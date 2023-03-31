2023 PRCA Executive Council election results announced
The results of the 2023 Executive Council Elections are as follows.
Rodeo Committee $10,000.01-$20,000 – Dave Marshall*
Rodeo Committee $20,000.01-$50,000 – Bryant Nelson **
Contract Personnel Specialty Acts/Labor – Josh Edwards*
Contract Personnel Secretary/Timers – Sunni Deb Backstrom*
Bareback Contestant Representative – Caleb Bennett*
Bull Riding Contestant Representative – Cody Rostockyj*
Tie-Down Contestant Representative – Shane Hanchey*
Team Roping Contestant Representative – Kaleb Driggers**
Stock Contractor (3 open positions) – David Morehead, Jerry Dorenkamp, Steve Sutton*
General Membership Representative to the Competition Committee – John Franzen*
Contract Personnel At Large – ended in a tie between Cindy Rosser and Mike Mathis. A Runoff election will take place Monday, April 3 through Wednesday, April 5.
*Re-elected
**Newly elected
–PRCA