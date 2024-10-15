2024 Fall Cattle Journal | Editorial: Innovation

3-ucyUbY

One hardly need tell the rancher about the highs and lows of the market. The volatility of economics makes the ranching business risky, even on the best sale days. What’s more, it has become even more difficult for family ranches to conquer obstacles of space and finance in order for the next generation to take part.

To better prepare themselves for unpredictability, the ranchers from our Tri-State Livestock News and The Fence Post region have diversified their operations in ingenious ways. Producers already know they produce the best beef in the world, so many have branched out into marketing their end product to customers through local restaurants or shipping meat across the nation. Those with a passion for their breed of cattle have found their niche in reproductive science or marketing. Families striving to keep the home place together help their children branch out into their own arm of the business, while maintaining the whole.

Running a business is hard, and it can be even harder with family. However, the ties that bind families often create the most loyalty. While it is ever more difficult for kids to return to the ranch, opportunities can be created with a little innovation and teamwork.

Many of the decisions reached within this edition are discussed not in a business meeting but around the kitchen table. The examples of these pioneering businessmen and women can provide inspiration and hope to those seeking their own way.