2023 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale – May 18-21, 2023!

There are rodeos and then there are rodeos. The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is in a category by itself. In fact, many rodeos have their roots right here in Miles City, as the Bucking Horse Sale annually debuts some of the finest bucking stock seen on the continent.

This year, May 18-21, 2023, MCBHS offers a special brand of rodeo action born right here in the heart of cowboy country. The MCBHS has evolved to include a wide array of western action, including everything from a Kick-Off Concert, horse racing and of course bucking horses. Check out the schedule of events and get your tickets NOW!

2023 Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing

The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse will feature 5 big days of pari-mutuel horse racing in 2023. Saturday, May 6 will be “Derby Day” which will coincide with the running of the Kentucky Derby. That will be followed by “Mother’s Day” racing on Sunday, May 14 with another big card of races. The final 3 days of racing will fall on the days of the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale which are May 19, 20, and 21.

Attendees will be able to bet on all the races at the Miles City track as well as bet on every race offered at Churchill Downs on all those days with FastBet Mobile. All that action coupled with all the events of the Bucking Horse Sale will make for fantastic entertainment!

The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse is one of only two tracks in Montana that offers pari-mutuel horse racing – come see all the exciting action!

2023 Concert – Thursday, May 18, 2023

The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is pleased to announce that our 2023 Thursday night concert will feature Mitchell Tenpenny as the main act! Mitchell Tenpenny is Nashville born and raised and has been nominated for multiple ACM and CMT awards. He comes from Nashville royalty in the music industry and has had multiple hits such as ‘Truth About You’ and ‘At the End of a Bar’.

In a newly added portion of our Thursday concert experience, the evening will start at 6:00 PM with a regional showcase band providing entertainment for everyone. This year’s Showcase will feature one of our area’s top bands, Stolen Roan. Following that performance, the wildly popular Copper Mountain Band (CMB) will be the opener for Mitchell Tenpenny. The CMB band family recently took the INW Country Music Awards by storm with 5 awards including Entertainer of the Year! They are always high energy and give the audience their all!

As a bonus, once Mitchell Tenpenny has concluded his performance, the Copper Mountain Band will return and play again to finish out the evening. Thursday night promises to be a night to remember!

PRCA Permit Bronc Ride Challenge – Friday, May 19, 2023

We are thrilled to announce the PRCA sanctioned Permit Bronc Ride Challenge will be bigger than ever for the 2023 World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale!

50 of the top PRCA Saddle Bronc permit holders in the world will jump-start the bucking action as they vie for prize money and a chance to qualify for the $50,000 PRCA Match Bronc Ride on Sunday of the BHS. The MCBHS is proud to present this unprecedented offer to the brightest up-and-coming talent in the bronc riding world.

2023 Wild Horse Race

The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale is excited to announce that the Wild Horse Race is going to have one of the biggest payouts in its history. For 2023, there will be $20,000 in total payouts for the event. There will be $5,000 in payouts for each of the two go-arounds and there will be $10,000 in payouts in the 8 team Finals.

These new payouts will put the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale into the mix for having one of the biggest payouts in the world for a Wild Horse Race!

16 teams accepted – $500 entry fee – 2 go-arounds with the top 8 teams by time returning for the Finals. Entries will open soon! Fees must be paid by credit card at time of entry. Watch our website and social media for more details including entry information!

PRCA Match Bronc Ride $50,000 IN PRIZE MONEY! – Sunday, May 21, 2022

The Miles City Bucking Horse Sale presents the MCBHS Match Bronc Ride, one of the premier bronc riding events in the world!

We are thrilled to announce that the MCBHS Match Bronc Ride is an official Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) sanctioned event. 32 of the top riders in the world will vie for $50,000 in purse money. As one of the largest one-day events in the world, the Sunday Match Bronc ride is a must-see event for dedicated and casual rodeo fans alike. The match bronc ride also features pari-mutuel wagering and big-money Calcutta’s. Don’t miss this outstanding event on Sunday at the Bucking Horse Sale!

2023 Tradeshow

The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse features one of the biggest and best tradeshows in the entire Region! This tradeshow will feature over 100 vendors and is free to the public. There will be two different buildings full of vendors plus an array of outside vendors. There will be a multitude of products and services centered around the cowboy and western way of life offered. This will be a good place to find a gift for that “hard to buy for” person or to find that “one-of-a-kind” item for yourself. Great place to get some World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse merchandise too!

2023 Sponsorship Packages

The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale has a large array of sponsorship packages available for 2023.

By participating as a sponsor, your organization will benefit from extended exposure through

media campaigns and promotional efforts directed toward the supporters of the Bucking Horse Sale.

And, as a bonus, your brand will be put before thousands and thousands of people that attend the event every year with signage at the event. Check out the various levels available by visiting our website or our Facebook page!

Fans can take in a variety of events during the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale May 18-21, 2023. Kristen Schurr | Courtesy photo

3_Cowboys_Open_Chute_Kristen-Schurr_Kristen-Schurr-Photography

–Miles City Bucking Horse Sale