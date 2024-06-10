2024 Ag Pride | Judging in the genes:  North Dakota coaches carry on family tradition 

For almost 40 years, Dave Pearson has been teaching kids to critique livestock and present their opinions, and above all, develop lifelong skills beyond the livestock pen. As the 4-H livestock judging coach for Adams and Slope counties in North Dakota, Pearson is now on his second generation, coaching the kids of some of his original students. And he shows no signs of slowing down.

“Livestock judging is 100 percent my dad’s life,” says his daughter Alix Manthei, who grew up judging alongside her dad and now coaches the team with him after moving back home to Hettinger, North Dakota.

Dave put together his first team right after he took his job as shepherd at the North Dakota State University research center in Hettinger, a job he has also held for over 40 years. “I just thought it would be a good thing to start, and fun to work with some kids,” says Dave. “Livestock judging is more than just placing livestock – it’s a tool to build public speaking, confidence and decision making.”

His dad was an ag teacher, and although not a livestock person, provided opportunities that sparked his son’s interest in judging. Dave competed on the winning North Dakota FFA judging team, also taking high individual honors. A trip to the national FFA contest led to competing on the judging team at North Dakota State University.

And then judging became a family way of life.

The three Pearson kids: Catie, Alix and their younger brother, Ben, grew up practicing and competing on their dad’s team – although it looked a little different then, and all judged on the collegiate team at NDSU.

“It definitely wasn’t that big when we were growing up,” says Catie (now Parker). “We had maybe 3-4 kids total.” After she graduated college and moved home and got a job, she laughed that her dad “forced her to help him coach the team,” and she was amazed to see close to 30 kids. They weren’t all country kids either – they were town kids who happened to be in 4-H.

“My dad is so easy to be around, always talking to them, teaching them, and parents saw something good it that,” says Catie. “They wanted their kids to be involved.” After having two young children (and a third on the way) Catie, who also works full time in agronomy at Southwest Grain, stepped back from coaching and it was Alix’s turn.

Alix works as a national account representative for Farm Journal and works out with the team on Wednesdays and Sundays. She says the tough thing about livestock judging is it is a practice that rarely shows immediate success – “You’re not going to be good right away, there is just so much to learn.”

Their team used to set goals of placing at a certain level of accuracy on classes, or perhaps scoring high on at least one set of reasons. “We had smaller goals to match our growing team for many years. Now, as I’ve been able to watch this group grow and improve into incredibly successful teams, rarely does Adams/Slope place out of the top three. We still have personal goals, but it is also fun to set higher goals that are attainable.” This past January their senior team competed at the National Western in Denver after placing second at the state contest last year.

Just up the road in Bowman, N.D., the Pearsons’ cousin, Beth Criswell, whose mom is Dave Pearson’s sister, coaches the Bowman 4-H and FFA livestock judgers, making livestock judging a cooperative, albeit competitive, family affair.

Beth’s dad Jeffrey Hendrickx started the livestock judging team in Bowman County when Beth was young. Like the Pearsons, he mostly had to recruit a small number of kids just to have a team. Beth found a passion for judging and was also on the NDSU team. When she moved back to Bowman eight years ago and started work as an ag loan officer for Dakota Western Bank, her dad handed over the reins.

“Sometimes Beth’s kids and our kids judge on an FFA or 4-H team together, or we’ll work out together,” says Alix. At contests, when the officials are called you can find the two teams sitting together, comparing results. “We compete when we’re competing but work together when we’re not.”

And more often than not, the Pearson proteges get names called.

“Throughout my dad’s career he’s taken many kids to Denver and Louisville, and we strive every year to place our senior and junior teams at least one, two or three,” says Alix. “We want our kids to win every time, but to do that, the goal is to always be the most prepared. If a kid’s not prepared, we’re not going to get called. We want to be the most prepared – and that usually lands us in the top three.”

Catie says this mentality of being prepared shows in his practices. “Dad always strives for perfection. There were days I didn’t feel like working out, maybe just do one set today, and Dad would say, ‘Let’s do three.’ He never does anything half way.”

Beth will be taking her senior team to the national contest in Louisville this fall after placing first at state this past March. She says she modeled her program after that of her uncle and cousins. “Being prepared is key. We are going to practice, practice, practice. I tell them, ‘If I only get you twice a week, we are going to work our tails off.'”

The family of coaches all agree it comes down to one thing – passion.

“Our kids see that passion, and when they listen to us talk new terms or get excited about a good set, that feeds their fire as well,” says Beth. “We hold them to a high standard, and they know what is expected. They are here to work – we’ll have some fun as well – but if we want success we have to work at it.”

They all have seen that same mentality doesn’t end when their kids leave the program. Both teams have former members coming back to help with practices and contests.

“That’s one thing that makes me the most proud,” says Dave, “that these kids come back and help.” He shared appreciation for Mac Stuber, Tatum Fitch, Zach Rickerson, and Tucker Ellingson, and all the producers who open their gates to practice on local livestock.

This group of coaches all acknowledge “success breeds success.” Their kids see that, and it shows in the growth and achievement of the programs. This year Beth’s team will be headed to Louisville with their first-place state team, and Dave and Alix’s team will go to Kansas City after placing third at state.

Cate, Alix and Beth all share the same respect for the men who paved this road for them – their fathers.

“As I’ve gotten older, I appreciate the respect and admiration for my dad within the industry,” says Catie. “It’s an honor to hear, ‘Oh, Dave is your dad? He’s so fun to talk to.'”

Beth says growing up she was honored to be related to the Adams/Slope County coaches, as well as to have her dad as an example. “I’ve always been proud to have Dave as my uncle – he’s built such a legacy and it’s so impressive. I’m happy to be even just a small part of that.”

And her passion for cattle and the livestock industry also comes from her dad.

“When we won the state contest this year, there was also a lot of recognition for my dad, and the fact that he built this program. Nothing starts without a solid foundation, and I was just lucky enough to be able to build on top of that.”

The girls hope their father and uncle keeps coaching long enough to have his grandkids on their teams.

“I honestly strive to find something in my life that I love as much as he loves livestock judging and the sheep industry,” says Catie. “His passion is just so deep.”