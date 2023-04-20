2023-2024 South Dakota State FFA Officers Elected

To wrap up the 95th South Dakota State FFA Convention, six members were elected to serve as the 2023-2024 South Dakota State FFA officer team and two members were elected to serve as the 2023-2024 South Dakota State FFA ambassadors.

Candidates vied for the six South Dakota leadership roles and went through extensive interviews. The individuals elected to the South Dakota State FFA officer team will travel across the state throughout the next year presenting speeches, facilitating workshops, hosting camps, holding conferences, and conducting business for the South Dakota FFA Association. They will also represent the state of South Dakota at the National FFA Convention.

President Alyssa Feather, Wilmot; Vice President Dustin Kolb, Belle Fourche; Secretary Raesa Zelinsky, Brookings; Treasurer Gretty Larson, Lake Preston; Reporter, Gabrielle Rebelein, Volga; Sentinel, Emily Robbins, Elkton. South Dakota FFA | Courtesy photo

2023-2024 State FFA Officers

● President – Alyssa Feather, Wilmot

● Vice President – Dustin Kolb, Belle Fourche

● Secretary – Raesa Zelinsky, Brookings

● Treasurer – Gretta Larson, Lake Preston

● Reporter – Gabrielle Rebelein, Volga

● Sentinel – Emily Robbins, Elkton

The State Officers will serve South Dakota FFA and it’s 5,500 members in 109 chapters for the coming year by advocating for agriculture, inspiring members, presenting programs to develop strong leaders, encouraging youth to participate in career defining opportunities and connecting with industry leaders.

State FFA Ambassadors assist State Officers in hosting events throughout the year and are a crucial part of the South Dakota FFA Association.

2024 Student Ambassadors, Tori Dvorak, Scotland; Taylor Tennant, Gettysburg. South Dakota FFA | Courtesy photo

2023-2024 State FFA Ambassadors

● Tori Dvorak, Scotland

● Taylor Tennant, Gettysburg

About the South Dakota FFA Association: The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 850,823 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. As part of the National FFA Organization, the South Dakota FFA Association encompasses 109 chapters with over 5,500 South Dakota FFA members. FFA strives to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To discover more about the South Dakota FFA Association or the South Dakota FFA Foundation, visit them both at sdaged.org or on Facebook and Instagram.

–South Dakota FFA