2024 Horse Roundup | All in the Pattern

Cowboys and cowgirls connect over good horses. Sometimes horses become the link between generations of riders.

“There’s something about horses for sure; being around them makes you a better person,” Paige Cordes said. “Animals keep everything in perspective.”

Paige (Price) and Spencer Cordes’ daughter Piper has made headlines and history over the last few years with her stellar performances in South Dakota High School rodeo. In 2023, she was the first South Dakotan to win the National barrel racing title for the first time since the 1960s.

Paige’s aunt, Connie Stinson Price, won the NHSRA barrel title in 1960, and was the first South Dakotan to claim the honor.

“Connie had been to the NFR and is a great horsewoman.” Paige said.

As kids, Paige and Connie’s daughter Kristie rode, roped and practiced together when it worked, and in high school hauled to some amateur rodeos together.

“Kristie was the first peer I had been around that demonstrated the mental toughness aspect of rodeo. Of course now you year about that a lot in sports but at that time it was a new concept for me. It was a great thing to learn.”

Connie ran barrels on a horse called Skipper, winning the second round of the Belle Fourche Futurity and setting an arena record on him. Paige’s parents bought him for her when Skipper was eight years old.

“Paige dominated the SDHSRA Finals in barrels and poles riding Skipper in the early 1990s,” said Penny Schlagel, SDHSRA Secretary.

With a little time and training, Skipper was ready to run poles and goats for Paige and for bull dogging for her older brother, Dace. Hauled to High School rodeos, Skipper helped bring home countless buckles, saddles and trophies for Paige, Dace, and Clay Cross, who would also bulldog off him.

“Paige went on to qualify for the NHSRA Finals all four years in barrels and once in the poles,” Schlagel said. “In 1990, Skipper helped her earn the SDHSRA Barrel Racing Championship saddle. Paige rode him in college rodeo one year, narrowly missing qualifying for the CNFR.”

Skipper found a new family for a season, giving Nikki (Steffes) Hansen and Kristi Steffes a solid start in rodeo, before he came home to Paige again.

“Kristi and Nicki did a really great job with him, and had done really well,” Paige said. “They had moved on to other horses and knew I had small kids. The kids rode him in playdays in Wall, trotted him around the barrels. He passed away on the ranch.”

“I like to think of the SDHSRA Champions that rode that good old horse and all the cowboys and cowgirls for whom he honed a love of the sport,” Schlagel said. “In a perfect world, every young cowboy or cowgirl would have a Skipper in their lives.”

Kristie (Price) Thorstenson, helped connect Piper with her first barrel horse, an unlikely cross between a pony and a cutting horse.

“Pip is maybe the most famous of our horses,” Paige said. “She’s a tiny red rocket, and came to be when a Shetland pony was accidently bred to a great stud, Teninas First. We purchased Pip from Becky Cundall in Arizona.”

Teninas First was a Smart Little Lena son out of a daughter of Peppy San Badger, and a NCHA money earner.

Kristi suggested that Pip might be a good option, so Cordes’ drove to Loveland so Piper could try her.

“When we first saw Pip I thought it was a joke,” Paige said. “Pip is a barrel and pole bending horse. She is tiny but not like a pony; she’s like a small, delicate miniature horse. Piper made the Jr. High nationals on Pip every year. She won the Jr. girl 4H all around because of her, another barrel saddle and lots of buckles. Now my youngest daughter Sutton rides her.”

Paige also followed her mother’s footsteps in her rodeo career.

“My mom rode and trained horses and we rode together as a family,” she said. “Mom competed in high school rodeo in North Dakota and her brother Jack won the bull riding at the National High School Rodeo Finals.”

Nola Weekes’ list of rodeo accolades may sound familiar. She was named the 1966 girls all-around champion after finishing second in the barrel racing, pole bending and breakaway roping events and third in the girls’ cutting competition. She received the all-around title for a second time in 1967 after tying for first in both barrels and poles and tying up third place in breakaway roping. Nola was crowned the NDHSRA queen in 1969.

To follow the lines a bit further, Nola’s parents both grew up ranching in North Dakota, Janet on the O-O ranch on the Cannonball River in Grant County, and Jim, born near Almont and raised on the HT near Amidon. Jim’s grandfather and uncles produced rodeos. Jim Weekes helped his dad, Jim Sr., Blackie McCutchen and Pistol Davis fashion an arena for the first Fourth of July rodeo at Almont in 1922. Jim competed in saddle and bareback riding as well as steers and relay races.

Jim and Janet Weekes settled on the Lazy JW Ranch north of McIntosh, South Dakota. Jim supplied bucking stock for rodeos prior to 1960, and later the couple raised quarter horses.

“My grandpa Jim was the best horseman I have ever seen,” Paige said. “He rode his stud, Captain, in the Belle Fourche futurity when he was 71 years old.”

Captain sired Nikki and Kristie Steffes’ AQHA Horse of the year, Doc, and Nikki’s barrel horse, Ruby. Nola (Weekes) Price trained both Doc and Ruby before they were sold to the Steffes family.

“When grandpa Jim’s saddle got too heavy, he rigged a pulley device with rope where he would lead his horse underneath it and pull the rope to hoist his saddle on his horse,” Paige recalled. “He was the real deal and I miss him a lot. As kids we would watch him break horses and we rode colts with him also. He was kind, but firm, there was no goofing around when we were with the horses. I really respected him.”

Alan Woodbury, well known today for “Woody’s” equine feeds, worked for Weekes’ as a young man, and a lifelong friendship developed.

Here’s where things come full circle. Fiestas Cantina is the product of an embryo that Woodbury owned.

“It all came to be from Woodbury’s connection to Jim Weekes and the friendship between Woodbury and Piper’s grandparents, Malcom and Nola Price. Fiesta, out of Fiestas Gotta Gun and Rosas Cantina CC is an outstanding horse in every way. He carried Piper to the National High School Rodeo Championship in barrel racing, two state barrel racing championships and the list goes on,” Paige said.

Although this year’s SDHSRA finals didn’t go their way, Piper and Fiesta qualified for the NHSRA in poles. Unfortunately, a fall put them out of the running in the barrels. Piper graduated from Wall High School this spring, and has committed to Montana State University where she will join the rodeo team.

Piper recently competed in her last state High School rodeo. She made short go in barrels, breakaway and poles.

“It wasn’t the outcome she wanted as Fiesta had a fall at the 2nd barrel that took her out of contention for Nationals. My heart broke for her,” Paige said. “Winning a National title is amazing but comes with a lot. The bar is set so high to win all the time. That isn’t reality, especially in rodeo where there is so much we can’t control.”

This time the barrel title wasn’t meant to be, and Paige said “We will trust Gods timing.”

Fiesta and Piper are reserve Champs in pole bending and headed to Rock Springs.

It’s time for Piper to move on to new goals.

“Piper and Fiesta will make a big PRCA run over the Fourth,” Paige said.

As she follows past generations in her family who ranched and rodeoed and launches a new generation, Paige appreciates the lifestyle more than ever.

“We are so blessed and fortunate,” Paige said. “When you’re a kid you might take it for granted that you get to grow up with animals and riding. I loved it then, and I appreciate it more now.

“We run a ranch, and our life is riding together, moving cows together. We work together as a family; there’s nothing better than being out in God’s country with God’s animals. We’re fortunate enough to be able to do that and I feel very lucky, very blessed.”