2024 Country Christmas | Karyn’s Western Decor & Fashion 

On a corner of Main Street in Sterling, Colorado, you will find Karyn’s Western Decor & Fashion, a one-stop shop for all things western, trendy, and unique. You’re sure to find what you’re looking for, as Karyn and her team keep the store stocked with cowhides, clothing, jewelry, and more.

Growing up a Colorado cowgirl, Karyn’s dream was to pursue her rodeo career. When that didn’t pan out, Karyn used what she calls “the school of hard knocks,” to adapt and find her niche within the western lifestyle. After managing feedlots for many years, Karyn and her husband, Rick, decided that if they were going to be working 24/7, it was time to be working for themselves. Thus, their own cow herd was started and Karyn’s Western Decor & Fashion was born.

In 2015, Karyn began selling rustic furniture and cash-and-carry items through Twisted X. At that time, she traveled from trade show to trade show, visiting Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Black Hills Stock Show, and the like. Karen said, “I just have a love for the western way of life, so that’s the path I took.” When the opportunity came for her to venture into a brick-and-mortar business, Karyn took the leap, and she hasn’t looked back. To everyone that has a dream , Karyn says, “Take that leap of faith. What’s the worst that can happen?” Karyn has yet to find out, as her shop continues to grow, thanks in large part due to her creativity and customer service.

Karyn’s Western Decor & Fashion has a relaxed, warm atmosphere that is inviting to all. Karyn recently obtained her liquor license and offers tastings and sales of Ole Smokey Whiskey, so on Saturdays, husbands can settle in with a glass of whiskey while the wives peruse the clothing racks to spice up their wardrobes or find a new piece of furniture to add flair to a room. According to Karyn, this unique addition to the store has made the shopping experience a little more enjoyable for everyone. She laughs, “Drink whiskey and buy clothes– it’s really been a fun little addition to our business.”

In addition to the Ole Smokey Whiskey and the something-for-everyone fashion, customers can also purchase flowers from The Flower Barn, owned and designed by Diane Morgan. Men, could she make this any easier? Come on in, have a glass of whiskey, and buy your sweetheart some jewelry and a fresh bouquet! Karyn’s has got it all, and you can be home by noon!

Karyn and her right-hand gal, Amber Painter, pride themselves on their customer service and are happy to help customers in any way they can– styling outfits, ordering a specific size or item, or just being there to visit. According to Karyn, Amber “can put together an outfit like no one else” and is an amazing merchandiser. Together their goal is “to have our customers leave feeling confident and beautiful.” Karyn loves all things western– serape, cowhides, and the like– while Amber brings her own unique tastes to the store. Together, they have what Karyn calls “hippie cowgirl” flair. They attend Dallas Market twice a year to seek out both the newest and the most timeless fashions to bring back to Sterling, so you are sure to find something for everyone at Karyn’s. They carry all the high-quality brands that are both fashionable and functional– STS Ranchwear, Twisted X, Old Gringo, Bed Stu, Kancan, Boho Sol, and more.

Karyn is proud of the sense of community and camaraderie that has grown within her store thanks to her repeat customers. According to Karyn, “If you take care of your customers, they will take care of you.” She is grateful to Sterling and surrounding communities for all the support they have shown her business. Her heart beats for her customers and for the western way of life, and it is evident in the many ways she gives back to her community. She sees a need and a desire for people to return to their roots and to immerse themselves in a lifestyle that removes self from the equation, while seeking to care for one’s neighbors, the land, and the animals, and is grateful to be able to help, whether it be through serving people at the store or supporting local rodeos and ag events.

Each year for the Logan County Rodeo Queen contest, Karyn volunteers her time and merchandise to dress the queen contestants for the modeling portion of the contest, and she is always eager to offer a sponsorship to kids for their county fairs and local rodeos. Like any cowgirl, Karyn knows her way around a branding iron, and each year, Karyn’s Western Decor & Fashion has its very own branding season. For a $50 donation, Karyn will add your brand to a branding board to be displayed in the store, donating the money to your county’s youth fair and rodeo. Karyn credits her upbringing in the rodeo atmosphere for teaching her the importance of work ethic and teamwork. It’s those very lessons that have helped her be so successful as a business owner, and she is pleased when she can help the next generation experience them, too.

Christmas is right around the corner, so head on down to 202 Main Street in Sterling and let Karyn and Amber be your one-stop shop for all of your gifting needs, and while you’re at it, treat yourself! You can also find them on Facebook, and they will gladly ship. When you shop at Karyn’s, you can be sure you are supporting a locally-owned business that is going to continue to invest in the surrounding communities– your gift will keep on giving!