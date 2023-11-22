2023 North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors elected

Five youth have been selected to join the North Dakota 4-H Ambassador program.

The new team members are:

Dylan Demers, Cass County, Fargo North High School

Grace Goettle, Morton County, School of the Holy Family

Jack Kram, Cass County, Fargo North High School

Aubrianna Staloch, Williams County, Williston High School

Chesney Thomsen, Barnes County, Valley City High School

The North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors held their annual selections event at the North Dakota 4-H Camp in Washburn, North Dakota. Election co-chairs, Grady Hornung from Pembina County and Forrest Sears from Cass County, ran the event during the Ambassador’s fall retreat.

“Our elections co-chairs did a great job and provided a positive and engaging experience for youth running to become an ambassador,” says Monica Fitterer, 4-H Ambassadors co-adviser and a North Dakota State University Extension agent in Kidder County.

“Running this event was truly a privilege, and I am very thankful that I was able to work with my co-chair, Forrest Sears,” says Grady Hornung of Pembina County. “The candidates were amazing, and I am excited to see what they will bring to this already fantastic program.”

“I have always looked up to and admired the ambassadors, and I am so grateful that I am now part of the program and get to play a role in the many great things the ambassadors do for North Dakota 4-H,” says Grace Goettle of Morton County.

“Once their application is received in the state 4-H office, candidates must commit to the selection interview process,” says Sue Quamme Wehlander, North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors co-adviser and 4-H youth development specialist. “They must attend in person, where they participate in various events that include a formal interview, informal interview, problem-solving event and a group project.”

Existing Ambassadors gain experience by helping to judge the events of the in-person interview process.

“I wanted to become an ambassador so that I could give back to 4-H and spend time with some of the amazing ambassadors and 4-H’ers around the state. I am grateful to be chosen and be a part of this amazing program,” says newly elected Ambassador Dylan Demers of Cass County.

“It was wonderful to see the process and meet the current ambassadors,” says Chloe Drummond, North Dakota 4-H Foundation board coordinator and relationship specialist. “They are such an impressive group, and they have some great individuals joining them!”

Information on 4-H and the North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors is available at http://www.ndsu.edu/4h .

Newly elected North Dakota 4-H Ambassadors are, from left, Dylan Demers, Cass County; Aubrianna Staloch, Williams County; Chesney Thomsen, Barnes County; Grace Goettle, Morton County; and Jack Kram, Cass County. NDSU | Courtesy photo image-24

–NDSU Extension