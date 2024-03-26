2024 Forage | Getting the Jump on Grasshoppers

The APHIS program: Grasshopper Survey Instructions: Information About Bird Boxes: High Plains Integrated Pest Management: Grasshopper Integrated Pest Management User Handbook: USDA Field Guide to Common Western Grasshoppers: Resources Grasshopper Identification: https://idtools.org/tools/1032/index.cfm The APHIS program: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/home/ Grasshopper Survey Instructions: https://extensionpubs.unl.edu/publication/g1627/html/view Information About Bird Boxes: https://www.ars.usda.gov/ARSUserFiles/30320505/grasshopper/Extras/PDFs/IPM%20Handbook/I11.pdf High Plains Integrated Pest Management: https://agresearch.montana.edu/wtarc/producerinfo/entomology-insect-ecology/Grasshoppers/HighPlainsIPM.pdf Grasshopper Integrated Pest Management User Handbook: https://www.ars.usda.gov/plains-area/sidney-mt/northern-plains-agricultural-research-laboratory/pest-management-research/pmru-docs/grasshoppers-their-biology-identification-and-management/ipm-handbook/ipm-handbook-overview/ USDA Field Guide to Common Western Grasshoppers: https://www.ars.usda.gov/ARSUserFiles/30320505/GH_pdfs/FieldGde.pdf

In the 1930s, grasshoppers destroyed millions of acres throughout 17 western states, leading to a nationwide state of emergency. The National Guard was summoned, desperately addressing the problem with flame-throwers, dynamite, and eventually, arsenic.

Ever since, farmers and ranchers tend to sweat a little when grasshopper numbers start to rise. In the last few years, producers have struggled amid higher and higher levels of infestation.

Grasshoppers are predicted to reach outbreak levels again this year, especially in Montana, Nebraska, and Colorado. Grasshoppers may not reach Dust Bowl levels of infestation, but producers throughout the west are uneasy.

Rich Franko runs a cow-calf operation 26 miles north of Terry, Montana.

“The grasshoppers are a concern. Everybody’s talking about them. Everybody’s worried about them,” says Franko. “I’m not real confident that even with spraying they won’t have a pretty big impact on us. We’ll just have to get by.”

Know Thine Enemy

Grasshoppers are highly adaptive, but generally, they like a habitat checkered with a variety of grasses and broadleaves. They often seek out cropland settings with nearby undisturbed areas, including roadside ditches, abandoned cropland, and over-grazed pastures.

Once hatched, grasshopper nymphs make their way through an average of 5 stages of growth. They become adults in about 35-55 days, which is accelerated by warmer weather, higher elevation, and better available food quality . They begin laying eggs 1-3 weeks after reaching adulthood and live for a total of 2-3 months.

A single grasshopper eats up to half its body weight in a day, but it can destroy twelve times that in vegetation. If you’re counting anywhere from 20-70 grasshoppers per square yard, they’re potentially destroying the forage of one cow per day.

Contributing Factors

Grasshopper densities naturally cycle through 2-4 years of higher numbers followed by several years of lower numbers, but there are a lot of other factors that contribute.

Heat and drought are the most significant components. If the previous year had a warm spring and summer, grasshoppers develop more quickly and reproduce earlier, meaning more eggs are deposited over a longer period of time. Likewise, a warm fall means a longer egg-laying season. Cool, wet weather both hinders grasshopper development and increases the likelihood of disease in the population, leading to reduced numbers. Most grasshopper damage happens in regions that get less than 25 inches of annual rainfall.

In addition, western agriculture has inadvertently created an ideal environment for grasshoppers through the accidental introduction of weeds, the plowing-up of prairie sandy loam soils for crops, and the overgrazing of rangelands. Since tillage reduces grasshopper numbers, certain no-till cropping systems may also be contributing to outbreaks.

On a bad year, all these factors can stack up and you’ve got the perfect conditions for a massive infestation.

Surveying the Situation

When it comes to treating grasshoppers, knowing your species is essential.

“In the western United States alone there are more than 400 species of grasshoppers,” says Gary Adams, Montana’s USDA State Plant Health Director.

Only about a dozen of those are considered an economic threat – but they all have different hatching and growth schedules.

“Not all species hatch on the same day,” says Adams. “They hatch over a period of time, then they keep hatching.”

Some species hatch mid-May, and some not until mid-August – and each species take 3-6 weeks to hatch. This is a huge reason why choosing a treatment method is difficult – you have to try to find the sweet spot where they’re all done hatching but not yet adults.

“The west’s most significant grasshopper is the migratory grasshopper,” says Adams.

As one of the earlier hatchers, this species causes more damage to crops than any other grasshopper in the United States.

Surveying your land for grasshoppers not only provides information on which species you’re dealing with, but also their stage of development. Experts recommend starting early – May and June – but continuing to survey throughout the growing season.

Sweep net sampling can inform producers about both species and their stage of development. And of course, the USDA has an app for that. In addition, the “square foot method” of counting exposes their density. The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) provides more detailed surveying instructions as well as technical assistance in the field.

Treatment Considerations

Adams points out that grasshoppers – in lower numbers – are a native species and an important part of the ecosystem, so it’s important to prevent over-treatment.

When grasshopper numbers reach economic thresholds, though, producers can experience devastating effects.

“Last year we had a lot of them. They obviously had an impact. We are worried about this coming year,” says Franko.

The average economic threshold is 15 grasshoppers per square yard for rangelands – but it’s even less for croplands, which have a much lower tolerance. Even a moderate infestation can be serious, though, destroying up to 60% of the available forage.

Before deciding to treat, Adams says it’s important to have a good look at your land. There may not be any grass left to save, especially in drought conditions – making treatment irrelevant.

Again, it’s important to know species and stage of development before treatment, says Adams. Some species don’t present a major threat – or they might target other types of land – so you may not have to treat at all.

If you’ve determined that there’s a significant threat, you ideally want to treat grasshoppers in their third or fourth nymphal stage: when most eggs have hatched, but they’re not winged yet, either. This typically occurs between early June and early July, but it can vary significantly based on the year’s weather conditions.

Treatment decisions are also affected by your location, type of land, and the other species that inhabit the area. There may be some red tape to navigate – check with your federal, state, and county agencies to make sure you’re aware of all the regulations.

Treatment Options

When it comes to treatment, there are always innovative ideas being proposed and new research being done.

“APHIS continues to evaluate new suppression tools and methods for grasshopper and Mormon cricket populations, including biological control, and will implement those methods once proven effective and approved for use in the United States,” says APHIS entomologist Matthew Ciomperlik. “Currently, we do not have anything new that is proven. APHIS has been supporting research in this area for many years. We are funding research on the effects of sound waves to repel or remove grasshoppers in planned directions. We are also exploring the use of biocontrol agents to control insect populations such as the fungus Metarhizium acridum, certain bacteria that affect grasshoppers and Mormon crickets, and RNAi, a gene silencing technique aimed at disrupting the insects’ growth.”

Research for biological controls is still in its infancy, but some methods have been around for a long time.

The microsporidian parasite Nosema locustae has been shown to reduce grasshopper populations by up to 60% in one year. It reduces the number of eggs laid as well as mobility. The results are not as consistent as with chemical treatments, but it’s a good option if you’re located in an area where chemical options aren’t permitted or practical.

Grasshoppers have plenty of other micro-organism and insect predators, but none of those have been weaponized yet.

Birds, however, are a different story. More than 200 species of birds rely on grasshoppers as a high-protein food. One study showed that bird predation can reduce grasshopper populations on rangeland by 30-50%. Providing nest boxes for insectivorous bird species and developing a welcoming habitat can be a powerful part of a pest management system. The USDA offers sample plans and instructions for constructing and hanging bird boxes.

Even bats play a role in insect control – they are credited with saving the U.S. around $23 billion dollars annually in pest control services – and they do eat grasshoppers.

Experts agree, though, that encouraging wildlife predation works best as a preventative method rather than as a treatment in the midst of an outbreak.

Cultural control methods include early seeding, using healthy land management techniques, planting crops that are less susceptible to damage, and tillage. However, due to its ability to decrease soil moisture and increase erosion, experts advise caution when it comes to tillage, recommending it only be used in “hot spots” where other treatments are not suitable.

The most common method of grasshopper control is chemical, where timing is critical and species matters. Winged, adult grasshoppers are much harder to kill, so it’s important to start treating before they reach that stage – typically, when they’re about ½ to ¾ of an inch. It’s also important to keep your pollinators in mind and avoid spraying when the crop is in bloom.

There are dozens of chemicals used to treat grasshoppers, but APHIS’ Plant Protection and Quarantine program (PPQ) typically uses one of four popular pesticides.

Malathion is a low-cost, easily available nerve agent that kills grasshoppers through ingestion or contact. It has a short residual period of just a few days, so multiple treatments may be required. Malathion treats adult grasshoppers, but non-grasshopper species can also be affected.

Carbaryl (Sevin) is a highly available nerve agent that also kills through ingestion or contact. It has a moderate residual of a few weeks. Adult grasshoppers are susceptible but so are some non-grasshopper species. These days, insecticide sprays have largely replaced baits as a method of treatment, but carbaryl still offers a bait option. Unfortunately, the cost of treating with carbaryl may be more than most rangeland is worth.

Diflubenzuron (Dimlin) is the pesticide most often used by APHIS. It’s considered the most environmentally friendly but requires a license to obtain. Diflubenzuron is an insect growth regulator that only affects arthropods, so it must be used prior to the adult stage. It’s very friendly to non-target species, so unlike other chemicals, it does not require that animals be removed for a significant period.

Chlorantraniliprole treats both adults and nymphs by inhibiting feeding. It has a long residual, but it tends to be more expensive than other chemicals depending on the method of application.

Adams recommends contacting your local applicators for a full list of chemicals frequently used in your area.

There are a number of ways to apply pesticides: you can hire a pilot, use a backpack sprayer on an ATV, spread bran from the bed of your pickup, or enlist a local contractor. You can even rent some of the required equipment from your local agencies or co-op.

No matter how you do it, APHIS recommends employing Reduced Agent Area Treatments (RAATs), an integrated pest management system developed by researchers at the University of Wyoming to improve grasshopper control while reducing costs.

The RAATs method utilizes lower rates of chemical and treats a reduced area, usually by skip-swathing (spraying every other pass). The best RAATs approach will vary on a case-by-case basis, says Adams. Some operations benefit from a modified RAATs strategy like maintaining conventional label rates of chemical but still implementing skip-swathing.

The RAATs program typically cuts costs by 50-75% but sacrifices only 5-15% control compared to conventional rates and is credited with being gentler on non-target species and the greater ecology as a whole.

Funding

APHIS offers cost-sharing on rangeland treatments when funding is available. Depending on the type of land, APHIS pays between 33 and 100 percent of the cost of treatment, but accessing funds requires a lot of work and cropland is not eligible. Contact your local department of agriculture for more details on the application process.

Regardless of whether you intend to cost-share or do it yourself, the time to start planning is yesterday.

“We certainly want to get this started now,” says Adams.

Adams also recommends getting to know your range manager and gathering your neighbors to discuss large-scale treatment options.

Franko plans to do just that. “The neighborhood – most people – we’re probably going to try to do some grasshopper spraying with the USDA if we can get a program up and going.”

Despite the grim forecast, Franko carries on with hope and a light heart.

“I think more people should eat grasshopper,” says Franko. “They can come and harvest all they want to.”