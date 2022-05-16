2022 Livestock Marketing Association Convention to be in Indiana

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (May 16, 2022) – Shipshewana Auction, Inc., Shipshewana, Ind., will host the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Championship (WLAC) on Saturday, June 11. The 58th annual WLAC will take place in conjunction with the Livestock Marketing Association’s (LMA) Annual Convention.

A total of 31 semi-finalist auctioneers will compete in the contest comprised of an auctioneering and interview portion. The auctioneering contest will take place during a live sale, where contestants will sell cattle to actual bidders in the seats. Additionally, because of the important, high-profile role, each WLAC semi-finalist must clearly establish and demonstrate their knowledge of the livestock marketing industry in an interview competition.

Contestants who qualified to compete are Zach Ballard, Presho, S.D.; Andy Baumeister, Goldthwaite, Texas; Neil Bouray, Webber, Kan.; Justin Dodson, Welch, Okla.; Eric Drees, Caldwell, Idaho; Dean Edge, Rimbey, Alberta; Will Epperly, Dunlap, Iowa; Brandon Frey, Diagonal, Iowa; Joshua Garcia, Goliad, Texas; Philip Gilstrap, Pendleton, S.C.; Steve Goedert, Dillon, Mont.; Brandon Hamel, Natoma, Kan.; Michael Imbrogno, Turlock, Calif.; Marcus Kent, Dunnellon, Fla.; Lynn Langvardt, Chapman, Kan.; Kyle Layman, North Platte, Neb.; Wade Leist, Boyne City, Mich.; Jacob Massey, Petersburg, Tenn.; Justin Mebane, Bakersfield, Calif.; Daniel Mitchell, Cumberland, Ohio; Sixto Paiz, Portales, N.M.; Ross Parks, New Concord, Ohio; Jake Parnell, Sacramento, Calif.; Chris Pinard, Swainsboro, Ga.; Jack Riggs, Glenns Ferry, Idaho; Jeff Showalter, Broadway, Va.; Barrett Simon, Rosalia, Kan.; Dustin Smith, Jay, Okla.; Andrew Sylvester, Wamego, Kan.; Curtis Wetovick, Fullerton, Neb.; Tim Yoder, Montezuma, Ga.

Reigning World Livestock Auctioneer Champion, Chuck Bradley will be in attendance, along with many other past World Livestock Auctioneer Champions. Each will sell cattle during the Parade of Champions, a portion of the WLAC sale between the semi-finalist and finalist rounds.

Members of the 2021 Leadership in Livestock Marketing Seminar class will also be present at the event.

If you are interested in viewing WLAC, tune into the live, online broadcasts. The interviews will be on Friday, June 10, and can be viewed live on http://www.LMAauctions.com or LMA Facebook Live starting at 3:00 p.m. (ET). The auctioneering competition will be at Shipshewana Auction, Inc. beginning at 8:00 a.m. (ET) and will also be streamed live on http://www.LMAAuctions.com and the LMA Facebook page. Following the event, WLAC will be broadcast as a special, one-hour show on RFD-TV.

– Livestock Marketing Association