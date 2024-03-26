2024 Forage | Maintaining Forage for Livestock and Wildlife

Cattle production and wildlife can thrive alongside each other.

That’s the belief of ranchers from Colorado, who are part of the state’s Ranching for Wildlife program, a 35-year-old program managed by the Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW), under the guidance of Raymond Aberle.

Aberle, a Private Lands Manager with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in Ft. Collins, Colorado, works with ranchers to put together ten-year plans allowing wildlife like insects, groundcover birds like sage grouse and turkeys, deer and moose, and yes, even prairie dogs and coyotes, to co-exist with cattle production.

In Colorado, the program requires three things of ranchers: to participate in habitat maintenance and improvements, to allow public access for hunting, and to allow access for research cooperation. In return, the state allocates licenses to those ranches for big-game species hunting. The ranchers are allowed to use them for personal use, or to monetize and use them as part of an outfitting business.

One of the biggest pieces of habitat maintenance and improvements is deferred and managed grazing.

For Steve Wooten, who owns Beatty Canyon Ranch near Kim, in southeastern Colorado, he and his wife Joy were rotational grazing in 1990, experimenting with it, “but we still weren’t satisfied with it,” Steve said.

When they were forced to sell half of their herd and ship the other half to Kansas to get through the drought years of 1997-2003, they decided to make a major change to their management procedures.

They increased the length of the rest period for pastures, and by doing that, went from 750 pounds of dry matter basis, with normal summer precipitation, to 1,500-2,000 lbs. of dry matter basis, after grazing.

“It’s our drought hedge,” Wooten said. But it’s also for the wildlife, too.

“When we allow standing forage after we graze, the ground will have some shelter, some trash on it, and there’s available feed for the elk, antelope and deer that depend on it.”

They also cut back on their number of cows, by culling, for example, any cow, after weaning, with a body condition of five or under, and selling all open cows.

“We reduced our cow numbers to pre-1997 numbers and began to create a cow that lives without a lot of input,” he said. “Over a period of five to ten years, we’ve built a pretty efficient set of cows.”

Because of their efficiency, weaning weights went up and the total number of pounds weaned did as well, even with a cow herd that is ten to fifteen percent smaller, Wooten said. “We’re producing more calves.”

He has reduced input costs as well. Instead of buying 400 tons of hay, he buys 110 tons. “We cut our hay purchase back by 75 percent and our pelleted feed by 65 percent.”

Having the extra forage in the pasture allows for a higher insect population, which supports more ground-cover birds like turkey, quail and dove.

The increased wildlife is even more evident on ungrazed pasture.

For example, Wooten may not graze some pastures at all in the growing season but will graze them in the dormant season. The next year, it might be vice versa: a pasture grazed during the growing season may not be grazed in the dormant season.

“Say we graze 3,000 acres in the growing season, take cows off of it, then it has 30 to 45 days of regrowth before frost. You’ll see wildlife migrate to that area. Once they’ve learned where we move cattle, they love to come in and get some of that tender, highly nutritious plant growth.”

He doesn’t create food plots for wildlife, however. If the food plot is in a small area, and the animals are congregated to eat, they’re easy access for predators and disease.

Wildlife also includes less “desirable” animals like prairie dogs. They exist on Wooten’s ranch, but he tries to keep them in check.

“We try to contain them in the plot they have,” he said. “If they expand, we try to stop them, because before you realize it, they’re out of control and you’ve lost a pasture.” He’s tried to control prairie dogs by putting up poles with crossbars for hawks to gather, but the hawks haven’t controlled the population like he hoped. When necessary, a rodenticide will help reduce the population.

And for coyotes, bobcats and foxes, it’s the same. “We don’t look to eradicate them,” he said. “We want to keep things balanced. As long as we don’t see predation in our livestock, that means we’re in balance.”

As far as he knows, he’s never lost calves to coyotes. Five years ago, he found dead calves rolled up and semi-buried, and attributes that to mountain lions. As part of his program, he strives to have healthy calves and mother cows.

“Our philosophy is that calves born without any birth complications hit the ground vigorous, and predators aren’t going to bother a healthy mama cow and baby. We have a rigorous health and nutrition program for our cattle, so we have vigorous babies that get up and travel with their mama quickly.”

Each ranch has a different plan for maintaining forage for wildlife, depending on its location and ecosystem, said Raymond Aberle.

The plans “look different in every environment, with grazing for wildlife in mind,” Aberle said. For a ranch in Karval, they graze intensively, almost down to bare ground in places, for mountain plovers, who love bare ground. And at a ranch on the Western Slope, deferred grazing would leave taller plants for sage grouse or winter grazing wildlife like mule deer.

Other states have forms of deferred grazing for wildlife programs as well, Aberle said. He gives credit to the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, which “has been a huge supporter and advocate for wildlife work. They’ve been forward thinking on supporting their constituents with what is important to them while advancing the livestock industry and wildlife conservation.”

Just seventy miles southeast of Wooten’s ranch, as the crow flies, is May Farms in Lamar, Colorado, owned and operated by the Dallas May family, including his son, Riley.

May is not part of the Ranching for Wildlife, but he practices many things on his ranch that contribute to wildlife.

May, like Wooten, has cut back on the number of cows he runs, from 1200 head in the 1990s to 800 head. He rotates grazing, to allow for nesting birds and groundcover birds.

He allows prairie dog colonies on the ranch, working with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), to manage the prairie dog population, vaccinating them for bubonic plague and dusting the colonies for fleas (which carry the plague.)

Because of his conservation of prairie dogs, he is one of eight release sites in the western U.S. for black footed ferrets, the most endangered mammal in North America.

May is the only rancher known to Aberle who sells carbon credits in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, and he’s put the ranch into a conservation easement with the Colorado Cattlemen’s Ag Land Trust.

And, like Wooten and any other rancher, May knows it’s cattle that pay the bills.

“The only thing that makes this all possible is being able to sell beef,” May said. “If we don’t sell beef, we would lose this place. It’s because of the beef and the beef industry that makes it all work.”

Since Wooten came back to the ranch from college in 1980, they’ve seen plenty of wildlife.

Whitetail deer are making a comeback, he said, as are fox species.

“We’ve seen an abundance of fox species return: swift foxes, kit foxes, ringtailed cats. We’re seeing animals recover that should have been here.”

Aberle adds to what May said. He points out that cattle are the chief financial reason for ranching, even with a focus on wildlife.

“These landscapes have to have an economic driver to them. They’ve got to pay for the place and make a living. It’s a business, and if the wildlife component can be part of the business and not detract too much, many producers are willing to do that. They want to do that.”

One million acres are enrolled, combined throughout the 25 ranches participating in Colorado’s Ranching for Wildlife program. Of those acres, twenty-five percent have some form of deferred grazing on them annually.

Wooten compares deferred grazing to what the bison were doing before Europeans moved into North America.

Protecting wildlife “is all tied to how much we’re taking off and how much we manage with livestock,” Wooten said. “You take some, you leave some. It’s what happened with the bison. They took some, they left and came back to graze one or two years later. We don’t have the luxury of grazing from Canada to Mexico like the bison did. We do a microscale [of what the buffalo did.]”

“We manage what God put there, and we try to manage it as well as we can. When people are taking care of the ground, it’s doing more than just producing beef.”

Both the Beatty Canyon Ranch and the May Ranch have won the Leopold Conservation Award; the Wootens in 2018 and the Mays in 2021.