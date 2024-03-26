2024 Forage | Beyond Vernal Alfalfa

Fruechte2

In the 1950’s, vernal alfalfa was the cutting edge of alfalfa seed. Decades of genetic improvements have yielded better performing seeds in all categories. Yet, vernal is still one of the most requested seeds come planting time, even compared to its superior contemporary rivals.

It is difficult to measure yield and production coming off of hayfields, so it is hard for hay producers to see the benefit in spending slightly more for a newer seed. “That’s not a good excuse why we shouldn’t,” said Justin Fruechte of Renovo in Brookings, South Dakota. “Most of the time, if an input can increase yield, it can improve profitability, too.”

Any yield trials, he said, whether conducted by universities or private companies, include vernal. “From vernal, they made improvements in not just yield quality, but longevity and disease resistance. It’s not just our varieties that are better than vernal, it’s pretty much everybody’s.”

Growing awareness is key, according to Fruechte. “It comes down to the industry and their lack of promoting the fact that there is a lot of genetic advancement that returns yield and ultimately, profitability per acre. That’s certainly not something that’s going to change overnight. The industry needs to make sure things are being trialed.”

His company seeks to be the solution to that problem. “Renovo is investing in testing in the upper Midwest to evaluate alfalfa yield and quality,” he said. According to Fruechte, Renovo’s testing throughout Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota will continue to generate data to build grower confidence and improve their portfolio offerings.

The soils and needs of his customers vary greatly across the region. In eastern South Dakota, dairy farmers and similar producers need a quality, persistent alfalfa that will yield four to five cuttings. Opposingly, western South Dakota producers require a long-lived alfalfa that will thrive in a two-cut system. “There’s definitely differences in how varieties perform,” he said.

GMOs are a hot-button topic, but they have not changed the alfalfa industry as much as they have corn and soybeans. Fruechte said, “We promote our lineup way more on the conventional side. We keep one variety of Roundup Ready alfalfa just because somebody always asks for it, so we have to have it. Otherwise, we are promoters of conventionally bred alfalfa. It’s lower cost for investment and if you’re a good manager of weeds and harvesting things correctly, you don’t really need a GMO.”

Eric Engh of Tug of War Seeds also serves customers in a wide variety of landscapes, as his company has locations in Idaho and Iowa.

The one advantage vernal did have, Engh said, was longevity. “Some of those old fields are still there.” However, he cites the industry’s improvements to alfalfa seed, specifically: bacterial infection resistance, stem nematode (roundworm) resistance, protein value, and palatability. “The old alfalfa can’t hold a candle to the newer,” he said.

In addition to utilizing the industry’s best alfalfa seed, Engh said the proper preparation of a field will greatly increase one’s hay crop. He recommends starting with a firm seed bed, chemical analysis to ensure proper pH balance, planting at the correct time, ensuring nutrients are in the soil before planting, and as little alteration of the field as one can get away with. Just as contemporary seeds yield greater success, so too do more contemporary methods of farming aid the outcome.

“At the outset, newer alfalfas will yield much higher levels than the older alfalfas. Within the first year of production, you’re probably going to be ahead and stay ahead if you do all the other things correctly,” he said.

Interestingly, Engh said that nationwide, the last few years have been the lowest new field introduction of alfalfa in the history of government reporting. “Part of that is because corn and soybean prices have been so high. We’ve had a number of farmers and ranchers that have taken their fields and turned them into corn and soybean production because they couldn’t justify not taking advantage of those prices. This year, corn and soybean prices have dropped dramatically. I think you’ll see a lot more alfalfa production resume.”

In higher elevations like northern Colorado, Engh helps his customers find an alfalfa product with a dormancy of 2 and a winter hardiness of a low of 2. Dormancy, on a scale of 1 to 11, reflects the amount of fall growth, with 1 having the least growth and 11 having the most. Winter hardiness is expressed on a scale of 1 to 6, with 1 being the hardiest. Conversely, in lower elevations like southern Colorado, Engh directs customers to seed with up to a dormancy score of 5.

Modern variations of seed provide customers across the nation with the flexibility to grow the best alfalfa anywhere, beyond the limitations of yesterday’s seed.

“Overall, it is pretty obvious,” Engh said. “If you were farming in the 1950’s, your alfalfa that was cutting edge then cannot compete with today’s alfalfas.”