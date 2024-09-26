2024 Fall Homeland | Age old processes find new popularity  

The process of fermenting food is thought to be nearly as old as humanity itself. While the processes have become more refined and understood in modern times, this ancient technique is gaining new popularity as interest grows in home cooking and preservation.

According to studies conducted by the National Library of Medicine, the earliest forms of fermentation are believed to date back nearly 13,000 years to Natufian burial sites with evidence of beer brewing.

“​​In ancient Egypt, dairy products, fermented bread, and beer were dietary staples. In China, chemical analysis of ancient pottery jars indicate the existence of fermented products of rice, honey, and fruits as early as the seventh millennium B.C.”

While fermentation is an ancient practice, the process was not widely understood until 1878 when a German scientist built the first model for understanding microbial roles in food fermentation, primarily the role of the fungus Aspergillus oryzae.

This finding paved the way for additional understanding of fermentation microbes and starter cultures and the microbiome composition of fermented foods.

“These findings have enabled a thorough understanding of the fermentation process and microbial diversity, roles, and metabolic pathways and outcomes, leading to great development in the fermentation industry,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

The American Heart Foundation describes fermentation simply as ​​an anaerobic process in which microorganisms like yeast and bacteria break down food components such as sugars into other products like organic acids, gasses or alcohol.

“Most foods can be fermented from whole foods like vegetables, fruits, cereals, dairy, meat, fish, eggs, legumes, nuts and seeds. While these foods are nutritious in their original form, through fermentation, they have the potential to carry additional health benefits – especially when they contain probiotics and prebiotics.”

The American Heart Foundation also notes many health benefits are associated with fermented foods including reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and inflammation, as well as better weight management, better mood and brain activity, increased bone health and better recovery after exercise. However, not all fermented foods are of equal health benefits.

“It’s important to remember these health benefits are likely dependent on the type of fermented food and microorganisms involved. For example, yogurt consumption has been associated with reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, while fermented milk that contains Lactobacillus helveticus has been associated with reduced muscle soreness.”

With increased interest in fermentation and other preservation processes continuing to rise, University of Wyoming (UW) Extension has made it a point to ensure interested parties have access to safe and tested recipes for a variety of preservation processes including fermentation.

Denise Smith is a UW Extension Educator Emeritus and Master Food Preserver Coordinator. With 46 years of experience under her belt, Smith notes that understanding the food safety aspect of fermentation is critically important.

Smith explains many popular products are technically fermented products. From sourdough and friendship bread, to yogurt, a lot of these stem from ancient processes and have only regained popularity.

“I have seen a lot more questions about products such as kombucha and kimchi, which are traditionally Asian dishes,” she says. “I think access to the internet has really renewed interest in home preservation techniques like canning and fermentation. But people need to be wary of where they are getting their recipes and techniques from.”

She explains the major issue with food safety in fermenting in particular is the existence of mold.

“In the old days, people thought just scraping the surface of the mold was good enough to make the product safe again,” she says. “Now we know that mold spores have tentacles and can infect much more than just the surfaces they appear to touch.”

Smith stresses the importance of seeking out recipes and processes from reliable, trusted, and approved sources such as Extension and sticking to the recipes.

“Preservation is not the time to go and change the recipes because a lot can go wrong from a food safety standpoint,” she says. “It is a prime medium for bacterial and mold growth, which can cause health issues.”

For products like sauerkraut, Smith notes the process is fairly simple and can even be done in limited quantities before committing to a bulk fermentation.

“Sauerkraut for example is just shredded cabbage that you place in a non-metallic container, a crock or glass works great. The container is important because cabbage will interact with metal and create off flavors and colors. Then you just add salt and cover it and make sure everything is under the salt brine and let it ferment.”

She continues, “I always recommend people start with mason jar sauerkraut because you can make it in small batches and it only takes about a week. This is a great way to learn if you enjoy the product enough to make a larger batch.”

As more consumers dive into making fermented foods at home, Smith stresses the importance of food safety and awareness.

“We are always available at Extension and we have specific publications and programs dedicated to these practices, with tried and true safe recipes.”

For more information and recipes for home fermenting, visit https://bit.ly/wyo-1210.