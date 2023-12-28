2023 SDQHA Ranching Legacy Award: Bob and Jonabeth Mollman

Bob and Jonabeth Mollman and family have been named the Ranching Legacy family of the year by the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association.

Horses have been a large part of Bob Mollman’s life for as long as he can remember. Bob and his wife Jonabeth live in the Watauga, South Dakota area.

“As a young kid, my brothers and I learned to ride on an old horse named Marge. We also had a bay quarter horse named Flash. She was one of the fastest horses around and we raced everyone we rode with. In the fall of 1965, my mother Margaret went to a monthly horse sale and came home with three colts. She paid $20 apiece for two of them and $35 for a nice bay colt. That bay colt was pretty shapey and I latched onto him right away calling him Bill. I trained Bill and kept him for 15 years,” Bob recalled.

After serving in the U.S. military, Bob returned to the ranch. He and Jonabeth were married and started ranching in 1971.

“I always had the horse bug, so we bought and raised colts every year to train and sell to the neighbors,” Bob said. “Along with working to build our cow herd, I rode colts for extra income and when I didn’t have the time in the day, I would ride them at night. Thankfully, the neighbors always had the coffee pot on during those times.”

In 1992, Mollmans began buying fillies from their friends, Bob and Karen Meyer. The fillies would become broodmares.

“We bred them to a red roan stallion we purchased named ‘Snips Roan Baker.’ Going back to ‘Peter McQue’ eleven times, he was the cornerstone of our program and produced exceptionally minded colts with lots of shape,” Bob said.

They later purchased a blue roan stud named ‘Friendly Zipper Bar’ and a red dun stud named ‘Sugar Super Star’ that was sired by Jim and Joni Hunt’s ‘Sonny Sugar.’ They sold colts private treaty until they had enough to begin holding annual horse sales at Stockmens Livestock in Dickinson, North Dakota, in conjunction with several friends and neighbors.

“We sold colts for over 10 years until liquidating our mares in 2004 and 2005,” Bob said. “Some went into our son Page’s breeding program along with a few other reputable breeders in the area.”

Jonabeth and the kids were a big help on the ranch over the years.

“We did all our cattle work primarily horseback and everyone in the family was mounted on their own horses for the job. The kids all have their own stories to tell about some of the special horses they grew up on. We’ve also had a great crew of friends and neighbors always willing to lend a hand – rain, snow, sleet or hail. Our families and friends made our success in ranching possible over the years.”

Mollmans have five children: Page, Bowen, Blaine, Preston, and Molly.

Page trained horses for the public for 18 years; he now has a successful breeding program of his own with approximately 30 broodmares and several quality stallions. He sells his colts annually at the Dakota Breeders Classic in Mobridge. In addition to his horses, he runs a 300 head cow -calf operation south of McIntosh.

Bowen served in the army after high school and was stationed overseas during the Kuwait/Iraq war. He is now a Doctor of Optometry and lives with his family in Yankton, South Dakota.

Blaine and his family ranch on his grandparents’ place where they hold an annual production sale marketing bulls and bred heifers on a 600 head cow/calf outfit north of McIntosh.

Preston served in the Air Force along with doing four tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan as an airplane mechanic. He now ranches with his family on his wife’s grandparents’ place near Morristown, running a 350 head cow/calf outfit.

Molly is an RN, has worked as a travel nurse, in pediatric oncology, case management for health and hospice and now conducts IV infusions. She and her family live in Sioux Falls, SD.

“We have been blessed with 18 grandchildren that we enjoy spending time with and will be celebrating our 52nd Wedding Anniversary in October,” Bob said. “I have been starting colts since 1966 and continue to do so, starting another one this spring. I still enjoy riding and helping all the boys with their cattle work; I especially enjoy riding with the grandkids on occasion. Now it feels more like fun and less like work. Over the past few years we have reduced our 500 head cow/calf operation down to less than 100. It’s time for the 5th generation to take over.”