The 2023 SDQHA EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE includes (seated) President Bob Quickstad, Whitewood; Vice-President Kristen Gonsoir, Groton; Treasurer/Webmaster Jodie Svennes, Luverne, MN; and Secretary Shelby Holmes. State Directors (standing) include Bob Carr, Chester; Marcia Hendrickson, Chancellor; and Troy Crowser, Whitewood. AQHA National Directors are Debbi Holmes Stockstill, Virgil; Dean Johnson, Mud Butte; Jim Hunt, Faith; Janet Hansen, Fort Pierre; Larry Larson, Rapid City; and Jim Hootman, Harrisburg. Larry Larson | Courtesy photos

2023-SDQHA-EX-COMMITTEE-4450-12X9-FINAL

JANUARY 13-15, 2023

RAMKOTA HOTEL – PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA

Entering into their 74TH year is a major milestone – but remaining a vibrant, fast moving organization is an accomplishment to be proud of. The 2022 South Dakota Quarter Horse Association Convention was held at the Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center on the Eastern shore of the Missouri River in Pierre, SD on January 13-15, 2023 with over 350 in attendance.

An Executive Committee meeting in the morning led into their general membership meeting in the afternoon. Special guests this year were the AQHA Executive Vice-President Karl Stressman, AQHA Past President Frank Merrill and South Dakota Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden along with their wives. The evening included a social hour and banquet followed by their 2022 SDQHA and SDQHYA Year-End Awards presentation and was highlighted by the presentation of the SDQHA Legacy Award Honorees for the year 2022. The ‘SDQHA Legacy Celebration’ started off the weekend with a Social on Friday evening across the river in Fort Pierre at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center for the honorees, their families, friends and dignitaries in attendance. Ending the weekend activities was a Cowboy Church Fellowship on Sunday morning at the Ramkota with Pastor Harold Delbridge and testimonials by Robin Tierney and Tracy Buer. Vocal entertainment at both the banquet on Saturday evening and the church service on Sunday were provided by Tracy Buer from Bison, SD.

Re-elected to lead the SDQHA now in 2023 was President Bob Quickstad from Whitewood. He will be assisted by Vice-President Kristen Gonsoir from Groton along with the appointments of Jodie Svennes, Luverne, MN, as the Treasurer/Webmaster, Secretary Shelby Holmes, Sioux Falls, and Janet Hansen from Fort Pierre as the Point Secretary. Board of Directors from the East: Marcia Hendrickson, Chancellor; Jodie Svennes, Luverne, MN; and Bob Carr from Chester. Representing the Central: Adelia Cuka, Vale; Beth Price, Redfield; and Mindy Hubert from New Underwood. SDQHA Directors from the West: Bob Quickstad and Troy Crowser both from Whitewood and Belynn Joner from Spearfish. Heather Sutton, Gettysburg; Sheila Schelske, Reliance and Sheila Prins from Sisseton will represent the At-Large Directorships with Becky Johnson, Mud Butte, remaining on the SDQHA board for 2023 as the SDQHYA Youth Advisor.

AQHA Directors representing SDQHA at the National level are Kristen Gonsoir, Groton; Debbi Holmes Stockstill, Virgil; Jim Hunt, Faith; and Dean Johnson from Mud Butte. AQHA National Directors-At-Large are Larry Larson, Rapid City and James Sutton from Onida. Directors Emeritus are Jim Hootman, Harrisburg and Janet Hansen, Fort Pierre with Georga Sutton from Gettysburg serving as an AQHA Honorary Vice-President.

A special award announced during the evening was the 2022 SDQHA Sportsmanship Award being presented to Shelby Holmes from Sioux Falls. For the first time the ‘Raffle Rampage’ was offered with a generous donation of items from SDQHA members Wayne & Debbi Stockstill with ranches in Virgil, SD and Coldspring, TX. Organized by Jim Hootman, Harrisburg, SD, tickets were purchased at the event and buyers had to be present to win. Winners drawn at the end of the evening included: Justin Boots – Quay Wientjes, Clint Pitts, Bob Carr and Diana Nielsen. Resistol 20X Black Gold Hats: Shirley Wetz, Spencer Cordes, Trisha Pitts and John McCoy. Coach Handbag, Zipper Wallet and Bex Sunglasses: Nancy Tweet and Quay Wientjes. AQHA Lifetime Membership: Kristen Gonsoir. Henry Rifle 243 ‘Lone Ranger’ Lever Action Winchester: Philip Svennes. A heartfelt thank you to the Stockstill’s from the SDQHA for their generous fundraising donation in 2023.

2022 SDQHA YEAR-END AMATEUR DIVISION ALL-AROUNDS

AMATEUR ALL-AROUND CHAMPION: HEATHER BRANDBORG and OPEN ON TUESDAY; AMATEUR ALL-AROUND RESERVE CHAMPION: SHELBY HOLMES and RIDE ON; LEVEL 1 CHAMPION: VICKI BEHRENS and ALWAYS AMAZING GRACE; Level 1 AMATEUR RESERVE CHAMPION – WANDA CARR and ONE POWERFUL KRYMSUN; and AMATEUR SELECT ALL-AROUND CHAMPION – NANCY TWEET and IM POTENTIALLY LAZY.

2022 SDQHYA YEAR-END YOUTH ALL-AROUNDS

EMILY JOHNSON, Black Hawk, SD, and GOTA LOTA STYLE – YOUTH ALL-AROUND and HIGH POINT YOUTH GIRL; and KENZIE KABEISEMAN, Yankton, SD, and RIGHTFULLY GOOD – SMALL FRY ALL-AROUND.

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER!

2022 SDQHA LEGACY CELEBRATION

SDQHA LEGACY HONOREES include families and horses that have been influential in South Dakota’s history in the promotion of the American Quarter Horse. Congratulations to our 2022 Legacy Honorees! 2022 SDQHA PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Schaak Family Performance Horses, Tim & Paula Schaack, Edgemont, South Dakota; LEGACY RODEO – Paul & Robin Tierney, Oral, SD; LEGACY SHOW – Mike & Vicky Clites, Brookings, SD; LEGACY RANCHING – VLW Ranch – Vern & Laurie Ward, Fruitdale, SD; LEGACY PROMOTER – Gilbert & Zelda Lutter, Redfield, SD; A LASTING LEGACY – Gene Carr, Hayti, SD; LEGACY RACING TRAINER – Larry & Barb Moe, Spearfish, SD; LEGACY SHOW TRAINER – Randy Guggisberg, Custer, SD; LEGACY CUTTING TRAINER – Matt Lopez, Keldron, SD; LEGACY HORSE: Frenchmans Guy – Bill & Deb Myers, St. Onge, SD; AQHA HERITAGE PRODUCTION SALE OF THE YEAR – Raymond Sutton Ranch (Georga & Heather Sutton), Gettysburg, SD; AQHA 50 YEAR BREEDER – Gary & Deb Mailloux, Vale, SD; AQHA 75 YEAR BREEDER – Gene & Fay Reeves, Eagle Butte, SD. Special awards sponsored this year by Dakota Performance Horses (Levi & Elissa Grimes and Family) were the 2022 SD HIGH SCHOOL HORSES OF THE YEAR – Fiestas Cantina and Piper Cordes, Wall, SD and One Time Irish Rose and Jakob Long from Enning, SD.

The SDQHA Convention will again be at the Ramkota Hotel in Pierre, South Dakota on January 12-14, 2024. Mark your calendars now to help us celebrate the next round of SDQHA Year-End Award Winners and SDQHA Legacy Honorees. Find FULL COVERAGE of SDQHA/SDQHYA Year-End award winners and the detailed stories on our 2022 Legacy Honorees at http://www.sdqha.com and http://www.tsln.com.

2022 SDQHA AWARD WINNERS are flanked by (left) AQHA Executive Vice-President Karl Stressman and Frank Merrill along with Larry Rhoden (right) the evening of January 14th in Pierre, SD. (Left to right) Level 1 Champion Vicki Behrens; Kristen Gonsoir; Level 1 Amateur Reserve Champion and Select Amateur Performance Champion Wanda Carr; Amateur Reserve All-Around Shelby Holmes; Penny Petersen; and Marcia Hendrickson.

sdqha-2022-SDQHA-AWARD-WINNERS-1

2022 SDQHA PRODUCER OF THE YEAR is Schaack Family Performance Horses from Edgemont, SD. Tim and Paula Schaack (center) were joined by family and friends accepting the award from (left) Karl Stressman, AQHA Executive Vice-President; Bob Quickstad, SDQHA President; AQHA Past President Frank Merrill and (right) SD Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden.

sdqha2022-SCHAACK-4476-12X7.5-FINAL-RELEASED

2022 SDQHA AWARD WINNERS present in Pierre, SD included Jo Lynn Jacobson; Level 1 Amateur Champion Wanda Carr; Amateur Reserve All-Around Shelby Holmes; Amateur Select All-Around Nancy Tweet; and Penny Petersen. Making the presentations were Karl Stressman and Frank Merrill (left) along with (right) Larry Rhoden.

sdqha2022-SDQHA-AWARD-WINNERS-2