2024 Forage | Assessing Pasture Forage: What’s in Your Field?

Measuring the amount of forage in a pasture or rangeland is helpful for producers when they plan their grazing strategies.

Two common methods can be used.

The clip, weigh and dry method is the oldest method and the most accurate. It consists of cutting forage from an area, drying it, then weighing the amount of forage. Its drawback is it is time consuming.

The other common method is using a grazing stick, and the South Dakota Grassland Coalition (SDGC) has simplified the stick, providing mathematical formulas and indicators printed on it to make it easier for the producer to do the calculations.

Before the grazing stick is described, a word about the clip, weigh and dry method.

With that method, producers cut forage from a measured area (one or two square feet), getting two to three inches of the soil surface. A variety of areas should be collected from, to account for variations in vegetation.

The contents are weighed, then dried. They can be dried in a paper bag in an oven at 100-120 degrees for a day, or they can be dried in the microwave.

If dried in the microwave, they should be heated for two minutes, then weighed. If they don’t feel dry, they should be reheated again, at thirty second intervals, weighing after each drying, until the last two weights are the same. (Watch the sample closely so it doesn’t burn.)

Then a variety of calculations are done to figure the amount of forage. For more detailed instructions on the clip, weigh and dry method, visit https://extension.msstate.edu/publications/assessing-needs-and-feed-sources-how-much-forage-do-i-have

An easier, faster, less time-consuming method is using the grazing stick.

The SDGC in 2004 designed a stick, similar to a yardstick, including on it the mathematical calculations and formulas to help producers determine forage supply.

The grazing stick uses plant leaf height in inches, and for every inch of growth, the stick estimates how many pounds of dry plant material are available, according to the SDGC website. Then that number is represented as pounds per-acre, per-inch of growth. For example, ten inches of growth at 100 pounds per-inch equates to 1,000 pounds per-acre of dry plant material.

When forage should be measured depends on the predominant grasses in the pasture. If they are cool season grasses like needlegrass, wheat grass, smooth brome or Kentucky bluegrass, they should be measured during peak biomass production, in late June and early July, before it gets hot. For warm season grasses like blue grama, buffalo grass, big bluestem and Indian grass, they should be measured when they peak, in mid- to late-summer.

Producers can also measure forage before they turn cows into an area, said Kaylee Wheeler, SDSU Extension Range Field Specialist.

“Best case scenario is a producer measures forage every time you move cattle, especially if you’re in a rotational system, because you want to know how much forage is out there, so you can adjust stocking rates.”

In measuring forage, vegetation should be held upright if it’s lying on the ground, and leaf height is measured, not the height of the plant. Stems and seed heads of tall grasses should not be used when measuring leaf height.

Measurements should be taken at no less than fifteen to twenty locations in a pasture, and areas with different plant types should be equally represented. For example, if the west side of the pasture has warm season grasses and the east side has more cool season grasses, an equal number of spots should be measured, from each side.

Once measurements are taken, the producer determines the plant community, choosing from a list of five choices indicated on the stick (cool-season and legume, native mixed cool and warm, etc.) and stand density, how close the plants are to each other (choosing from normal or excellent).

A stand density estimate is determined by averaging samples across the pasture, then average pounds per acre production can be figured by multiplying the average height by the average pounds per inch.

An average of 20 inches of growth with an estimated 100 pounds per inch would yield about 2,000 pounds per-acre. At 34 inches of growth with an estimated 300 pounds per-inch, the yield is over 10,000 pounds per-acre.

Wheeler points out that this is potential yield, not available forage.

Forage supply is an estimate of available forage, but that would be grazing down to the dirt, and that’s not good practice.

The basic rule is to take half, leave half, Wheeler said, which means fifty percent shouldn’t be grazed. Twenty-five percent of the forage won’t be consumed by the cow, due to trampling, defecation, and wildlife and insect appetites. That leaves twenty-five percent for grazing.



Once the forage supply has been determined, producers can decide the size of pasture needed to graze a certain number of animals, the number of animals a pasture can carry during a certain time, and the number of available grazing days a pasture may have. Calculations for these figures are also on the grazing stick.

The grazing stick has been around for years, but the SDGC’s markers were updated in 2022-2023, with stats on nesting height for various rangeland birds. Grass cover is an important factor for prairie birds to nest, Wheeler said, and having birds and wildlife in rangeland is another part of its health and diversity.

The SDGC’s grazing stick is helpful, she said. “The SDGC and the Natural Resource Conservation Service has been able to put all the good math and indicators physically on the stick, so all the tools are right there, and once you get used to using it, it’s pretty easy.”

Measuring forage is part science, part art, Wheeler said. “It’s not an exact science,” she said. “But neither is grazing. It’s not in a controlled setting, like animals in a feedlot. It’s a balance between art and science, so these are estimates. They won’t be exact, but they are better able to help producers start thinking about grazing management. And the longer you do it, the better you’ll be at looking at your pasture and training your eye for it.”

Knowing the numbers about a pasture is important, Wheeler said, because the producer can use those numbers to manage their land.

“The more we protect and manage our rangelands, the more they’ll give us over time. Producers who have managed their rangelands have been able to increase stocking rates because their pastures give them so much more. And taking care of our soil increases its water holding capacity.”

The grazing sticks are free and available at most SD extension and NRCS offices. For more detailed information on using the SDGC grazing stick, visit https://extension.sdstate.edu/using-grazing-stick-assess-pasture-forage