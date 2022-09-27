2023: Sioux Falls to host Cinch Playoffs event Sept. 28-30 next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Cinch Playoffs will play a bigger role than ever before in deciding who makes it to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo next year. With a payout of more than $1 million on the final weekend of the 2023 season, the rodeo will showcase top competitors.

On Monday afternoon, the PRCA, the State of South Dakota, Experience Sioux Falls and Cinch announced the Cinch Playoffs will have athletes competing for the Governor’s Cup and vying for the more than $1 million purse Sept. 28-30, 2023, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. It will be the richest rodeo in South Dakota history.

“The event rodeo fans will see in 2023 in September is like the AFC, NFC championship games in football or the pennant race in baseball,” said Rorey Lemmel, the general manager of the Cinch Playoffs in Sioux Falls. “It will change the landscape for who is the world champion.”

The Cinch Playoffs provides one last opportunity for ProRodeo athletes to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The contestants will include the top four finishers from each event at the Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash. earlier in September, and the top eight out of the standings of the Playoff Series presented by Pendleton Whisky.

“Rodeo tradition runs deep in South Dakota, some of our biggest legends in the sport are from South Dakota and some of our oldest rodeos are in South Dakota,” PRCA CEO Tom Glause said. “But we are super excited to bring the biggest rodeo in terms of payout to Sioux Falls in September of 2023.”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is thrilled to have the event in Sioux Falls.

“Freedom and rodeo go hand in hand, and that’s why South Dakota is becoming a destination for major rodeo competition,” Noem said. “I’m excited to celebrate our state sport with the final qualifying competition before the National Finals Rodeo.”

Bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding, breakaway roping will be held at the Cinch Playoffs.

The 2023 ProRodeo season concludes Sept. 30. The Top 15 athletes in the PRCA | RAM World Standings in each event will qualify for the Wrangler NFR.

The Cinch Playoffs will air on The Cowboy Channel and stream on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App. For more information, visit cowboychannelplus.com.

–PRCA