2024 AQHA Convention Awards and Recognitions

The equine industry is full of outstanding individuals dedicated to the American Quarter Horse and the American Quarter Horse Association. During the 2024 AQHA Convention, AQHA honored many individuals across a variety of areas in the industry and in various stages of their equine journey. From young adults to those who have been involved for many years, AQHA is proud of these members and their efforts.

AQHLead

AQHLead is a joint program from the American Quarter Horse Foundation, AQHA and AQHA corporate partner, Farnam . They are pleased to partner on their shared commitment to the development of young adults and their continuous involvement in the equine industry through AQHLead. This program is designed for young adults, ages 21-35, to help support their development as young leaders in the equine industry.

During convention the 2024 class of young adults were recognized.

Amy Olson of Azle, Texas

Ariel Higgins of Lascassas, Tennessee

Cassie Younginer of Greenville, South Carolina

Christy Petry-Adams of Clarendon, Texas

Darcy Woods of Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

Kelly Thompson of Saint Francisville, Louisiana

Laren Pavel of Highland Village, Texas

Megan Miller of College Station, Texas

Sydni Nilles of Fox Lake, Illinois

Zane Zilverberg of Holabird, South Dakota

While in the program, participants will attend leadership-focused webinars to provide additional insights into AQHA and the industry. They will also have the opportunity to partner with a mentor from the American Quarter Horse industry to learn about their mentor’s leadership activities in service to AQHA and the equine industry, and benefit from gaining more insight into their roles in impacting the industry.

AQHA Emerging Leader

Another program highlighting the accomplishments of young adults is the AQHA Emerging Leader Award. AQHA and Farnam are working together to recognize young adults for their outstanding leadership abilities and service to the equine industry. This award is for young adults, ages 21-35, and acknowledges success in their early careers, as well as their contributions to the industry.

Ali Hartman of Advance, North Carolina

Ariel Higgins of Lascassas, Tennessee

Arizona Parker of Cave Creek, Arizona

Ashley Kanaman of Weatherford, Texas

Carey Nowacek of San Antonio, Texas

Logan Pluhar of Whitesboro, Texas

Tammy Greaves of New Milton, Hampshire, United Kingdom

Congratulations to these outstanding young individuals.

American Quarter Horse Foundation Most Valuable Player

The American Quarter Horse Foundation Most Valuable Player award was presented at the Foundation Luncheon. The AQHF MVP award is presented to those who show devotion to the people and horses served by the American Quarter Horse Foundation.

Robin Merrill of Poolville, Texas, was appointed to the Foundation Committee in 2004 and is concluding her service as the first appointed Foundation Board of Trustees member. She has shaped the Foundation’s programs, vision and direction with her calm yet passionate demeanor and has catapulted the Foundation’s mission and fundraising efforts through her unwavering confidence in the staff and appreciation for her fellow volunteers. Merrill was recently recognized as a member of the inaugural class of the Wrangler Women of Influence. She is a “game changer” who has made significant contributions to the American Quarter Horse Industry.

Congratulations to the inaugural AQHF MVP winner, Robin Merrill.

AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine Assisted Services Horse of the Year

The AQHA-PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Services Horse of the Year Award is a nomination-based award determined through a selection process by AQHA and PATH Intl. There were two winners awarded.

Cheerioak, aka “Hank”, with Bravehearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center

Amigos in Jags, aka “Amigo”, with Equest

First place received $10,000 and second place received $5,000 with both being recognized during the convention party.

2023 AQHA Professionals of the Year

Being named a Nutrena AQHA Professional Horseman of the Year or Most Valuable Professional are the top awards an AQHA Professional Horseman can receive in the equine industry. Each year, individuals are nominated by AQHA Professional Horsemen for the prestigious honor of being named a Nutrena AQHA Professional Horseman of the Year.

Nutrena Don Burt AQHA Professional Horseman of the Year- Robin Frid

Nutrena AQHA Professional Horsewoman of the Year- Nancy Sue Ryan

Most Valuable Professional- Art O’Brien

AQHA was also proud to recognize the Professional Horsemen Lifetime Achievement Award. Judy Bonham of Norco, California, has been an AQHA Professional Horsewoman since 1995 and was recognized as the 2008 AQHA Most Valuable Professional and received the AQHA Merle Wood Humanitarian Award. Her involvement in the American Quarter Horse industry has influenced many and she has helped shape many more AQHA professionals.

President’s Award

The President’s Award was presented at the AQHA Party by 2023-2024 AQHA President Kenneth Banks. This award winner is chosen by the standing AQHA President and is based on the hard work and efforts of the recipient.

Cheyenne Tyk, the AQHA Manager of Organizational Events received the recognition for 2024.

