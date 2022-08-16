2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown Champions Announced

Pierre, SD – The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) announced the winners of the Sturgis Beef Throwdown competitions during the 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota on August 12, 2022.

This year’s Sturgis Beef Throwdown consisted of three categories: the Claim Your Steak Award, Claim Your Steak People’s Choice Award and the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Burger Battle Champions. The Claim Your Steak promotion started in June of 2022 and gave South Dakotan’s the opportunity to nominate their favorite steakhouse/restaurant. The top three nominated restaurants advanced to the final round as Celebrity Chef Justin Warner and ranchers traveled to the locations for a final taste and decision on the Claim Your Steak Champion. All nominated restaurants advanced for the chance to win the Claim Your Steak- People’s Choice Award.

The Sturgis Beef Throwdown Burger Battle took place on the Harley Davidson Rally Stage in downtown Sturgis on August 12th. Sturgis VIP sponsors were paired with South Dakota Beef Farmers and Ranchers and Media Partners to battle for their chance to be the 2022 Beef Throwdown Burger Battle champions. SDBIC Celebrity Chef, Justin Warner, was onsite to host and judge this year’s Burger Battle, along with representatives from the top 3 Claim Your Steak restaurants.

This year’s Sturgis Beef Throwdown Champions are: Claim Your Steak Champion: Alpine Inn & Restaurant – Hill City, SD Claim Your Steak People Choice: Lone Tree Steakhouse – Geddes, SD Sturgis Beef Throwdown Burger Battle Champions: Corey Levin and Terry Anderson (KBHB)

Congratulations to all of this year’s Sturgis Beef Throwdown winners and thank you to everyone who had a part in selecting this year’s champions.

Learn more about SDBIC participation in this year’s 82nd Annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and throughout the year by following us on Facebook (@SDBeef).

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

2022 Claim Your Steak People's Choice Winner - Lone Tree Steakhouse Geddes, SD with their trophyPictured (L to R) : Jen Derschan, David Derschan & SDBIC Board of Director, Gary Deering



2022 Sturgis Beef Throwdown Burger Battle Champions - SD Beef Rancher Corey Levin & Terry Anderson (KBHB)



2022 Claim Your Steak Champion - Alpine Inn & Restaurant Hill City, SD, Pictured: Head Chef, Clark Braun. South Dakota Beef Industry Council

Courtesy photos

–SD Beef Council