN MOON Pavilion 640

HEARING AID INSTITUTE Pavilion 655

Heartland AG Systems EXPO 156

Heartland AG Systems outside outside

HIGH COUNTRY AGRICULTURAL MARKETING INC. EXPO 226

HOTSY WY-MONT EXPO 107

HUBBARD FEEDS EXPO 137

HydroSide Systems, LLC EXPO 269

INDHEMP EXPO 10

INDUSTRIAL SALES & SERVICE EXPO 17

INTELLIGENT AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS EXPO 104

Iron Horse Construction EXPO 36

ITC SERVICES EXPO 112

JOHN DEERE COMPANY EXPO 47

K.R. RAUCH CO. EXPO 1

KC’S WESTERN DÉCOR Pavilion 601

KG POST FRAME EXPO 132

KGHL RADIO EXPO 305

KLEER VU Pavilion 620

KUGLER COMPANY EXPO 127

La Tinga – Billings Pavilion

LEE UNLIMITED POWER BENCH EXPO 307

Leslie Glen Pavilion Stallion Row

LILLA ROSE Pavilion 684

LINDA KAY’S CARAMEL KITCHEN Pavilion 625

Liquitube Marketing International EXPO B

LOST CREEK RED ANGUS Bull Pen Bull Pen

LOVE YOUR NAILS – COLORSTREET Pavilion 631

L-W CATTLE COMPANY Bull Pen Bull Pen

LYNNRICH SEAMLESS SIDING & WINDOWS, INC. Pavilion 679

MB Enterprise/Lewis Cattle Oilers EXPO 391

McClees Incorporated EXPO 130

MEADOW GREEN SALES EXPO 503

MH Equipment & Ag Resources EXPO 288

MH Equipment & Ag Resources Outside Outside

MIDLAND IMPLEMENT CO., INC. EXPO 264

MIDWEST OUTDOOR RESORTS Pavilion 660

MILLER FARM EXPO J

MILLER LOADERS EXPO 548

MINERAL TUB LIFTER EXPO 397

MINERAL TUB LIFTER Outside Outside

MINNESOTA PNEUMATIC PRODUCTS EXPO 560

MISSOURI RIVER REALTY EXPO 7

Mobility Plus Pavilion 626

MONTANA AG PLASTICS EXPO 129

MONTANA BEEF COUNCIL EXPO 106

MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION EXPO 117

MONTANA FARMERS UNION EXPO 134

Montana FORD Dealer Association Pavilion 725

Montana Grasslands Pavilion 719

Montana Land and Ranch EXPO 508

MONTANA LIVESTOCK AG CREDIT EXPO 304

MONTANA MELT Pavilion 691

MONTANA WEED CONTROL ASSOC EXPO 517

MORTON BUILDINGS EXPO 128

MQS, INC. EXPO 567

MSU Extension EXPO 524

MT WILD RAGS Pavilion 622

MUSSER BROS, INC. EXPO 116

NACHURS (ALPINE) EXPO 45

NAPA AUTO PARTS EXPO 520

NORTH 40 AG, INC EXPO 220

NORTHERN AG NETWORK EXPO 305

Northern Lights Ag LLC EXPO 138

Northwest Linings & Geotextile Products Inc EXPO 223

NORWOOD SALES EXPO 228

The Nut Shack Pavilion 600

NUTRA-LIX, INC. EXPO 310

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS EXPO 207

Pipeline Ag Safety Alliance EXPO 525

PIUSI USA Pavilion 713

Powder River Inc. EXPO 511

PRECISION FARM PARTS Pavilion 703

Pretty Good Twine EXPO 9

Production Agriculture Safety Training for Youth EXPO 514

ProSource Machinery EXPO 530

Pruvit Ketone Supplements Pavilion 681

PURVIS INDUSTRIES EXPO 125

Rafter Diamond Quarter Horses Pavilion Stallion Row

RANGEWARD, INC. EXPO 526

RDO EQUIPMENT CO EXPO 535

REA HYBRIDS EXPO 312

REAL-TUFF / R-K AUCTIONS EXPO 402

RED E LLC EXPO 409

REDLAND RED ANGUS & Gelbvieh Bull Pen Bull Pen

Redman Agriculture EXPO 287

REDS FIXIT SHOP LLC, GPS MONTANA EXPO 129

Regeneration Nation, LLC EXPO 30

REINKE IRRIGATION EXPO 123

REISIG CATTLE Bull Pen Bull Pen

Renewal by Andersen of Montana Pavilion 651

RICK YOUNG & SONS AUCTIONEERS EXPO 86

RIMROCK PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY Pavilion 639

ROCK CREEK REMEDIES Pavilion 673

ROCKWELL SCALES EXPO 566

ROCKY MOUNTAIN COMPOST EXPO N

ROGER DANIEL AGENCY Pavilion 609

RUNNING R EQUIPMENT REPAIR EXPO 42

S & P Brake & Driveline Services, Inc. EXPO 87

S BAR S SUPPLY CO. EXPO 405

S.I. FEEDERS EXPO 153

SAFFLOWER TECHNOLOGIES EXPO 387

SCHAEFFER Mfg Company EXPO 15

SCL Health Pavilion 616

SELECT SIRES EXPO 292

SES VANDERHAVE SUGARBEET SEED EXPO 14

SHEPHERD RED ANGUS Bull Pen Bull Pen

SIDWELL RANCH Bull Pen Bull Pen

SIMPLOT GROWER SOLUTIONS EXPO 120

Sioux Steel Company EXPO 399

SIX ROBBLEES’ INC. EXPO 212

Spartan Gutter Guards Pavilion 669

SPLIT DIAMOND RANCH EXPO 275

SPRING CREEK INDUSTRIES EXPO 316

STAN’S WEED CONTROL, INC EXPO 408

STITCHES & STEEL Pavilion 652

SUPERIOR SLEEP EXPERIENCE Pavilion 671

Superior Water & Energy Solutions EXPO 395

Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment EXPO 509

TASTE OF ASIA EXPO L

THAT GUYS FAB SHOP EXPO 516

The Buckaroo Fringe Pavilion 624

THE PRAIRIE STAR EXPO C

The Recreation Access Network Land Trust Pavilion 718

THE ROLLIN’ DONUT Pavilion 689

Thomas Vetter Water Tanks EXPO 206

TIRE RAMA EXPO 115

TORGERSON’S EXPO 540

TNR Group Pavilion 658

TNT SPRINGS INC EXPO 16

TORGERSON’S EXPO 148

TOUCH OF COUNTRY CATERING Pavilion 690

TOWN & COUNTRY SUPPLY ASSOC EXPO 272

TRACTOR & EQUIPMENT EXPO 54

TRACTOR HOUSE / AuctionTime.com EXPO 34

TRADER’S DISPATCH Pavilion 716

Tri-State Livestock News EXPO M

TWEnterprises Inc. EXPO 6

UNICORN KETTLE CORN Outside Outside

Usborne Books and More – Reuter Pavilion 615

VALLEY FARMERS SUPPLY EXPO 294

VERMEER CORPORATION EXPO 260

VitaliTEA Pavilion 656

WALLY WORLD RC Pavilion 649

WD-40 EXPO 401

Western Ag Network EXPO E

WESTERN AG REPORTER EXPO A

WESTERN RANCH SUPPLY CO. EXPO 170

Whitetail Properties Pavilion 676

WILD HORSE SEEDS EXPO 133

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY NEWS Pavilion 678

Yellowstone Dermatology Assoc. Pavilion 668

YELLOWSTONE POLARIS & RECREATION EXPO 84

Yellowstone Structural Systems EXPO 142

YOUNG LIFE Pavilion 607

YOUNG LIVING ESSENTIAL OILS Pavilion 646

Your Home Improvement Company Pavilion 666



Show Dates and Hours:

 

Feb. 17 – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Feb. 18 – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Feb. 19 – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

–The MATE

