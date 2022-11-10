2023 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program Participants Selected
The 2023 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program allows AQHYA members to learn the fundamentals of horsemanship and compete for scholarships.
Thirty-five American Quarter Horse Youth Association members will record their progress training a yearling bred by an American Quarter Horse Association Ranching Heritage Breeder. At the end of the 2023 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program, a select number of scholarships and prizes will be awarded.
The program was created to give AQHYA members an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of horsemanship. The horses used in the program are bred by AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders, which are working cattle ranches with a remuda of at least five AQHA-registered mares that produce ranch horses. The participating Ranching Heritage Breeders donate weanlings for the program participants to evaluate, raise and train. Young Horse Development participants get to keep their horses.
“The Young Horse Development program was designed to give youth participants an opportunity to get hands-on horse experience,” said AQHA Interim Chief Show Officer Karen McCuistion. “The program is an excellent opportunity to connect these young adults with the equine industry and provides a solid foundation for their education and future career path. In turn, their experience in the program turns into a valuable set of skills that will carry them forward as members of our industry.”
The 2023 Young Horse Development program participants are:
- Addison Hinton of Ashland, Missouri
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, South Dakota
- Anna Geddes of Connell, Washington
Ranching Heritage Breeder: K T Ranch of Connell, Washington
- Aubrey Schlueter of Saint Joseph, Minnesota
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Woodworth Ranch of Alliance, Nebraska
- Belle Pescatore of Monte Vista, Colorado
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Campbell Ranch of Seligman, Arizona
- Brooke Reeser of New Prague, Minnesota
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, South Dakota
- Clare Uhlenkott of Grangeville, Idaho
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Mahlstedt Ranch Inc. of Circle, Montana
- Dalton Mullins of Washington Court House, Ohio
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms Quarter Horses of Hustontown, Pennsylvania
- Denny Turner of Texico, New Mexico
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Tequesquite Ranch of Albert, New Mexico
- Faith Van Dyke of Sheridan, Wyoming
Ranching Heritage Breeder: West Brothers Inc. of Lusk, Wyoming
- Isabella Barbano of Anthem, Arizona
Ranching Heritage Breeder: KT Cattle Inc. of Amado, Arizona
- Jeshua Dimmick of Chattaroy, Washington
Ranching Heritage Breeder: K T Ranch of Connell, Washington
- Jordan Tucker of Buffalo, Missouri
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas
- Joscelyn Thompson of Wichita, Kansas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Freeman Family Ranch LTD of Texhoma, Oklahoma
- Josie Waite of Morrill, Nebraska
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, South Dakota
- Julius Nicodemus-Culwell of Louisville, Mississippi
Ranching Heritage Breeder: The Daube Company of Ardmore, Oklahoma
- Kate Higgins of Rogers, Texas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Bogle Brothers LLC of Dexter, New Mexico
- Kendall Lebo of Lewisburg, Ohio
Ranching Heritage Breeder: St. Clair Farms of Kahoka, Missouri
- Kenzy Broadrick of Fort Lupton, Colorado
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Shawcroft Performance Horses of La Jara, Colorado
- Killian Baker of Depew, Oklahoma
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Freeman Family Ranch LTD of Texhoma, Oklahoma
- Laney Weimerskirch of Douds, Iowa
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Haythorn Land & Cattle Co. of Arthur, Nebraska
- Logan Scheinost of Santa, Idaho
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, South Dakota
- Mackenzie Baumgardt of Anoka, Minnesota
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Wetz Stirrup Ranch of Vale, South Dakota
- Madilyn Stultz of West Liberty, Iowa
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Raymond Sutton Ranch of Gettysburg, South Dakota
- Mateah D’Souza of Auberry, California
Ranching Heritage Breeder: O RO Ranch of Prescott, Arizona
- Morgan Kelley of Kellyville, Oklahoma
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas
- Opal Fomish of Oxford, Florida
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms Quarter Horses of Hustontown, Pennsylvania
- Owen Byler of Crawfordsville, Indiana
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Oleen Brothers of Dwight, Kansas
- Payton Hamlin of Nisswa, Minnesota
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Mill Iron S Ranch of Kyle, South Dakota
- Peyton Carr of Bertram, Texas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Sid Miller Quarter Horses of Stephenville, Texas
- Peyton Sherron of Spring Hill, Kansas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas
- Reese Smith of Bartonville, Texas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Nixon Ranch of Nara Visa, New Mexico
- Ryan Mau of Hillsboro, Ohio
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms Quarter Horses of Hustontown, Pennsylvania
- Taitum Connick of Eagle Point, Oregon
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Flat Creek Ranch of Rogerson, Idaho
- Tava Hazel of Jacksonville, Texas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Nixon Ranch of Nara Visa, New Mexico
- Trinity Irwin of Idalou, Texas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Durrett Cattle Co. of Wildorado, Texas
The Young Horse Development Program participants raise their weanlings-turned-yearlings and document their monthly progress; participate in webinars; complete monthly management assignments; track goals; engage in mentoring sessions with local AQHA Professional Horsemen; and compile videos of themselves with their horses, completing assignments including trailering, an in-hand trail pattern and more. Following project completion, a select number of scholarships and prizes are awarded.
To learn more about the program and to sign up for a notification when the 2024 application becomes available, visit http://www.aqha.com/young-horse-development.
