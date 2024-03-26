2024 Forage | Nitrogen: Improving Yield with Soil Testing

Hay04

When it comes to forages, specifically grasses, nitrogen is a critical nutrient in ensuring a healthy, successful crop. Soil testing is a valuable tool for farmers and ranchers to ensure their forages are getting proper nutrients, including nitrogen.

Sara Bauder, South Dakota State University Extension Soils Forage Specialist notes Nitrogen is critically important for grasses of all kinds.

“Nitrogen is a key component to successful grass production. This applies to most any grass, meaning tame or native grasses, sorghum, corn, etc.,” Bauder says. “The source of available nitrogen is where management comes into play. It’s important for producers to remember that it’s important to check soil fertility on hay and pasture ground just like it’s important to do so for a row crop.”

Bauder notes well managed grazing or farmed grass acres may need less applied nitrogen than others depending on the management plan.

Jerry Volesky, Range and Forage Specialist with University of Nebraska (UNL) in North Platte notes Nitrogen is the most important type of nutrient for grass.

”Nitrogen promotes lush green growth and results in greater yield for grass-based forages. It may also have an effect on the quality and crude protein content of grass forages.”

While an overabundance of nitrogen is rare, there are cases where too much nitrogen is applied and toxicity issues can occur. This is most common with certain annual forages. When utilizing soil tests, producers will receive data on nitrogen as well as other nutrients such as phosphorus and potassium.

“When it comes to getting soil tests done, producers can look to their local cooperatives or Extension services. Commonly, soil samples are collected with a probe to be put in the ground at 6-8 inches deep at various points in the field to get a true representative sample of that field or hay meadow,” Volesky says. “It is important to get a representative sample from a hay field. Some recommendations suggest one sample is taken for every 2 to 2.5 acres randomly across the field. Once the samples are done, they are mixed together, from which an analysis sample is made.”

Volesky notes once the sample is sent in, producers can request a number of things to be analyzed. With nitrogen for example, the result would come back usually showing the pounds per acre of nitrate-nitrogen in the soil.

“Using the information from the soil sample, producers can then go in and adjust their fertilizer to meet the specific needs of their own soil,” according to Volesky. “With a soil test, a producer can specify a yield goal for that particular hay field and would get back fertilizer recommendations geared towards reaching that forage production goal.”

While soil testing is much more of a common practice amongst row crop farmers, forage producers can still reap the benefits of this information in their production programs.

“Row crop farmers want to have a handle on exactly how much fertilizer they need to apply to reach a certain yield point. With forages, we are really focused on nitrogen as its the primary nutrient associated with growth and protein.”

“Soil testing can be as simple or complex as you make it. If someone is just in the beginning stages of testing and has a piece of ground that is somewhat uniform, it may be appropriate to take randomized cores across the field,” Bauder says. “However, if a producer wants a really detailed picture of the field and has the ability to do variable rate fertilizer application, they may want more targeted zone or grid samples.”

“Soil testing essentially gives us a picture of nutrition available to the plant,” according to Bauder. “If you think about the human body, we all have certain nutritional needs and the type of foods we eat, how much we eat, and when the food is consumed all determine how nutritional that meal will be for our bodies. On top of those variables, we all have different bodies- adding another layer of complexity in how available the nutrition is to us and how it’s absorbed.”

She continues, “Soil testing isn’t that much different, essentially, if we don’t test, we don’t know what’s available to our crop, and don’t have a certain picture of what needs it may have until we see some sort of symptom in which the plant tells us it needs more of a nutrient. I think it’s fairly common for folks to overlook soil testing hay ground and pastures as opposed to other cash crops, so it’s always a good reminder to take some samples now and then.”

Although many other aspects of the agricultural industry have found themselves immersed in new technology, soil testing is still firmly rooted in boots on the ground tested, despite years of research.

“AI/modeling information can certainly be useful, but we don’t have a solid understanding of how some nutrients break down in the soil with hands-on research and wet chemistry,” Bauder says. “We know that soil is alive and we just cannot predict all the factors involved in soil fertility; therefore, I don’t feel that technology like AI will ever be able to predict something accurately that applied research can’t always answer.”

She continues, “However, there’s a time and a place for technology and these advancements may be useful down the road, but, going back and soil testing occasionally will be a source of reliable information that I feel is going to be hard to beat.

“At the end of the day, fertilizer is expensive and applying blindly to a hay field can result in waste,” Volesky says. “It is certainly a good idea for hay and forage producers to get their soil tested to see exactly how much of each nutrient is needed so there is less risk of over or under fertilizing. The last year or so forages have been really valuable and they are still fairly high this year.”

Considering the economics is also a critical component. Volesky notes a cost-benefit analysis of the increase in production in comparison to the cost of fertilizer can aid in these types of decisions.