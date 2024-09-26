2024 Fall Homeland | Artists team up to create one-of-a-kind pieces 

In a world dominated by mass-produced decor, Sam Iddings and Chanda Snook offer unique pieces combining their skills in both traditional western art and furniture design.

The partnership began in 2022 when Snook suggested painting a bronc rider on the back of a leather chair for a charity auction. Initially reluctant to move beyond traditional canvases, Iddings was eventually persuaded and the partnership stuck.

“I knew I wanted Sam in particular to paint the bronc on the back of that chair,” she says. “I finally got him talked into it and it was a hit. We do other furniture, but we tend to sell a lot of chairs.”

“I met her and she had noticed my art and wanted me to help her with some of her refinished furniture pieces,” Iddings says. “We put the first one together and the piece brought a lot at the auction so we just kept working together.”

Iddings notes his art has been inspired by the scenes in his home state of Wyoming since he was a child.

“Growing up in this area has deeply influenced my art,” he says. “I have always been interested in art, even when I was young. I took a few classes at the college but they never really stuck.”

Iddings notes he spent many years in the Sheridan area working at various ranches. His initial shift into full time artistry came in the form of landscaping homes. Iddings eventually focused his full time efforts on painting.

“It can be hard to make a living that way and I decided I wanted to get serious about my art,” he says. “I usually paint for about eight hours a day so I am always working on something.”

While he has since gotten out of his comfort zone of painting traditional canvas, he notes there was a learning curve when he ventured into various furniture and other pieces such as purses and even denim.

“Painting things like a high end leather purse or a pair of jeans is pretty much the same, but it can be higher stakes because you can’t just wipe it off and start over,” he says. “You have to see it really clearly in your mind before you even get started.”

Snook notes she has always been interested in arts and crafts and began her journey making custom decor pieces. During the COVID pandemic, Snook took a particular interest in furniture restoration and began selling some of the pieces to make space for more.

“During COVID, we were all stuck inside and refinishing the furniture became like therapy,” she says. “There is something really satisfying about upcycling old furniture and pieces and giving it brand new life.”

For those wanting to incorporate unique western decor into their home, Snook notes this can be done over time with a build up of pieces to match the style of the home or space.

“When you pick out pieces, you need to look at and evaluate what your personal style and the style of the space looks like,” she says. “In the Sheridan-area in particular, most people tend to have a western or rustic style.”

Snook notes she enjoys using things like cowhide or repurposed Pendleton items to fill a space. For those with big spaces and a limited budget, Snook recommends adding other pieces you may already have.

“For example if you have a huge wall and don’t want an overwhelmingly large painting, a lot of times we will put up a cow hide and then put the painting on top and have other things to accent the painting,” she says.

In her own home, she utilized items such as her mother’s English saddle and smaller bronze pieces to fill a larger space.

Both Snook and Iddings take pride in creating one of a kind pieces that cannot be found in a big box store or in someone else’s home.

“These pieces are all originals and no one will have the same piece,” Snook says. “Even with his traditional canvas pieces, Sam creates originals and does not sell prints and these are the types of things that can be passed down for generations. These types of things are never going out of style”

In this uncertain economy, Iddings notes it can be difficult for artists to stay afloat as people don’t necessarily want to spend money on art.

While their gallery resides in Sheridan, Snook notes using platforms like Facebook has allowed their sales to reach nearly all 50 states and even some in Europe.

“I try to keep something for everyone’s price range,” he says. “It’s what really keeps things going. Even people just coming in and seeing my art means a lot.”

“It’s Important to support small artists. Someone created that out of nothing. Before you know, a family may buy it and pass the piece through generations.”