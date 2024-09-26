2024 Fall Homeland | A-MAiZING 

When life gives you a pumpkin, plant a patch. That’s what Derek and Cynthia Pope decided to do almost fifteen years ago as newlyweds returning to the family farm in Wiggins, Colorado.

Raising a whole slew of vegetables for more than 30 years, Pope Farms knew how to grow a quality pumpkin. When Colorado water laws shut off the long-standing wells that irrigated the property, diversification was the only logical option to keep moving forward.

This was back around 2010 when Derek Pope decided to continue the pumpkin patch he grew up on and turn it into a fall destination. Even though farming wouldn’t be his full-time job, Derek and his wife Cynthia are the second generation in the Pope family to continue the tradition of raising a wide variety of vegetables. Derek’s younger sister, Shannon, and her family are also part of the operation that is Pope Farms Corn Maize and Pumpkin Patch.

“At the time, the ground we were renting was right off Interstate 76, so Derek thought we should do a corn maze and all the things that go along with that,” said Cynthia Pope who graduated with an accounting degree. In the last few years, she’s transitioned from her position behind a desk crunching numbers to operating the pumpkin patch full time.

“I still do the books and all the computer work for the farm, but when August rolls around I’m outside working on the farm almost all day every day,” Cynthia said. “I’ve done a lot of hands-on learning through it all. I’ve become decently proficient at farming and even carpentry.”

Corn-MAiZE

While the corn maze was the original draw for Pope Farms Corn Maize and Pumpkin Patch, it’s become more of an advertisement for all the other amenities they’ve added over the years.

“We’re part of The MAiZE Company out of Utah and they create corn mazes all over the country,” Cynthia explained. “Back in 2010, putting images into corn was the fun, new thing to do and I’m pretty sure they designed the corn maze concept.”

The very first maze paid tribute to Colorado and everything that makes the Rocky Mountain state great. Back then they planted an entire corn field and then MAiZE came through and staked out the design so they could spray the stalks they wanted to come down to create the image. This year the process has been simplified.

“This is the first year we’re able to use the corn planter to create the maze, the technology is incredible,” Pope said. “It’s amazing how accurately it was able to plant the design.”

Even in their first year it was clear the Pope’s were on to something with this pumpkin patch gig. Patrons still go through the corn maze every year, but it’s definitely paled in comparison to the other activities the Popes have added.

“We focus on being kid friendly but we realized a lot of our generation doesn’t have kids, so we found that if we have entertainment and food they’ll still come out,” Cynthia said.

Attractions include:

Barrel Train

Sand Box

Paintball

Corn Maze

Corn Bin

Bounce Pillow

Picture Ops

Hay Rides

Zip Line

Duck Races

Hay Slide

Pumpkin Cannons

Spider Web

Sunflowers & Zinnias

Pick Your Pumpkin

Claustrophobia Tunnel

Twister House

Beer Garden

NEW THIS YEAR: Pumpkin Patch Plunge Slide

Small-Town Patch

Even though Samantha Nider and her family live about 45-minutes away from Wiggins, they make the drive just about every fall to visit the pumpkin patch.

“We actually live closer to another corn maze but it’s so big and overwhelming that we make a special trip to see the Popes,” Samantha said. “I love getting to see everyone in this small community, we have a lot of friends in the Wiggins area.”

Samantha appreciates that she can sit in the middle of the farm and still be able to watch her 8-year-old daughter enjoy herself. And even though she describes it as a smaller pumpkin patch, there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained during their visit.

“It seems like every year they add something new and most recently they started serving food and drinks,” Samantha said. “I was shocked when I heard they added zip lines.”

Cynthia could’ve never anticipated the sharp right turn her life would take her but she’s loved getting to spend more time outside as the farm has progressively grown.

“I enjoy seeing people come out and have fun on the farm,” Cynthia said. “When we think about how many generations people are removed from the farm, we also have to remember that almost everyone still has some sort of connection to one. Lots of people come out because it makes them feel at home, like when they visited their grandparents or great grandparents on the farm back in the day.”

Both Cynthia and Samantha have noticed that people seem to be making fall pumpkin patch visits a family tradition even if they might be going somewhere other than Pope Farms.

“People are so city bound anymore that they’re missing what it feels like to be out in the wide-open spaces,” Cynthia said. “It’s eye opening for me to see how many people come out here just to get some fresh air and experience a little bit of freedom out in the open.”

Even during the weekdays, the patch is busy with activity. Hundreds of students have spent a day at the farm with Cynthia and the crew for their school field trip. And in early October they will host the Haunted Corn Maze which is sure to be a thrill for the entire family.

Pope Farms Corn Maize & Pumpkin Patch opens in late September and operates through the very last weekend of October. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.popefarmscornmaize.com .