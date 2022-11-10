2023 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program Participants Selected

The 2023 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program allows AQHYA members to learn the fundamentals of horsemanship and compete for scholarships.

Thirty-five American Quarter Horse Youth Association members will record their progress training a yearling bred by an American Quarter Horse Association Ranching Heritage Breeder. At the end of the 2023 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program , a select number of scholarships and prizes will be awarded.

The program was created to give AQHYA members an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of horsemanship. The horses used in the program are bred by AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders, which are working cattle ranches with a remuda of at least five AQHA-registered mares that produce ranch horses. The participating Ranching Heritage Breeders donate weanlings for the program participants to evaluate, raise and train. Young Horse Development participants get to keep their horses.

“The Young Horse Development program was designed to give youth participants an opportunity to get hands-on horse experience,” said AQHA Interim Chief Show Officer Karen McCuistion. “The program is an excellent opportunity to connect these young adults with the equine industry and provides a solid foundation for their education and future career path. In turn, their experience in the program turns into a valuable set of skills that will carry them forward as members of our industry.”

The 2023 Young Horse Development program participants are:

Addison Hinton of Ashland, Missouri

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, South Dakota

Anna Geddes of Connell, Washington

Ranching Heritage Breeder: K T Ranch of Connell, Washington

Aubrey Schlueter of Saint Joseph, Minnesota

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Woodworth Ranch of Alliance, Nebraska

Belle Pescatore of Monte Vista, Colorado

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Campbell Ranch of Seligman, Arizona

Brooke Reeser of New Prague, Minnesota

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, South Dakota

Clare Uhlenkott of Grangeville, Idaho

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Mahlstedt Ranch Inc. of Circle, Montana

Dalton Mullins of Washington Court House, Ohio

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms Quarter Horses of Hustontown, Pennsylvania

Denny Turner of Texico, New Mexico

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Tequesquite Ranch of Albert, New Mexico

Faith Van Dyke of Sheridan, Wyoming

Ranching Heritage Breeder: West Brothers Inc. of Lusk, Wyoming

Isabella Barbano of Anthem, Arizona

Ranching Heritage Breeder: KT Cattle Inc. of Amado, Arizona

Jeshua Dimmick of Chattaroy, Washington

Ranching Heritage Breeder: K T Ranch of Connell, Washington

Jordan Tucker of Buffalo, Missouri

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas

Joscelyn Thompson of Wichita, Kansas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Freeman Family Ranch LTD of Texhoma, Oklahoma

Josie Waite of Morrill, Nebraska

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, South Dakota

Julius Nicodemus-Culwell of Louisville, Mississippi

Ranching Heritage Breeder: The Daube Company of Ardmore, Oklahoma

Kate Higgins of Rogers, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Bogle Brothers LLC of Dexter, New Mexico

Kendall Lebo of Lewisburg, Ohio

Ranching Heritage Breeder: St. Clair Farms of Kahoka, Missouri

Kenzy Broadrick of Fort Lupton, Colorado

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Shawcroft Performance Horses of La Jara, Colorado

Killian Baker of Depew, Oklahoma

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Freeman Family Ranch LTD of Texhoma, Oklahoma

Laney Weimerskirch of Douds, Iowa

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Haythorn Land & Cattle Co. of Arthur, Nebraska

Logan Scheinost of Santa, Idaho

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, South Dakota

Mackenzie Baumgardt of Anoka, Minnesota

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Wetz Stirrup Ranch of Vale, South Dakota

Madilyn Stultz of West Liberty, Iowa

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Raymond Sutton Ranch of Gettysburg, South Dakota

Mateah D’Souza of Auberry, California

Ranching Heritage Breeder: O RO Ranch of Prescott, Arizona

Morgan Kelley of Kellyville, Oklahoma

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas

Opal Fomish of Oxford, Florida

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms Quarter Horses of Hustontown, Pennsylvania

Owen Byler of Crawfordsville, Indiana

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Oleen Brothers of Dwight, Kansas

Payton Hamlin of Nisswa, Minnesota

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Mill Iron S Ranch of Kyle, South Dakota

Peyton Carr of Bertram, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Sid Miller Quarter Horses of Stephenville, Texas

Peyton Sherron of Spring Hill, Kansas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas

Reese Smith of Bartonville, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Nixon Ranch of Nara Visa, New Mexico

Ryan Mau of Hillsboro, Ohio

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms Quarter Horses of Hustontown, Pennsylvania

Taitum Connick of Eagle Point, Oregon

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Flat Creek Ranch of Rogerson, Idaho

Tava Hazel of Jacksonville, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Nixon Ranch of Nara Visa, New Mexico

Trinity Irwin of Idalou, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Durrett Cattle Co. of Wildorado, Texas

The Young Horse Development Program participants raise their weanlings-turned-yearlings and document their monthly progress; participate in webinars; complete monthly management assignments; track goals; engage in mentoring sessions with local AQHA Professional Horsemen; and compile videos of themselves with their horses, completing assignments including trailering, an in-hand trail pattern and more. Following project completion, a select number of scholarships and prizes are awarded.



To learn more about the program and to sign up for a notification when the 2024 application becomes available, visit http://www.aqha.com/young-horse-development .

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHA on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news .

