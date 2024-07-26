2024 Horse Roundup | Breaking blind: Famed one-eyed rope horse Rolo passes away

She knew he was blind, older and not going to cost a lot.

That’s what drew WPRA breakaway roper and two-time National Finals Breakaway Roping qualifier Rickie (Engesser) Fanning of Martin, South Dakota, to the short bay with a roached mane, a dent in the middle of his forehead and only one eye. He fit the bill for a college breakaway roper just looking for a practice horse.

Fanning was introduced to Rolo, who she affectionately referred to simply as “Old Man,” in 2018 through her coach at Tarleton State University where she was college rodeoing. “The dent in his forehead came from running into a post when he was little. He was definitely not the looker and he didn’t like to stay in the box, but his personality made up for it,” said Fanning. “I roped on him a couple of times at our friend Dave Brock’s house and thought, ‘Wow, he’s really cool.’ Dave told me if I didn’t want to buy him, he would.”

Rolo joined her string and a couple of months later when Fanning’s good horse bowed a tendon, he went from practice horse to her main mount and hit the college rodeo trail.

“His biggest thing was the box,” said Fanning. “He just stood goofy, always had to be cocked to the left so he could see with his right eye. Sometimes it took a couple of people in the box to help me get him set.”

But none of that mattered compared to the heart of this little bay, who died from complications of intestinal bowel disease in May.

“That horse gave me all the opportunity in the world. Every time he ran hard and stopped hard.” The “Old Man” and all his quirks took Fanning to the Finals her first year of pro rodeo. “Old Man was all I had; we got to the end of the year and he stayed as sound as ever. The next year, 2023, was basically all on him again – he was a rockstar all year.”

The heart and tenacity of the one-eyed horse, who lost his left eye to moon blindness when he was young, became a horse that everyone in the rodeo circuit knew and admired. “At first no one could believe I was riding a one-eyed, 17-year-old,” said Fanning. “But everyone in the breakaway industry knew how special he was.”

Rolo was voted the PRCA Badlands Circuit Finals breakaway horse of the year last October and in December at the National Finals Breakaway Roping in Las Vegas was selected as “Horse with Most Heart.”

“I always knew what kind of a horse he was, but those awards showed that everyone else thought the same thing too,” says Fanning.

Fanning’s older sister Taylor Engesser, also an accomplished breakaway roper, lifelong rodeo competitor and her best friend, said, “I think Rolo was definitely a God horse for us. He came in Rickie’s life at a time when we really needed him and he changed both of our lives in the breakaway world.”

Engesser, who works as a traveling nurse based out of Spearfish, where she and Fanning grew up with younger brother, Jace, to parents Shorty and Punky Engesser, had many opportunities to put one on a calf aboard Rolo. After an outstanding collegiate rodeo career, she settled into her nursing career and hadn’t roped in a long time. “I wasn’t going to go back out; I was content where I was, until breakaway started (in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association) and Rickie said, ‘You need to come back out, you can take Rolo.’

“He helped me get back into rodeo and remember why I loved to do it. I owe all of that to him,” said Engesser.

Fanning said she got to ride Rolo at two rodeos last winter, placing second at Fort Worth and winning a round at San Antonio, before he got sick with leaky gut, a condition that can lead to inflammation and toxicity. “My sister brought him down to me in Guymon (Oklahoma) and we had him checked again and his stomach was better – no leaky gut,” said Fanning. But within 12 hours of getting home to Spearfish, he passed away at their parents’ house. “He held on long enough to get home and I didn’t have to make a decision,” said Fanning.

“He’s a horse that will never be replaced,” said Engesser. “The confidence he gave us, that attitude and the joy he gave us – we called him the Ornery Old Man – you couldn’t help but smile and laugh every time we were with him. I’m so thankful Rick let me be a part of his life.”

Fanning said although Rolo didn’t have any special bloodlines in him, he was left a stud for a while and she smiles at the thought that he has a baby or two on the ground, somewhere.

Despite the void Rolo leaves, Fanning is looking ahead to the summer season on Copper, a gray she seasoned in ’22 and a new horse, Lil Bob, she says she instantly fell in love with in May. “He looks just like my Old Man – a short bay but he has a mane,” she says. He needs seasoned more but she plans to get that in this summer.

Rickie and her husband Rhett Fanning recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. Rhett is a PRCA bronc rider who also team ropes, and they rodeo, train horses and ranch on a place they bought near Martin that belonged to her husband’s grandparents. Engesser also has younger breakaway horses coming up. “We knew Rolo was getting to the end of his hauling career, but the thought of having him there in case we needed him was a type of security blanket for us,” she said.

“The things we accomplished would have never been possible without you! Rolo, you were truly one of the greatest, and you’ll always be remembered for your stubbornness, your one eye, and your unbeatable will to win,” wrote Fanning in a social media tribute to her special horse. “Thank you for the many years and countless memories.”

Rest easy, Old Man.