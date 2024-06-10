2024 Ag Pride | Editorial

“America is the only nation in the world that is founded on a creed.”

-G.K. Chesterton

On April 30, a group of fraternity brothers at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill prevented the American flag from touching the ground while campus protestors replaced it with the flag of another country. They formed an impromptu guard around the flag pole, despite being pummeled with objects, water, and threats.

Given the current state of the average American university, the event was surprising – and inspiring. We’ve never lived in times such as these, and one of the bravest acts a young man can do is show his American pride on an American college campus. It is a sad truth.

Remember this when you feel tempted to despair after watching the news. There is always hope.

What happened with the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity was someone saying the quiet part out loud. Most of us really are proud to be Americans, especially those of us in rural America. But suddenly, it wasn’t cool anymore.

Our country was founded on God and agrarianism, and while the world and politics constantly swirls around us, we quietly raise our families, tend carefully to land and livestock, and feed a nation, all with the same burning pride for our country deep in our bellies.

I always said the American flag was best carried horseback. It isn’t often that our National Anthem plays during the grand entry of a rodeo and I don’t tear up. No matter how the flag is displayed, we know it’s more than just a piece of fabric. It is a symbol of hope, a beacon of freedom.

Modernists might slap a negative label, like “nationalism” on this feeling, but of course they couldn’t be more wrong. Both of my grandfathers and several uncles and cousins served this country, risking and sustaining life-altering injuries. I am sure many of you can relate. Love for one’s country is normal and good. I think we need to be reminded of this.

America was founded on a creed – a Christian creed. At her best, the virtues America strives to enshrine and protect are noble and sacred.

American pride recently fell out of favor in common society. Don’t let it. Even a gesture as simple as placing our flag on a seed storage shed somewhere in rural America (such as on our cover) can uplift many.

God bless America.