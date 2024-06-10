2024 Ag Pride | Finding Her Way: Mini Musher, Sloane Penfield  

Sometimes children follow in their parents’ footsteps. Sometimes, they forge new paths so passionately that mom and dad have to hustle to keep up.

“Dog” was Sloane Penfield’s first word. Growing up in Lemmon, South Dakota, the family’s Basset Hound was her best buddy. She was about four when the sled dogs in the movie “Eight Below” stole her heart.

“We thought it would be a passing phase,” said Sloane’s mom, Kelli. “She was constantly talking about the dogs and wanting to know more about mushing.”

At first, Kelli said, they were able to satisfy Sloane’s wishes with books, movies and toys, but instead of petering out, her passion only grew.

Around Sloane’s fifth birthday, they made a family excursion to Bozeman, Montana, to go skiing, and also did a dog sledding trip.

“That was it,” Kelli said. “Once she experienced it, there was no looking back.”

The question still remained of how to help Sloane pursue this unique interest. To the family’s knowledge there’s only one sled dog racing kennel in the Dakotas, and it’s 400 miles from Lemmon. Helping your child pursue a dream completely out of your wheelhouse isn’t easy.

“When trying to find experiences where she could learn, even help do chores, isn’t an option, that makes it even harder,” Kelli said. “Mom and dad don’t have any connections or know anything about this world either.”

Shane and Kelli gave Sloane a little kick sled for Christmas when she was in the first grade.

“She hooked up Otis, the Basset Hound, and she and her sister hooked up the goats at the ranch. Anything she could get ahold of, she hitched to that sled,” Kelli said.

They also found some Facebook pages of kennels to follow, and got Sloane an online subscription to the Iditarod Insider where she could learn about the mushers competing and follow the race.

Eventually, connections forged and opportunities opened up. One of the kennels in Montana also had a Basset Hound, and Kelli shared pictures of Sloane “mushing” with Otis. One day, Suzette Bruggeman messaged Kelli.

“‘We have this dog that is very special to our family and we think he would be a good match for Sloane,’ she told me. The next thing we knew we were traveling to Great Falls for a dog,” Kelli said. “I was so nervous that it wasn’t going to work.”

But Harley stole their hearts. An older, experienced lead dog, he was “all business” when it came to mushing.

“He knew his job,” Sloane said. “He was serious and knew what he was doing.”

After Harley passed away, Lonesome joined the family, another very generous gift from the Bruggemans. At four, he’s still learning the “rules of the road” when it comes to mushing, and can be easily distracted from his job.

“Squirrels.” Sloane said. “Lonesome is a goofball and wants to be the center of attention. He’s still stopping in middle of road, peeing on trees and running into cars. He doesn’t really know what he’s doing.”

One difference in training a sled dog versus riding or driving a horse is that sled dogs need to learn voice commands.

“If they’re not paying attention, you’re screwed,” Sloane said. “If the dog doesn’t know your commands you can yell as much as you want but they’re not stopping. With horses you can control where they go, but you don’t have reins with a sled dog, and they are trained that a harness means ‘pull.'”

“It’s been a learning curve for us and for Lonesome, since he was not trained as much as Harley,” Kelli said.

The two are learning together with a “real” sled, a lightweight sprint dogsled that one dog can pull, although an open winter meant few opportunities to use it. They have also trained Lonesome to hook up to a bike for practice runs.

“A lot of times, people ask if I’ve gotten to hook my dog up to the sled, and usually the answer is no,” Sloane said. “One inch of snow won’t cut it. To go mushing in the streets the snow has to be packed pretty hard.”

One connection has led to another. The Penfield family connected with a woman from Isabel, South Dakota, who had been living in Alaska and volunteering for the Iditarod for over a decade.

“When Nicolle found out about Sloane’s love of mushing, she started sending her pictures, videos and autographs,” Kelli said. “She has really been a blessing to Sloane.”

A high school friend suggested that Kelli and Sloane reach out to Alix Crittenden, who ran sprint dogs in Wyoming.

“She told us about the junior musher program,” Kelli said.

Sloane had to wait until she turned nine –two long years –until she was old enough to be a junior musher for Alix at the Pedigree Stage Stop race in January, 2023. Shelby also was included in the process.

“I didn’t know mushing could be so fun,” Shelby said.

Helping take care of the dogs was Sloane’s favorite part.

“[Alix] really included me,” Sloane said. “We helped with feeding, helping get lines out, and helped cool the dogs down.”

“The whole team did a good job making the girls feel included in the work they were doing,” Kelli said. “I was impressed.”

In January, 2024, just prior to the Stage Stop race, Crittenden was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and Sloane set out to raise money to help with medical expenses by making and selling dog treats. Crittenden underwent emergency surgery and is recovering.

Sled dogs aren’t the only animals in Sloane’s world. She and her sister Shelby also show calves, goats and pigs every summer, both at the Corson County Fair and the Lemmon Junior Livestock show. Each of the girls is building a little herd of cows on the family ranch, starting with heifers they have shown. They have their own ideas about genetics; Shelby loves Herefords and this year Sloane is showing a Red Angus heifer, Roxy.

“I’m probably going to breed her and show her calf,” Sloane said.

This year, Shelby is showing two Hereford calves that she raised.

“We bought their moms and raised them,” she said. “Charlie is a market steer and I will show Peaches as a breeding heifer.”

Both girls enjoy fitting and showing their calves, although they agreed that halter breaking the stubborn ones can be challenging.

Shelby’s favorite part is “getting to keep them at the end.” She won the Beginner Round Robin at the Lemmon Junior Livestock show a few years ago, and added showing a sheep to her resume.

The girls, along with their two older brothers, enjoy riding horseback and helping work cattle on the family ranch. Their grandparents, Bill and Vicki Penfield, were the 2023 Lemmon Boss Cowman Honorees.

“We got to ride our horses in the parade with them,” Shelby said.

Kelli said that while it may be easier to help kids follow their dreams when those dreams closely follow one’s own aspirations, as parents it is important to allow children to pave their own paths.

“I think it allows kids to build a good sense of who they are, and allows them to gain confidence and independence because they aren’t just doing what others have told them to do,” she said. “I think it’s innate for humans to pursue what makes us happy; it’s so good for kids to see that ‘happy’ looks different for every person. I also think it’s great for kids to work hard to achieve their goals.

“I have no doubt that she will find her way.”