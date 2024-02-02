2024 Beef Feedlot Roundtable Series meetings scheduled across Nebraska

University of Nebraska—Lincoln’s beef program will be presenting the latest feedlot-related research findings in meetings across Nebraska in February. Anyone interested is welcome to attend the meetings Feb. 13, 14 and 15 in Bridgeport, Gothenburg and West Point, respectively. “With precision technology and the tools we have available, we can offer producers more scientifically-supported, specific information than ever before,” said Dr. Jessica Sperber, UNL Feedlot Extension specialist and organizer of the event.

The roundtables will discuss new technologies in cattle feeding, a 2024 market outlook, severe weather responses, results of the 2022 National Beef Quality audit and hiring employees on visas. The information will be presented by UNL faculty, Nebraska beef producers, and speakers from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Nebraska Cattlemen affiliates. “We heard from producers that some of their challenges are employee recruitment and retention, plus the perennial issues presented by regulation, the weather and markets,” Sperber said. “That feedback shaped our planning for these events, so we’re talking about updates to implant labels, the use of a stress-relieving pheromone for cattle, and a feed supplement that claims to reduce ammonia gas emissions from cattle. On the employment front we’re hosting a feedlot producer panel, and including ag immigration attorneys who will talk about the process of recruiting and hiring through the visa process. The market update and new information about responding to severe weather will give producers tools to plan for the challenges of the coming year.” The roundtables are from 12:30 to 5 pm. Cost is $30 paid online at registration or at the door. Tuesday, Feb. 13 in Bridgeport at the Prairie Winds Community Center Wednesday, Feb. 14 in Gothenburg at the Bayer Water Utilization Learning Center Thursday, Feb. 15 in West Point at the Nielsen Community Center Please pre-register at https://go.unl.edu/2024roundtable by Friday, Feb. 9. For more information, contact Dr. Jessica Sperber, Beef Feedlot Extension Specialist; email: jsperber2@unl.edu .