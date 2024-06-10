2024 Ag Pride | GET YOUR GOAT: North Dakota youth raises, sells, shows and milks goats for her plethora of businesses   

Tessa Sigvaldsen isn’t “kidding” around when she says she really likes goats.

In fact, she raises, shows, milks and sells them for several different businesses she runs, under the name of Below Zero Dairy Goats.

The sixteen-year-old, a resident of Williston, North Dakota, leases them for goat tying competitions at junior high and high school rodeos, raises them to show, sells registered goats, and milks them, making the soap and lotion she sells.

She got her start with the species when her parents, Rick and Mindy, were raising them for goat tying at area rodeos. Tessa and her older sister, Abby, both rodeoed, but in 2021, Tessa’s path took a different turn.

She had extra milk from a goat, and saved it, wondering what she could do with it. She started making goats’ milk soap, then added lotion a few months later, and that was the beginning of Below Zero Dairy Goats.

Tessa’s main venture with the business is the soap and lotion. She makes it all herself in her family’s home, selling it at different vendor shows, in Williston, Killdeer, and Minot, N.D. and through online orders. She hopes to soon be selling online at her website, BelowZeroDairyGoats.com.

Goat milk soap and lotion is good for eczema, psoriasis, and sensitive skin. Moms with newborns often buy her products for their babies. “It’s non-drying,” she said. “You can use it and it won’t dry out your skin.” The lotions aren’t greasy, either; Tessa noted that they soak in to the skin when applied. The soaps are also good for acne, especially the lavender and tea tree oil varieties.

Tessa adds fragrance to her soaps and lotions, with some of the more popular ones being cedar musk and lavender, oatmeal milk and honey, rose, and lilac.

She learned to make the soaps and lotions with online tutorials and recipes and by experimenting herself.

A 4-H member since she was five, Tessa shows goats as well. She raises Nubians and Saanens, and shows in the 4-H and open classes at the Williams County Fair. She’s gone on to qualify for the North Dakota State Fair and competed in the American Dairy Goat Association (ADGA) event, which is an exciting place to show, since there are more goats and goat breeds there, making the competition tougher. Last year, she showed at the Red River Valley Fair’s ADGA show in Fargo, and hopes to show at Watford City’s ADGA event this year.

Tessa’s strength is showmanship, and at the North Dakota State Fair the past two years, she has been part of the fair’s North Dakota Leaders 4-H Showmanship Contest. A dignitary such as a political figure is invited, and a 4-H member is assigned to them, with 45 minutes to teach the dignitary how to show their animal. The kids serve as the judges.

In 2023, Tessa’s second time to be selected for the contest, she was chosen as the head judge, with her responsibility to ask the dignitaries about their animals. That has motivated her to become a better showman, her mom Mindy said, “and to have the best herd possible.”

She has earned several champion showmanship ribbons in the junior, intermediate and senior divisions, and has won the round robin at county fair. In 2022, at the North Dakota State Fair, one of her does won reserve overall Nubian in the ADGA show, and she had a reserve overall dairy goat win in 4-H. The next year, she received the champion junior Nubian doe at the ADGA show, and at the State Fair 4-H show, she received champion senior Nubian and champion junior Nubian. At the state fair, she’s won second in showmanship the last two years.

Tessa has 25-30 goats and milks them herself. Unlike many show people, she doesn’t wean the kid from the doe right away. When she weans, in May or early June, she continues to milk the does till after fair time.

It’s a twice-a-day chore that she does herself, freezing the milk in pre-measured plastic zip bags and filling a freezer with them. After fair time, she slowly dries up the does, going to once a day for milking.

She sells show quality goats, but the market for them is limited in northwest North Dakota.

Tessa’s favorite activity with the goats is kidding season. She doesn’t leave home during kidding. The family installed cameras in the barns three years ago, so they can make late night checks from inside the house.

She is homeschooled now, but when she was in public school, her teachers knew she might be late to school because of a late night in the goat barn, or she might leave school early to help deliver a kid.

She excels at delivering kids and getting through problem births, her mom said. “If there are any issues, Tessa can get in there and figure it out. She can fix any scrambled mess.”

And on top of her businesses, she also works part time at a clothing store in town.



Her schedule revolves around the goats. “Her year is planned out, month by month,” Mindy said. “In August and September, she’s making products for upcoming vendor shows. The shows are September through December, then she’s kidding January through March, then the show season is May through August, and then it starts over.”

Being an entrepreneur fits Tessa, her mom said.

“She’s always had a creative brain. When she was small, she was into different kinds of slime and she made different kinds of jewelry. She’s always loved to make things.” Running her businesses has helped her mature, too. “She’s a shy person, but she’s learning to talk to people, and look them in the eye. She’s growing up and doing an awesome job.”

For Tessa, one of her favorite parts of the goats is kidding. She loves seeing new life being born. Her mom remembers last year, when Tessa walked up to her in the goat barn, holding a baby goat. “She said, ‘mom, birth is so beautiful.'”

“I love life being born,” Tessa said. “I love showing goats and spending time with them. I love my goats. They’re my family.”

More information on Tessa’s businesses can be found by searching for Below Zero Dairy Goats on Facebook.