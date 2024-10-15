2024 Fall Cattle Journal | Making an Impact: 5L Red Angus 

Larry and Lisa Mehlhoff have always encouraged each of their five children to be passionate about what they choose to do with their lives. They credit the fact that 5L Red Angus from Sheridan, Montana is the largest Red Angus seedstock operation in the United States for the passion that each child has brought back to the ranch. The brand, 5L, originally reflected the family of five L’s, Larry’s parents, Lawrence and Lillian, Larry, and his siblings Linda and Lenny.

Today, it represents Larry, Lisa and their five children, Laramie, Larissa, Landon, Larinda and Logan.

“I love people that are passionate about what they do because that means God is using them,” Larry said. “I wanted to know my kids’ avenue of interest and passion and I want to feed that, and that’s probably how we got as large as we are, each of those kids has got something unique about them.”

Laramie, the oldest, has become the technological and mechanical expert on the ranch. Larisa does most of the registration paperwork, website design and started selling packaged beef under 5L Meats. Landon, next in line, lives in Colorado Springs with his family. Larinda loves the cattle and the genetics side of the business, raises horses and is a no-nonsense culler. Logan, the youngest, is the feeder and an exceptional stockman.

Passion for livestock runs in the family. The ranch hasn’t stopped expanding since Lawrence Mehlhoff purchased his first Red Angus cattle in 1977 after previously running Shorthorns and moving from North Dakota to Montana. Mehlhoff said the change came when the Shorthorn breed got away from what Lawrence liked to see as his ideal cow. At the time, he ran 10 Herefords on shares in exchange for some lease ground. When those cows were aging out, he asked the owner if they could run red baldies instead. The owner agreed, so Lawrence went to the sale barn and bought 10 red baldies. The cows were “really good” and as Lawrence started digging into the cross, he discovered much that he liked about the Red Angus breed.

Today, the ranch runs around 2,000 cows and is able to offer a variety of bulls to their customer base. They also offer packaged beef from animals they carcass ultrasound in house to local and online customers. The family AI almost everything, doing much of that themselves. They also own a pellet mill and will soon be marketing alfalfa pellets both for feed and fertilizer to the public.

To Mehlhoff, the word “sustainability” has been lost in the cattle industry and can represent too many different ideals. He prefers to use the term “regenerative” which more accurately reflects what they are doing, using alfalfa pellets as fertilizer.

“We’re taking some of our highest testing feed – alfalfa – pelletizing it and then putting it back on the soil and the results are looking phenomenal, honestly.” Mehlhoff said. “It’s all biologically friendly. The carbon to nitrogen ratio is probably about as perfect as you can get. The really cool thing is, here’s a product that you’re actually growing off of the ground and can be utilized to go back and nourish it. That’s what I really see as regenerative.”

After offering purebred Red Angus bulls for years, the ranch has expanded to offer their customer base a variety of Red Angus cross bulls at their annual production sale as well.

“If you get your mother cow right, the rest you can kind of work through,” Mehlhoff said. “A great mother cow is the hub of the industry and the Red Angus has been a hub to us.”

The Mehlhoff’s noticed that many of their customers who built their Red Angus herds were also looking for more pounds on their weaning weights. Mehlhoff wanted to become more of a one stop shop for his customers. He started to look into bringing in another breed that wouldn’t detract from the goodness that he felt Red Angus brought to the table but that might allow more possibilities in the feedlot for his customers.

Mehlhoff started looking into the Charolais breed. He wanted to add performance to the potential cross. Marbling, moderate birth weights and as much body as he could get were the main goals. He also wanted a bull that would work well in the event his customers needed more than a terminal animal and were going to retain their heifers. The 5L Opti-Bulls were thus born, bred to be high marbling, high maternal sires that also excel in post-weaning traits that Charolais are known for.

When they created the SimAngus cross, Mehlhoff didn’t want to just have another breed to play with. He wanted to be able to use his factory of Red Angus females to meet customers’ demands, giving more pounds later on, meaning more dollars for the customers.

For 30 some years, Mehlhoff has been bringing homozygous Black Angus genetics into the herd as well. He learned that the first generation will always be black, but after that the second generation has a larger possibility of having a red animal.

“I guess part of our program’s evolution is that mindset in looking for fresh genetics. Rather than just discovering them, let’s make them,” Mehlhoff said.

They have created genetics that deliver consistent results. To Mehlhoff, the most valuable cow on the ranch is the 10-year-old cow he doesn’t even know because she hasn’t caused any problems and she has performed as expected. Of course, she is noted in the data and that is how her phenotype is kept around, but she isn’t treated any differently than the rest of the herd, and she consistently delivers.

“That’s what I want,” Mehlhoff said. “I want a real world, no games, no favoritism kind of deal and those are the ones that actually are movers and can change a program for the better. I don’t want my purebred cows to be run any differently. In fact, people would tell us we probably run them harder than anybody that they know of, but that’s the best way for our customers to know.”

The consistency is the result of harsh culling criteria, and the Mehlhoffs cull with no excuses. Fertility is the driver of the cow business and of utmost importance for 5L cattle. Not only do cows have to get bred, but they have to have a good appetite and keep themselves in a good body score, as cows usually winter out with only protein and mineral supplementation. Good udders and feet are also crucial.

“All we can do is cull ruthlessly and be aggressive about it,” Mehlhoff said.

The bulls are culled with just as much scrutiny, starting at weaning and all the way through the bull development process. The least input required, combined with the best gain, sound structure, and disposition, are traits that rise to the top.

Mehlhoff is also pleased with the feed efficiency testing that the ranch has heavily invested in. This is helping to choose sire groups and better the performance of 5L cattle in the long run. Eventually, he would like to test all of the replacement heifers in addition to bulls. Information on one animal or one small sire group is not what he is interested in, though. It’s a slow process, but Mehlhoff is after more long-term data that will eventually make a big impact on the cow herd.

“If I can, over the course of 10 or 12 years, improve my cow herd five to 10 percent, and they require less feed to accomplish the same thing, that’s a massive win. That’s a massive win for the industry,” Mehlhoff said.

Larry, Lisa and their five children are proving that when you are passionate about something, you work hard to make positive changes.

“We wanted the kids to have an impact and the only way they’re going to have an impact is to be passionate about what they’re doing. What you really love is what you get better at, and when you get better at it, you just can’t be stopped,” Mehlhoff said.