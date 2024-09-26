2024 Fall Homeland | Going for a Broker: Considerations when planning a land sale 

Tips from experienced real estate brokers can help anyone considering the sale of land choose confidently how, when and with whom to market property.

A lifelong resident of Lincoln County, Nebraska, Duane McClain has been licensed since 2004. He opened Nebraska Land Brokers, LLC, in 2016. Since then he has sold over 150 properties totaling over 55,000 acres. He calls the North Platte area home, and throughout his career has sold properties in 29 different counties across Nebraska.

“When a potential seller gives me a call and after discussing the prospective seller’s situation, the first thing I request is the legal description of the property, the general location of the property, and the name in which the property is titled,” McClain said.

Many times, heirs to an estate, trustees or personal representatives reach out to him, so knowing exactly whose name is on the title is important. Gathering this information prior to contacting a broker will help the process move forward. While this is not always readily available, McClain has many search tools available to him and can usually determine the property’s statistics with general information.

Additionally, he would want to know if the property is under a lease? Depending on whether the lease is written or verbal and the time of the inquiry, you may need to notify the tenant.

“If it’s a written lease, most generally the lease has an ending date and proper notice is not required.” McClain said.

“Has the current or past tenant been notified that this property may be going to be sold? If they haven’t, the tenant has carry through rights that are legally binding. That’s a conversation that the heirs or sellers need to have to move forward to offer the property free and clear.”

Verbal agricultural leases automatically renew as of September 1 each year unless they are terminated prior to that date. Depending on the relationship with the tenant, there may be some consideration to allow the family to proceed with a sale of the property.

When a seller calls McClain, he shares the marketing process with them. Once he has the basic details of ownership, location and legal description, the next step involves finding the best marketing process for the property.

One of the first things he does is go look at the land.

“We put actual eyes on the property,” he said. “Does it have any irrigation and what condition is the equipment in? Access or fencing issues are observed? Current crop cycle is also noted. We conduct a free and no obligation opinion of value of the property for them, this report includes a marketing plan,” he said. “We include research for comparable sales, going back to last couple year’s sales in order to determine what the current market value of the property is.”

McClain sells land via both private treaty and public auction. He is a strong advocate of the auction method of marketing and noted that a property is not always conducive to go to auction.

“In my opinion, a piece of land needs three attributes to be a good candidate for an auction: good access, a good neighborhood, and a good positive market attitude,” he said. “If it’s a property with poor access, not very many neighbors, a private treaty listing is advised. Having good neighbors and good access are the best points for a good auction.”

With both private treaty listings and auction sales, McClain makes sure to communicate with the sellers as to what interest has been given to the property, what the web traffic is on the listing, and to keep them informed throughout the process.

“A good broker conducts business so that surprises are very limited for a seller,” he said. “One of my mottos is ‘No surprises.'”

McClain encourages potential sellers to visit with multiple brokers until they find one that is the right fit.

“It’s not uncommon to call multiple brokers; if you feel uncomfortable with someone, if they are uninformative, don’t return your calls or answer your questions, or you feel their experience level is inadequate, talk to another broker.”

Good communication, answering your questions, and knowing that a broker will answer the phone when you call are imperative, McClain said.

“The biggest thing as a seller is to have that comfort level with your broker.”

McClain advises speaking with an accountant and an attorney is always important. It may be even more important with an in-family change of ownership. Good communication between the broker and accountant or attorney are essential.

“My real estate license tells me that I can only sell real estate,” he said. “I can’t be an accountant or give legal advice.”

If the situation is amicable, a family could use a broker to help develop a value for the property and handle the paperwork process to sell it. If not, “Each person probably needs an attorney involved, and you will need an appraiser, not a broker. A broker can give you an opinion of the value of a property to sell it, but will not be able to testify in court on that value. You will want a certified general appraisal in a battle like that.”

For families hoping to transfer a farm or ranch to the next generation, McClain encourages taking time to be thoroughly prepared ahead of time.

“For gosh sakes, do not have the mentality that your kids will get along,” he said. “That doesn’t happen all the time. I’ve seen it happen even if someone has prepared correctly for a transition that there are still times when heirs think they need to fight about it.”

Looking forward to the new sales season which normally happens November through April, McClain is optimistic about the market trend. “After analyzing the limited sales this summer, I believe that good farm ground will still have buyers looking to buy. It may be slightly tougher to market marginal land this season.”

Marc Reck, broker, auctioneer, owner of Reck Agri Realty and Auction, based out of Sterling, Colorado, also offered helpful insights for anyone considering the sale of land. Reck has specialized in the sale of farm and ranch real estate in eastern Colorado, western Nebraska and western Kansas since 1986. He has conducted over 422 auctions throughout his career. Reck Agri Realty and Auction has closed 1,975 transactions to date, selling more than 920,666 acres.

The majority of property sells during the off-season from growing or grazing, typically October through April.

“People are out of the field, their operating loans are being renewed, and they are making plans for next year. In general, the majority of buyers want to operate the property for the next growing season,” Reck said. “If you are considering selling, the sooner you can get it on the market the better.”

Potential sellers looking at current market conditions should consider their degree of motivation for selling property.

“Seriously think through why you are selling,” Reck said. “Do not wait in anticipation of conditions maybe getting better; we do not have a crystal ball. There may be other competing properties that come on the market at any time. Unless a seller has a glaring reason not to sell, move forward and sell.”

Once a firm commitment to sell is reached, decision makers and authorized signatories identified, it’s time to find a broker.

“Be ready to provide basic documentation such as legal description, water right and irrigation system description, crop production and livestock capacity history, leases, and any information pertinent to the property,” Reck said. “Be prepared to sign privacy release forms to release FSA, crop insurance, and other pertinent info. The broker is responsible for verifying all necessary information to represent the property, working with the title company to insure good title, and for working with the necessary professionals to provide the details to represent, market, and close on the property.”

A certified appraisal may be necessary if there is a possibility the values would be contested in court or by the IRS, or if a bank requires an appraisal for a loan, but is not needed in most situations. A broker involved in real estate transactions in your area “should know the pulse of the market, and know what buyers and sellers are thinking when they purchase or sell a property,” Reck said. “If you are needing a value to list a property for sale a certified appraisal is not necessary. A broker should also know what was involved with the transactions and why the buyer paid what they did and why the seller sold for what they did. Remember, certified appraisals and broker valuations are one person’s opinion. It is not an exact science, it’s an interpretation and/or snapshot of the market.”

When deciding whether to list property privately or sell through an auction, Reck considers factors such as property type, quality of property, reputation and size of property, financial strength of surrounding area, pool of buyers and their purchasing power, size of transaction, if the property can be split (and then possibly combined), if it is possible to create competition between buyers, and the seller’s situation.

“For the seller, several factors are to be considered, starting with timeline. With an auction, you have a certain date the property is going to sell,” he said. “On a private treaty sale, it may take one month or may take a year to sell. The tricky part with the private treaty sale is knowing where to establish the asking price to be at a price point to attract buyers to make offers. You don’t want to price too high or too low. Also for sellers, if there are multiple sellers who are the decision makers and especially if the situation is contentious, what is going to be the most efficient way to sell the property? With an auction, multiple sellers only need to negotiate the terms of the auction once, sign the listing contract, then sell to the highest bidder according to the terms that they had established. With a private treaty sale, coordinating with multiple sellers can be challenging.”

Finding the right broker to work with need not be complicated. Reck suggests contacting and interviewing several brokers. Potential questions might include: what services do you provide? How do you advertise and market properties? What is your track record? How many properties have you sold? What experience do you have navigating difficult family or partnership dissolution situations if applicable?

“Make sure you feel comfortable with them in all of these areas,” he said. “Ask yourself if they are someone you can have confidence in, someone who understands your situation, has the expertise and contacts to complete the project, and is realistic and straightforward. When listing a property for sale you will be working very closely with the broker and depending and relying on their advice, expertise, and ability to complete the transaction. Pay attention to who is selling the majority of property in the area, ask around, visit with your attorney, CPA, or title company. When it comes down to it, there are only a few brokers who have the tools and expertise to the do it right.”

While the ultimate goal is for the seller to receive the highest price, Reck said solving the seller’s situation is just as important. Selling land may possibly be a once in a lifetime occurrence.

“Many people don’t conduct land transactions on a regular basis and can be overwhelmed by the amount of time, work and complexity involved,” he said. “After interviewing the brokers and weighing the commission they charge, compare apples to apples as far as your comfort and confidence level in their services offered, the expertise they provide, and the money they will invest in advertising. Often a difference in commission can be more than offset by a higher sales price and the peace of mind that comes from knowing the transaction has been done in a professional and correct manner.”