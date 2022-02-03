2022 Rodeo Rapid City Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Results

The Rodeo Rapid City Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase features the top three high school rodeo competitors in 10 events from all four regions of the state. The state’s top high school athletes competed for scholarships, team travel funds from Farm Credit Services and the prized Maynard Trophy Buckles Jan. 30, 2022 at the Black Hills Stock Show, The Monument, Rapid City, South Dakota. The event was presented by Rodeo Rapid City, produced by Sutton Rodeo, Inc.

Bareback

Kashton Ford, Sturgis, 74

Chase Yellowhawk, Blunt, 70

Devon Moore, Clear Lake, 65

Reece Reder, Fruitdale, 64

Breakaway Roping

Mataya Ward, Fruitdale, 3.5

Brade Fisher, Scenic, 5.0

Tierney Breen, Woonsocket, 12.6

Taylor Burgee, Pierre, 12.9

Tie-Down Roping

Tate Hoffman, Highmore, 18.3

Treg Thorstenson, Lantry, 24.7

Goat Tying

Layni Stevens, St. Lawrence, 7.2

Devin Hunter, Huron, 7.7

Kate Weborg, St. Charles, 8.3

Kylene Baker, Buffalo Gap, 9.3

Saddle Bronc

Tayson Jones, Howes, 67

Steer Wrestling

Cayden Floyd, Buffalo, 4.3

Quinn Moon, Creighton, 4.6

Grady Aasby, Highmore, 5.0

Colt Dunkleberger, Huron, 5.1

Barrel Racing

Dale Forman, Ree Heights, 14.20

Kaylee Fagerhaug, Wessington Spring, 14.30

Piper Cordes, Wall, 14.50

/4 Landry Haugen, Sturgis, 14.60 (tie)

/4 Jonnie Anders, Elm Springs, 14.60 (tie)

Pole Bending

Tommie Martin, Hayes, 19.60

/3 Brylee Grubb, Spearfish, 20.10

/3 Terryn Shearer, Wall, 20.10

Brooke Knoll, Avon, 20.70

Team Roping

Sage Burgess, Isabel & Rope Roghair, Isabel, 6.9

Layne Palmer, Kadoka & Trey Fulle, Faith, 8.6

Cassidy Schulke, Opal & Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche, 9.3

Garrett Phillips, Winner & Samantha Ford, Mitchell, 15.0

Bull Riding

Jestyn Woodward, Custer, 79

Jack Rodenbaugh, Box Elder, 76

Riley Shippy, Colome, 68

Peyton Sterkel, Merriman, NE, 66

–Sutton Rodeo, Inc.