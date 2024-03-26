2024 Forage | Sagebrush Management: To treat or not to treat?

A lot of ranchers have always viewed sagebrush as a woody weed standing between their cows and decent grass – but the experts say it’s important to keep a balanced view.

Generally, when ranchers are talking about sagebrush, they’re referring to some variety of big sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata) – easily the most common and recognizable shrub on western rangelands. It usually stands about 2-4 feet tall, but it can reach heights of 13 feet.

Not only is sagebrush part of a healthy range, but as a foundational species, its removal can be devastating. Studies show that complete elimination of sagebrush on rangelands has a significant effect on biodiversity, and forage production is actually diminished, including grasses and forbs livestock rely on.

Its canopy provides a healthy growing environment and protection for several plants growing in the understory, including some grasses that have died out elsewhere. Sagebrush also draws up moisture and nutrients from the subsoil, making those resources available for neighboring plants – an effect that continues for 6-14 years after the sagebrush is removed.

Wyoming rancher and custom grazer Sage Askin spends a lot of time working in brush-laden pastures out west.

“It brings up water and nutrients, and that’s a huge deal. Often, the surface soil is pretty depleted, and on a dry year, your sagebrush is what’s wicking up water from five feet down in the ground, where your water table is,” says Askin.

Its hulking bulk is known to catch the snow and provide shelter from both predators and harsh weather – for wildlife and livestock alike . According to Wyoming rangeland wildlife ecologist Jeff Beck, it’s important for the diet and habitat of wildlife species such as deer, elk, rabbit, sage grouse, and other birds. It’s also a critical resource for insects and other invertebrates. All these species contribute to the overall health of rangelands.

In addition, the correct identification of big sagebrush subspecies can provide at-a-glance information about the soil in that area. Different subspecies and their abundance can indicate soil characteristics such as depth, texture, and moisture. Areas populated by basin big sagebrush, for example, can suggest a deep, well-drained soil.

Despite all the positives, sagebrush can present a challenge for producers, especially if it seems like it’s taken over.

Sagebrush can serve as decent cover in otherwise shelterless country, but that also means it can conceal predators and obscure stray livestock.

Its dry canopy can shuttle wildfire across parched pastures, fueling 30-foot-high flames in strong winds.

Perhaps the biggest complaint ranchers have about sagebrush, though, is lost forage potential due to its overabundance.

Types of Treatment

Sagebrush management methods aren’t new – but they’re always adapting based on new research.

First, there are the mechanical methods. You can rip it, plow it, mow it – you can even roll it.

Second, there’s prescribed burning, which is usually the cheapest option – as long as everything goes according to plan. It can also come with the most red tape, depending on what kind of land you’re working with.

The third option for thinning sagebrush is chemical.

In the old days, whole sections were sprayed, and the chemicals that were used – typically 2,4-D – says Beck, targeted all broadleaf plants, killing forbs as well as sagebrush.

“You might be left with grasses but not a real diverse mixture of other plants, which does kind of limit the resources even for cattle,” says Beck. “Producers aren’t really doing that anymore.”

These days, the goal is more of a mosaic-style pasture, often achieved with very low rates of Spike – less than ¼ lb./acre.

“These very low rates of Spike that’s applied as a pelleted herbicide that’s soil-active, it gives you more of a mosaic. It doesn’t get rid of everything, but you are able to open that canopy up and provide access to light and nutrients to the herbaceous understory,” says University of Wyoming professor and director of research Brian Mealor. “You increase not only grass production, but species diversity and wildflowers.”

“The philosophy behind the sagebrush thinning with Spike is that that’s all you have to do,” says Mealor, making it a fairly low-investment treatment over time. Those costs can quickly rise, though.

“Unless you have a really good understory, you might have to seed the site, too, and keep grazing animals off for maybe two to four years to allow establishment of those new plants,” says Beck.

The final method of dealing with overabundant sagebrush is simply grazing.

“It’s about balancing grazing pressure and impacts on different plant functional groups over time,” says Mealor. “If your grazing pressure only stresses the plants you want to keep over time, and there’s no grazing pressure on, for example, sagebrush in this case, then over time, sagebrush is going to increase, and your perennial grasses or whatever you’re stressing are going to potentially decrease.”

One way to change things is to alter your grazing season and practices, implementing a more intensive rest-rotation grazing system.

Alternatively, you can implement multispecies grazing. Sagebrush is a high-protein option for fall and winter grazing for sheep and goats. Askin says this method doesn’t get nearly the consideration it’s due. “We deal with resistance to small ruminants everywhere we’ve gone…you don’t have to own them. You can bring in somebody with their small ruminants who are more than happy to do it.”

If the thought of ovines with your bovines is too much, you can always just train your cattle to eat excessive sagebrush. Behavioral ecologist Dr. Fred Provenza found that encouraging cattle to graze sagebrush not only promotes healthy growth of grasses and forbs in the understory, it also reduces winter feed costs. According to Provenza, sagebrush can provide up to 30% of a cow’s diet.

With any grazing solution, timing is critical, says Beck:

“The problem with all animals is when those perennial grasses and perennial forbs are growing, you don’t really want to graze them if you already have a problem with your pasture that doesn’t have a lot of them left, because that’s what cows and sheep are going to focus on. So probably the time of year you graze could be a real important factor, too.”

Whatever your method, experts advise caution. Gone are the days of total eradication of any species, sagebrush included.

In the academic world, sagebrush is spoken of as almost an endangered species now, says Mealor:

“There has been such a movement away from reducing sagebrush in the past 10-15 years because of sage grouse issues, largely.”

Askin agrees:

“Sagebrush in all its forms is a native plant. It’s not something that we’re actively managing against. But in areas where we have super abundant growth, we’re not trying to eradicate it, we’re just trying to suppress their expansion from where they’d become a monoculture.”

“The reason why it’s so important to do it right is because it’s so risky, you could end up having more problems than you did before when you didn’t do anything,” says Beck. “You have to kind of think about, ‘If I did a treatment, would it actually elicit the response that I want?'”

Not only can you make it worse, but if you do, it takes a long time to recover: 20-100 years, depending.

“Sagebrush is not a root sprouter, so if it’s killed, especially with fire or herbicides, it won’t come back,” says Beck. “It has to come back from seeding. It’s really a slow process to recovery after a treatment like that.”

Considerations before Treatment

There are lots of things to keep in mind with sagebrush management. One of them is why it’s out of balance in the first place.

“So what we have there, in my opinion, is a broken shrubland ecology,” says Askin. “Largely due to season-long sustained use by cattle.”

“So the grass plants get eaten down every year, but the sagebrush is allowed to grow wild, because nothing’s eating it,” says Askin. “It grows up like a tree, but then it sends straight seed pods off of it…If that isn’t being used at all, just imagine all those seeds getting spread.”

“I heard an old-timer say, ‘Back in the day, we used sheep, and we turned it into really good cow country…and now, we’ve grazed it for fifty, sixty years with cows, and it’s turning back into really good sheep country,’ meaning it’s got all kinds of this browse, these shrubs,” says Askin.

Sagebrush management is far from one-size-fits-all – it depends on your location, size and type of land, elevation, and other factors.

Scouting is key, according to Mealor:

“Not all sagebrush are created equal. They need to know which sagebrush. If it’s actually silver sagebrush, and not one of the big sagebrush, it’s going to respond way differently to any of these treatments. So knowing which sagebrush you’re dealing with matters.”

Another thing to consider is your recovery potential. You’ve got to know your range and investigate not just how much sagebrush cover you have, but what your understory looks like.

“If I’m trying to get more production at a sagebrush site,” says Mealor, “I’m going to go out there and do some pretty thorough walking around, making sure that there’s still some pretty good stuff underneath there that’s going to be able to recover.”

Similarly, recognize that some areas are not going to be worth treating because they just weren’t productive to begin with.

“Do you have some reason to believe that the production on that site is going to be good enough after you do something to recover the cost of what you did?” asks Mealor. “If it’s a sagebrush problem on a site that’s not capable of producing 400 poundslb. of grass per acre, is it even worth doing anything?”

Askin has seen prescribed burning and Spike treatments triple the grass forage in an area. If the increase pays for the cost of treatment over the span of 3-5 years, says Askin, it’s probably worth it.

Another factor is your risk from annual grasses and weeds. In some cases, if the sagebrush is gone, what shows up in its place is worse – despised invasive plants like spotted knapweed and cheatgrass.

“Any kind of treatment that you do, if you’re in an area that has cheatgrass or some other invasive annual grass, then you open up the resources. If you kill sagebrush, then they might end up taking up your spot and you’ll have a worse condition than you had before you did any treatment at all,” says Beck.

Of course, you also have to consider any ripple effects your treatment might have on the greater rangeland ecology, including other plant, insect, and wildlife species.

“It’s really context-dependent on your ranch,” says Beck. “It’s probably a good idea to consult with a state wildlife biologist or an NRCS wildlife biologist…before anything is ever attempted.”

“The problem with treating sagebrush is, there are certain species like sage grouse as well as other sagebrush obligates,” says Beck, “that have to have sagebrush or they can’t reproduce or survive, or occupy an area…some people want to believe that if you treat sagebrush you’re going to make it better for those animals, but typically they just avoid it…you just end up eliminating their habitat.”

There are a lot of factors involved in this cost/benefit analysis. You’ve got your basic profit and loss stuff – the price of chemical, the cost of a burn, the bill for new mower parts. But what about the more difficult calculations? How do you determine the worth of a rehabilitated rangeland ecology? Or of the value of doing nothing?

Sagebrush management is a tricky thing, so the experts recommend reaching out to your local extension agents, NRCS, and conservation district contacts for help with your specific situation.